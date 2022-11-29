Read full article on original website
The Winchesters Unveils First Look At Smallville's Tom Welling Joining The Supernatural Universe
We have our first look at Tom Welling on The Winchesters!
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
‘The Vampire Diaries’: Ian Somerhalder Was Almost Seriously Injured on Set by Co-Star
Ian Somerhalder was almost seriously injured by one of the Original vampire co-stars in 'The Vampire Diaries.' Here's more about what happened.
‘Fire Country’ Sneak Peek: Bode & Rebecca Bond Over Sad Stories (VIDEO)
Bode (Max Thieriot) is determined to not be like he used to in order to secure an early release on Fire Country, but that’s easier said than done. In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the December 2 episode, he and inmate Rebecca (Fiona Rene) not only exchange stories about what led them to fire camp but also, while cleaning up at a scene, may have just come across the exact item that’s going to cause some trouble for his crew in “Happy to Help.”
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
‘That ‘70s Show’ Returns in First ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer
And thus the torch is passed to a new generation. The ’90s favorite That ’70s Show is back — and now it is actually set in the 90s. Titled That ’90s Show, the new sequel series, coming to Netflix in early 2023, will feature the daughter of Eric and Donna spending the summer with her grandparents, Kitty and Red — AKA Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, returning That ’70s Show cast members.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Val Kilmer wasn't written out of new Willow series until just before production
It wouldn't be Willow without Madmartigan. At least that's how showrunner Jonathan Kasdan felt about the devilishly handsome and roguish hero played by Val Kilmer in the original 1988 film. So much so that Madmartigan still remains an important presence in Kasdan's new Willow series on Disney+, his name, legacy, and children a key element of the plot.
‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Died by Suicide, Reveals Wife
Jason David Frank‘s wife, Tammie Frank, has revealed the beloved Power Rangers star died by suicide. The actor and MMA athlete passed away on November 19, 2022. Speaking with People, Tammie set the record straight regarding rumors and speculation about Jason’s passing. She confirmed that he “took his life” in a hotel room during a “weekend getaway” while she was downstairs at the hotel lobby buying snacks.
Can ‘The Holiday Stocking’ Mend Sisterly Strife… With Some Heavenly Magic? (VIDEO)
Christmas is all about magic and miracles, so the timing is just right for a miracle between two estranged sisters in Hallmark Movies and Mysteries‘ first holiday movie for their Mahogany brand, The Holiday Stocking. When viewers meet single Dani (Nadine Ellis) and married mom Marlow (Tamala Jones), they...
‘The Boys’ Season 4 Sets Simon Pegg’s Return, Adds Rosemarie Dewitt as Hughie’s Mom
The Boys is adding more stars to its packed ensemble as Simon Pegg sets his return as Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) father alongside new recruit Rosemarie Dewitt who will play Hughie’s mom. But they aren’t the only new additions to Season 4’s cast as Supernatural alum Rob Benedict and Once Upon a Time‘s Elliot Knight also board in new roles.
Michael Gandolfini Joins ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Alongside Charlie Cox & Vincent D’Onofrio
According to Deadline, Gandolfini is set for a major role in the superhero series, possibly playing “an ambitious guy from Staten Island referred to as Liam.” Neither Marvel nor Gandolfini have commented on the news at the time of writing. The 18-episode season of Daredevil: Born Again is...
Literary Mystery and Spy Thrills, ‘Scrooge’ and More Holiday TV, ‘Young Rock’s Daddy Issue, ‘Blue Bloods’ Conflict
From the bookshelf to TV, Prime Video adapts Louise Penny’s Inspector Gamache mysteries, and Apple TV+ delivers a second season of the Slow Horses spy franchise. Leading the TV yuletide parade: a new animated Scrooge. NBC’s Young Rock reflects on the future pro wrestler’s relationship with his father. On Blue Bloods, Erin clashes with her investigator.
‘HouseBroken’ Debuts New Holiday Theme Song for Special Episodes (VIDEO)
What better way to celebrate the holidays than with your favorite animals? HouseBroken is airing two special holiday episodes on December 4, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look (and listen!) at the new holiday theme song. The song, “Woofin’ & Meowin,'” was written specifically for the Fox animated...
‘Echo 3’: Bradley Whitford & Kate Burton Return in Episode 4 Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
Bradley Whitford and Kate Burton return in Echo 3 Episode 4, coming out Friday, December 2 on Apple TV+. This is the first episode after the rescue thriller premiered with Episodes 1-3 on November 23. In the TV Insider exclusive above, Michiel Huisman‘s Prince delivers an intriguing surprise to his...
‘George & Tammy,’ Holiday TV Deluge, College Football, ‘SNL’ Returns
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain are country legends and lovers George Jones and Tammy Wynette in a tuneful limited series. CBS and OWN are the latest networks providing new holiday movies to TV’s overstuffed gift bag. Settle in for a full day of college football conference championships on Saturday. Keke Palmer hosts Saturday Night Live in the first of three final episodes ringing out 2022.
Diane Kruger Thought It was ‘Too Late’ to Have Kids Before She Met Norman Reedus: ‘I Had Kind of Given Up Hope’
He changed her tune! Diane Kruger loves being a mom to 4-year-old daughter Nova — but the Unknown star didn’t think she’d have children before meeting fiancé Norman Reedus. “In my late thirties, I was starting to think about it but I wasn’t in a place in my relationship at the time – or whatever […]
Michael Shannon Talks Singing With Jessica Chastain for ‘George & Tammy’
They’re gonna hold on. Oscar winner Jessica Chastain and two-time nominee Michael Shannon, costars in the 2011 thriller Take Shelter, reunite as country music’s hotheaded hitmaking couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette in the riveting six-episode profile, George & Tammy. “They had one of the most passionate and...
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has Another Secret Celebrity Cameo
James Gunn has been pretty busy this month with his new role as the Co-CEO of DC Studios after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav appointed him and Peter Safran to lead their new imprint. Gunn recently revealed that all DC Universe projects will be interconnected including their film, TV, animation, and video games. Before next year is up, the director will finish up his tenure with Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two premiered on Disney+ last week and according to reviews it was á brilliant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the introduction of Kevin Bacon fans didn't expect another character to appear. When the actor first appears on screen, he's talking to his wife and the voice over the phone just so happens to be Kyra Sedgwick.
