The CW has set its midseason premiere dates. The Winchesters is on the move to a new permanent timeslot, returning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, and will be preceded by an encore episode at 8. The third season of Kung Fu returns at 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. Its 8 p.m. lead-in is still TBD, with more midseason dates coming in the next few weeks. Return dates for The Flash, Superman & Lois and the fourth and final season of Nancy Drew are TBD as well. The network’s hit drama Walker will premiere its third season at 8 p.m. Thursday,...

3 DAYS AGO