Tooele, UT

KSLTV

Suspect in Wednesday’s I-15 shooting is named, moved from hospital to jail

LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the Interstate 15 in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Memorial set up for woman killed in Provo hit and run

PROVO, Utah — Yellow ribbons lined a Holladay neighborhood Friday in support of a family who lost a loved one in a hit and run crash in Provo. “I just wanted to come and pay my respects in the tiny way that I can,” said Leilani Maldonado, a jogger.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil

DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
DRAPER, UT
KSLTV

Man accused of shooting at Orem apartment complex surrenders

OREM, Utah — Police have arrested a South Jordan man who they say shot at two people inside an Orem apartment complex, in a confrontation that was captured on video. Jozef Richard VanderMeide, 18, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of two counts of attempted murder and obstructing justice.
OREM, UT
KSLTV

UTA bus driver hospitalized after confrontation with cyclist

SALT LAKE CITY — A bus driver was transported to the hospital with a broken hip after an confrontation with a nearby bike rider. UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the bus came to a stop on his route near 970 S., 900 East when the cyclist approached the bus driver’s window and started yelling, and pushed his mirror in.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Powerful winds tear through Tooele

SALT LAKE CITY — Truckers always know where the best places are to stop. Sometimes, though, it’s not their choice. A small Sinclair gas station in Delle is the last one in Utah heading west on Interstate 80. It’s still another hour to the Nevada state line, so...
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

Police: Man arrested for burglarizing two SLC businesses

SALT LAKE CITY — A 44-year-old man has been arrested after police say he burglarized two businesses in downtown Salt Lake City, including an office space belonging to the Utah Attorney General’s Office. The first investigation, according to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

SB I-15 reopens in Layton following police chase, shooting

LAYTON, Utah — State troopers closed southbound Interstate 15 at Hill Field Road following a police chase and shooting Wednesday morning. Officials with the Layton Police Department said the suspect is in custody and no officers were injured. The suspect was identified Thursday as 28 year-old Micheal John Buttel.
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Police: Man threatens Provo mall with false bomb threat after being fired

PROVO, Utah — A man is in police custody after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to his former employer after being fired Tuesday. Bryan Eric Lind, 43, was booked into the Utah County Jail for one felony charge of making a false alarm of a bomb threat and one misdemeanor charge of failing to stop a command of law enforcement, according to the affidavit.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Cameras found in bathrooms at U of U student life center, suspect in custody

SALT LAKE CITY — University Police took a suspect into custody after they found two cameras in different bathrooms at the University of Utah Student Life Center. According to a letter from John McDonald, the director of the Eccles Student Life Center, a patron found a camera taped under a sink in a third-floor all-gender bathroom and brought it to the front desk on Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Federal partnership is helping keep Salt Lake violent crime down, city says

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City leaders say violent crime remains down in the city thanks in part to their continued partnership with federal law enforcers. On Thursday KSL.com reported that Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Police Chief Mike Brown joined Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent-in-Charge Bradley Engelbert and FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Dennis Rice to give an update on the city’s involvement in the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Snowplow drivers clear roads through back-to-back storms

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Snowplows have been going long before the sun came up on Friday morning responding to the latest snowstorm. Earlier this week, they tended to more snow. UDOT Region Two’s South Area Supervisor, Jake Brown, said workers were called in early Friday morning to start tackling the roads.
BLUFFDALE, UT

