Spring Registration Open for Free High School Equivalency and English as a Second Language Courses at South Suburban College – UPDATED

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL–South Suburban College (SSC) has established various registration incentives for the Spring 2023 Semester. Every student registered on or before Saturday, December 31, 2022, and enrolled by Wednesday, February 1, 2023 will receive a branded SSC bag, t-shirt, lanyard, and a $5 gift certificate to the new vendor in the cafeteria on the Main Campus in South Holland. These students will also be entered to win one of ten prizes, including a free course waiver to be used during the Summer 2023 or Fall 2023 Semester. Other items consist of $300 and $100 vouchers to the SSC Bookstore, also located on the college’s Main Campus. All incentives are only available for credit and adult education students.

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO