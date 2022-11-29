REMINDER: Normandy Park’s Winterfest is this Saturday, with Santa & a real reindeer

REMINDER: Normandy Park’s 10th annual Winterfest festival will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at two locations – from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Manhattan Village, and from 4 – 7 p.m. at Normandy Park Towne Center.

MANHATTAN VILLAGE

:

Santa will be at the Manhattan Village QFC from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Stop by for a photo!

The amazing Dickens Carolers of Seattle and school choirs will be there too.

Organizers will also sell exclusive Gluhwein mugs from Germany featuring Normandy Park landmarks. They’re limited edition so when they’re gone, they’re gone.

Money raised goes toward fun community events.

Sponsored by. the Friends of Normandy Park Foundation and The B-Town (Burien) Blog.

The Manhattan Village QFC is located at 17847 1st Ave S., Normandy Park, WA 98148:

NORMANDY PARK TOWNE CENTER

The festival at Towne Center will feature a REAL reindeer (from 4–5:15 p.m.), a Tree Lighting Countdown at 5:30 p.m., followed by Santa’s rockstar arrival at 5:40 p.m. (where we’ll surely shout “Santa’s here, Santa’s here!”).

Also enjoy FREE Santa hats and toys, school choirs, The Dickens Carolers of Seattle, food and beverages, holiday shopping, SNOW and more.

Parking will be available at Normandy Park Towne Center. If full, parking is available at Marvista Elementary School (19800 Marine View Drive SW, Normandy Park, 98166), and Normandy United Church of Christ (19247 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, 98148).

“THANK YOU U.S. Bank, Burien Toyota, Burien Chevrolet, The B-Town (Burien) Blog/South King Media, Rite-Line Tax Service, Inc, Tay Adam Krull, Friends of Normandy Park Foundation, Normandy Park Ale House, Cougar Mountain Zoo, WM, QFC, Starbucks, and City of Normandy Park, WA Government for sponsoring this special festival and bringing smiles to everyone’s faces!”

Normandy Park Towne Center is located at 19803 1st Ave S., Normandy Park, WA 98148: