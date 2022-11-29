ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Is this the most unpredictable World Cup in recent history?

The World Cup group stage has thrown up its fair share of surprises in 2022.Argentina, France, Spain, Portugal and Brazil all suffered defeats against lower-ranked opposition on the way to qualifying for the last 16, while Germany and Belgium exited the competition on the back of shock losses.Is this unprecedented or simply the continuation of a trend?Here, we compare group stage results in 2022 with the previous six World Cups contested by 32 teams.Nobody is perfectThis is the first World Cup since the expansion to 32 teams in which no team has qualified from the group stage with a 100...
The Independent

Tory MP who declared ‘God save the King of Bahrain’ in speech received £10k hospitality from regime

A Conservative MP who declared "God save the King of Bahrain" during a speech received at least £10,000 worth of hospitality and travel from the country's rulers, The Independent has learned.Bob Stewart, who has also spoken in defence of the regime in parliament, has been paid to travel to the country on multiple occasions, with thousands of pounds spent on him each time.In a speech in Bahrain this month he told his audience that the country's government had "done a very good job of changing the way it looks after its citizens". Praising the autocratic government, he said: "I can...
Albany Herald

World Cup roundup: South Korea advances; Portugal wins group

In a thrilling finish to Group H play on Friday, South Korea stunned Portugal 2-1 on Hee-Chan Hwang's goal in stoppage time to advance to the knockout stage at the World Cup at Al Rayyan, Qatar. South Korea and Uruguay finished with the same record (1-1-1) in Group H, but...
WSOC Charlotte

Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate...
Albany Herald

China's cities are running out of cash to pay huge Covid lockdown bills

Protests this week across China show just how unpopular Beijing's zero-Covid policy has become. Now, even as the country signals it may loosen pandemic controls, it faces another challenge: Local governments charged with conducting mass testing and enforcing quarantine are running short of cash and could be forced to cut corners or reduce other vital services.
Albany Herald

Top EU official quits US meeting as tension over electric car subsidies persists

Efforts to resolve a simmering dispute between Europe and the United States over electric vehicle subsidies stemming from President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act suffered a blow Friday when a top EU official pulled out of talks scheduled for Monday. Thierry Breton, the official responsible for the EU's vast internal...

