KSLTV
Suspect in Wednesday’s I-15 shooting is named, moved from hospital to jail
LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the Interstate 15 in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
KSLTV
Memorial set up for woman killed in Provo hit and run
PROVO, Utah — Yellow ribbons lined a Holladay neighborhood Friday in support of a family who lost a loved one in a hit and run crash in Provo. “I just wanted to come and pay my respects in the tiny way that I can,” said Leilani Maldonado, a jogger.
KSLTV
Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil
DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
KSLTV
Man accused of shooting at Orem apartment complex surrenders
OREM, Utah — Police have arrested a South Jordan man who they say shot at two people inside an Orem apartment complex, in a confrontation that was captured on video. Jozef Richard VanderMeide, 18, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of two counts of attempted murder and obstructing justice.
KSLTV
3 vacant house fires spark in one week in SLC’s Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City firefighters were once again called to a house fire in the Ballpark neighborhood. That makes three fires at the same row of vacant homes in just the past week. “It’s the exact same cast of characters over and over and over and...
KSLTV
Orem plans temporary traffic signal at intersection where student, crossing guard hit
OREM, Utah – Temporary traffic signals could soon be installed at the intersection where an elementary school student and a crossing guard were hit this week, according to the city engineer for Orem. The 11-year-old girl and 62-year-old woman were hit around 3:45 Wednesday while in the crosswalk of...
KSLTV
UTA bus driver hospitalized after confrontation with cyclist
SALT LAKE CITY — A bus driver was transported to the hospital with a broken hip after an confrontation with a nearby bike rider. UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the bus came to a stop on his route near 970 S., 900 East when the cyclist approached the bus driver’s window and started yelling, and pushed his mirror in.
KSLTV
Powerful winds tear through Tooele
SALT LAKE CITY — Truckers always know where the best places are to stop. Sometimes, though, it’s not their choice. A small Sinclair gas station in Delle is the last one in Utah heading west on Interstate 80. It’s still another hour to the Nevada state line, so...
KSLTV
Police: Man arrested for burglarizing two SLC businesses
SALT LAKE CITY — A 44-year-old man has been arrested after police say he burglarized two businesses in downtown Salt Lake City, including an office space belonging to the Utah Attorney General’s Office. The first investigation, according to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department,...
KSLTV
SB I-15 reopens in Layton following police chase, shooting
LAYTON, Utah — State troopers closed southbound Interstate 15 at Hill Field Road following a police chase and shooting Wednesday morning. Officials with the Layton Police Department said the suspect is in custody and no officers were injured. The suspect was identified Thursday as 28 year-old Micheal John Buttel.
KSLTV
Police: Man threatens Provo mall with false bomb threat after being fired
PROVO, Utah — A man is in police custody after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to his former employer after being fired Tuesday. Bryan Eric Lind, 43, was booked into the Utah County Jail for one felony charge of making a false alarm of a bomb threat and one misdemeanor charge of failing to stop a command of law enforcement, according to the affidavit.
KSLTV
Utah man charged in 2 ‘purge’ killings found competent to stand both trials
PROVO, Utah — A man accused of killing one man in Ogden and another in Spanish Fork has been found competent to stand trial in both cases against him. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
KSLTV
How mental health staffing shortages are delaying justice in Utah’s courts
SALT LAKE CITY – As the leaves changed colors and fell last month, Matt Gwyther sat in a park surrounded by the evidence of passing time. “I have this open sore I just want to have closure to,” he said. As fall gave way to winter, Gwyther faced...
KSLTV
SLC redesigning 2100 South for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists
SALT LAKE CITY — A rise in pedestrian and cyclist fatalities, is a key reason Sugar House business owners and community members are urging residents to get involved in the redesign of 2100 South. This is an opportunity to remake that main artery safer and better for business. The...
KSLTV
Deputies: Driver arrested in Utah County had blood alcohol level 8 times legal limit
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of DUI after deputies said she drove erratically on a road near the sheriff’s office, ultimately damaging her car to the point where it was no longer operable. Sgt. Spencer Cannon said just after 8...
KSLTV
Cameras found in bathrooms at U of U student life center, suspect in custody
SALT LAKE CITY — University Police took a suspect into custody after they found two cameras in different bathrooms at the University of Utah Student Life Center. According to a letter from John McDonald, the director of the Eccles Student Life Center, a patron found a camera taped under a sink in a third-floor all-gender bathroom and brought it to the front desk on Wednesday.
KSLTV
U of U working to get victims help after two cameras found in Student Life Center
SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah police arrested a man Wednesday after two cameras were found in the Student Life Center. The university and its department of public safety said they are focusing specifically on victims and getting them the help they need to move forward. Resources are...
KSLTV
With so many kids sick, some Utah pharmacies run out of liquid Tylenol, ibuprofen
SALT LAKE CITY — As parents deal with sick children, some are also facing another challenge. Some common medications can be hard to find, including liquid Tylenol and ibuprofen. One Salt Lake City pharmacy told KSL TV that they’re out of those medicines for kids, and they’re having trouble...
KSLTV
Federal partnership is helping keep Salt Lake violent crime down, city says
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City leaders say violent crime remains down in the city thanks in part to their continued partnership with federal law enforcers. On Thursday KSL.com reported that Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Police Chief Mike Brown joined Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent-in-Charge Bradley Engelbert and FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Dennis Rice to give an update on the city’s involvement in the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative.
KSLTV
Snowplow drivers clear roads through back-to-back storms
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Snowplows have been going long before the sun came up on Friday morning responding to the latest snowstorm. Earlier this week, they tended to more snow. UDOT Region Two’s South Area Supervisor, Jake Brown, said workers were called in early Friday morning to start tackling the roads.
