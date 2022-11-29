Read full article on original website
The CW Midseason Premiere Dates: ‘Walker’ & Walker Independence‘, ‘All American’, ’Kung Fu’ Return, ‘The Winchesters’ Moves To New Time
The CW has set its midseason premiere dates. The Winchesters is on the move to a new permanent timeslot, returning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, and will be preceded by an encore episode at 8. The third season of Kung Fu returns at 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. Its 8 p.m. lead-in is still TBD, with more midseason dates coming in the next few weeks. Return dates for The Flash, Superman & Lois and the fourth and final season of Nancy Drew are TBD as well. The network’s hit drama Walker will premiere its third season at 8 p.m. Thursday,...
‘The Mandalorian’ & Grogu Set Return With Season 3 Premiere Date at Disney+
Star Wars fans are getting their first update regarding the latest season of Disney+‘s hit series The Mandalorian since September’s D23 Convention when the teaser trailer was released. It’s time to bust out your calendars and mark the date because The Mandalorian Season 3 will officially arrive on...
The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
‘Gossip Girl’ Stars Tease Throuple Tribulations, Drama & More in Season 2 (VIDEO)
A new season of Gossip Girl (whether you’re talking the original CW series or the HBO Max reboot) means, of course, more drama. From what’s going on with the throuple to who’s trying to keep from falling back into that world (and will ultimately fail) to who just wants all of that drama to be done, TV Insider got the scoop from the cast on Season 2, which has now premiered on the streaming service.
Christina Hall Talks New Show ‘Christina in the Country’ as HGTV Sets Premiere Date
Christina Hall is moving from the coast to the countryside for her new HGTV reality series, Christina in the Country, which is set to premiere on Thursday, January 12, at 8 pm ET. Hall, who previously co-starred on HGTV’s Flip or Flop alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and currently...
3 Chicago PD characters who definitely won’t be back in season 10
Chicago PD has given us tons of memorable characters over the years. The IU has been home to those who have given their lives in the line of duty, have become disillusioned by the corruption of the Windy City, or simply decided that police work wasn’t for them. The...
Why General Hospital’s Steve Burton Could Soon Return as Jason
It’s beginning to look as if Jason Morgan just might be the latest Port Charles resident to return from the dead. Viewers will recall that it was a year ago this month that Sonny’s right-hand man was declared dead (again) following a tunnel collapse on Cassadine Island. Of...
'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series
Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
Chicago Fire: Does Stella Kidd get killed in the fall finale?
Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is getting ready to face down danger in Chicago Fire. While there’s going to be a break in the show’s normal scheduling, the promo for season 11, episode 9 suggests that the character is going to willfully take on a mission that could put her life at risk.
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
The Walking Dead finale ending with Rick and Michonne explained
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. The Walking Dead easily could have ended its epic 11-season, record-breaking run with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) riding off into the distance on his motorcycle. And for a minute there, as the screen faded to black, it appeared it would. And then a match was lit.
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Cris Pannullo Is Now 5th All-Time in Regular Season Earnings
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ, Cris Pannullo, continued his winning streak on Tuesday, November 29, picking up his 17th consecutive victory after a closely-fought game. The New Jersey native banked another $44,000 on Tuesday’s episode after defeating healthcare administrator Matt Harvey and philanthropic advisor Sheila Anderson. Pannullo’s total winnings now stand at $610,344, putting him in fifth place for all-time regular-season earnings (and ninth if you include tournaments).
When and where to watch your favorite holiday specials this year
It's the most wonderful time of the year - holiday classics have returned to our TV screens.
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Cris Pannullo, Ken Jennings & More Reveal Favorite Movies
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ from New Jersey, Cris Pannullo, just collected his 18th win on the show on November 30, but we also got some insight into the newfound legend’s taste in cinema. Before pushing his total cash winnings on the game show to $637,923, host Ken Jennings asked Pannullo what films he likes.
New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold Has Already Landed A Major TV Followup
Ryan Eggold is following the end of New Amsterdam with a new project that definitely isn't a medical drama.
Netflix Has a Hit That's Bigger Than 'Stranger Things' (Why That Matters)
Long before multiple streaming services were an everyday part of lives across the world, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report was the king of original content. Hit shows like 2013's "House of Cards" and "Orange is the New Black" kept viewers subscribed for the long haul. Monthly membership fees stacked up over several seasons, dropping whole seasons immediately available for binge-watching.
Soap Opera Actress Surprises Fans With Pregnancy Announcement
Kassandra Clementi and her partner Dan McKernan are expecting a new resident at their Barn Sanctuary rescue farm in Michigan. The former Home and Away actress shared the exciting news Tuesday that she and McKernan are expecting their first child together. Clementi made the announcement on Instagram, where she shared...
Val Kilmer Was Written Out of Disney+’s ‘Willow’ Series Last Minute
Val Kilmer has been out of the spotlight for some time, following a long battle with throat cancer. But back in the ’80s and ’90s, the actor had a string of leading man roles, one of which was in Willow. Unfortunately, Kilmer is nowhere to be found in Disney+’s new revival — but not because the creators didn’t try to include him.
Dolly’s ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ and More Holiday TV, Leslie Jordan’s Final ‘Kat’ Episode, All About Branson, Ava Gardner’s Star Rises
Dolly Parton leads off the night’s holiday-TV parade with a new movie about the making of a Dolly Parton Christmas special. Fox airs Leslie Jordan’s final episode of Call Me Kat completed before the comic actor’s untimely death in October. An HBO docuseries profiles the billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson. Turner Classic Movies spotlights the glamorous Ava Gardner as December’s “Star of the Month,” with movies each Thursday.
