Apple Insider

Apple Store crash victims sue Apple over '100% preventable' crash

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple, the shopping center developers, and the driver responsible for the destruction at the Apple Derby Street store in Hingham, Massachusetts, are all being sued by a coalition of victims, all saying that not enough was done to prevent the incident.
HINGHAM, MA
R.A. Heim

Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Abdul Ghani

Employee Cheated Apple Out of $17 Million

A former employee has confessed to stealing hardware and selling it back to Apple. He faces up to 25 years in prison. An Apple employee defrauded the company of over $17 million. The former employee pleaded guilty to carrying out related fraud between 2011 and 2018.
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
9to5Mac

How to recycle most any type of electronics at Apple, Best Buy, and Staples

Curious where you can recycle old devices and more for free? Read on for how to recycle electronics of any brand at Apple, Best Buy, Staples, and more. Electronic waste is a problem as it has become the fastest-growing type of waste worldwide. The bright side is there are some really easy ways to properly recycle your old devices and almost any electronic or appliance, no matter where you bought them or if they’re damaged.
CNBC

Walmart overtakes Amazon in shoppers' search for Black Friday bargains

The big box retailer is dominating online searches for Black Friday discounts as of Friday morning, according to advertising technology company Captify, which tracks more than 1 billion searches a day from websites globally. Searches for Black Friday discounts on Walmart surged 386% year over year, leapfrogging rival retailer. ,...
Footwear News

Report: Amazon Could Be Readying to Lay Off 10,000 Workers

Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times on Monday. According to the report, these cuts would be the largest in the company’s history, and would primarily impact Amazon’s devices organization, retail division and human resources. The reported layoffs would represent less than 1% of Amazon’s global workforce of over 1 million and 3% of its corporate employees.
IOWA STATE
Apple Insider

Apple Stores worldwide turn (RED) for World AIDS Day

Marking World AIDS Day on December 1, hundreds of Apple Stores are adding (PRODUCT)RED window and product displays, and Apple online is promoting its related books, apps, and videos. Apple has been working with (RED) to support the Global Fund's fight to end AIDS since 2006. A portion of the...
Apple Insider

Skiers triggering false Crash Detection alerts on iPhone 14, Apple Watch

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Emergency dispatchers near ski resorts are seeing an influx of Crash Detection alerts sent byiPhone and Apple Watches — and they want the skiers to leave them on. In October, we learned that...
UTAH STATE
Apple Insider

Apple won't shut down App Store Connect for the holidays

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple will keep app submissions in theApp Store open for developers during the holiday season. The company has traditionally closed the App Store to new app submissions and updates for some of the holiday...
Apple Insider

OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OtterBox has three new chargers to power aniPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount. The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power...
Apple Insider

Apple releases iOS 16.1.2 with crash detection improvements

Apple has released iOS 16.1.2 for iPhone only with important security fixes, improved compatibility with wireless carriers, and optimized Crash Detection for the iPhone 14 lineup. The iOS 16.1.2 update is available for the iPhone 8 and up, and it contains important security fixes that Apple will disclose on its...

