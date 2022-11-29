Read full article on original website
Apple had its best sales ever in October in the Chinese market
New research claims that one in four smartphones sold in China during October 2022 was an iPhone, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max being the country's best-selling device. It was only in 2019 that Tim Cook warned of low iPhone sales in China. Since then, however, the iPhone has continually risen, Apple has at times been China's largest smartphone brand, and over half of all phones in the 2022 6:18 festival were iPhones.
Apple Stores worldwide turn (RED) for World AIDS Day
Marking World AIDS Day on December 1, hundreds of Apple Stores are adding (PRODUCT)RED window and product displays, and Apple online is promoting its related books, apps, and videos. Apple has been working with (RED) to support the Global Fund's fight to end AIDS since 2006. A portion of the...
Apple AR, VR operating system now called 'xrOS'
Apple has reportedly changed the name of its mixed-reality operating system to "xrOS," signaling that the company may be close to releasing a mixed-reality headset. Apple's "realityOS," the suspected operating system for its dedicated...
Apple executive John Stauffer poached by Roblox
John Stauffer was the head of the Apple division behind CarPlay and Group FaceTime -- and now he's leaving the company for Roblox. Roblox is bringing in John Stauffer as a VP of engineering responsible for the virtual world's core engine. He will report directly to CTO Daniel Sturman. According...
Apple releases iOS 16.1.2 with crash detection improvements
Apple has released iOS 16.1.2 for iPhone only with important security fixes, improved compatibility with wireless carriers, and optimized Crash Detection for the iPhone 14 lineup. The iOS 16.1.2 update is available for the iPhone 8 and up, and it contains important security fixes that Apple will disclose on its...
Google brings AI testing app to Mac, probably by accident
Google has released its AI Test Kitchen iPadOS app onto the Mac App Store, but it is less likely to be the start of a new wave of apps, and more likely a mistake. Apple wants to make it as easy for developers to bring their iOS apps to the Mac, as it is for macOS users to get the converted iOS apps. Such apps that work on the Mac show up in a Mac App Store search, but the idea has not been an overwhelming success for Apple.
Apple may see $8 billion holiday revenue drop over iPhone delays
Investment bank Piper Sandler expects Apple and Foxconn to catch up withiPhone 14 Pro production in December, but will still fall short by around nine million iPhones. Although China has now lifted its latest...
OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch
OtterBox has three new chargers to power aniPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount. The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power...
Google keeps trying to hammer on Apple for not adopting RCS
In a birthday post on Friday, Google continues to court Apple, trying to get it to adopt RCS. It's still not ready, not a standard, and not something Google is all-in on itself. The...
Apple issues fourth developer beta for macOS Ventura 13.1
Apple is on round four of itsmacOS Ventura 13.1 beta, providing developers with a fresh build for testing. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers taking part in the beta-testing program via the...
Skiers triggering false Crash Detection alerts on iPhone 14, Apple Watch
Emergency dispatchers near ski resorts are seeing an influx of Crash Detection alerts sent byiPhone and Apple Watches — and they want the skiers to leave them on. In October, we learned that...
New Apple Card applicants get 5% cashback on iPhone, Mac, more
From now until Christmas Day, users who open up a newApple Card account will get a 5% Daily Cash payment on purchases from Apple, instead of the normal 3%. Apple has launched a holiday...
Hands on with the Oceanic+ app and Apple Watch Ultra
After being announced on stage alongside theApple Watch Ultra, the Oceanic+ app is now available on the App Store to download. Let's go hands-on to test it out. One of the more unique aspects...
Digital car keys can be shared between iPhone and Pixel users
Google released an update for Pixel phones that allow users to send and receive digital car keys to iPhone users. Apple first introduced digital car key support in iOS 13.6 and Pixel users can now share keys with iPhone users. Google says the cross-platform sharing feature will come to Android 12 in a later update.
Apple celebrates iPhone accessibility features in powerful new ad
"The Greatest" is a new Apple video spotlighting the many ways an iPhone can help with accessibility needs, ranging from voice control to Door Detection. A new 140-second long Apple video called "The Greatest" has been released on YouTube, showing a wide range of people using accessibility features. "At Apple,...
iPhone 15 Ultra rumors, what's left for Apple in 2022, Mastodon and social networks
iPhone 15 Ultra design changes, Apple Podcast and App Awards, plus social network alternatives, and waiting for iOS 16.2, all on the AppleInsider podcast. This week Apple released iOS 16.1.2 with fixes for carriers and Crash...
Apple never considered removing Twitter, says Elon Musk
Elon Musk himself has now said that Apple never intended to remove Twitter from the App Store, after taking a walk around Apple Park with CEOTim Cook on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Twitter CEO Elon...
How to show Apple Fitness+ workout metrics over AirPlay 2
Apple now allows people using theApple Fitness+ service to see workout metrics on AirPlay 2 devices. Here's how to get it done. "[Apple Fitness+] is a new service to inspire you to get fit...
Apple Store crash victims sue Apple over '100% preventable' crash
One man died and 19 were injured in the incident on November 21 when Bradley Rein drove his SUV through the store's front window. Rein has since claimed it was an accident, and Tim Cook has visited the victims. According to the Boston Herald, an unspecified number of the victims...
How to get old apps for iPad that can't run iPadOS 16
Apple builds products that last, and many users have iPads that still work but no longer can handle the resource-heavyiPadOS 16. Although it isn't obvious, there's a way to download old versions of apps that function on your iPad.
