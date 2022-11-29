Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
NY's Wealthiest Woman is Giving Away More Than $200 MillionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Apple Insider
Apple Store crash victims sue Apple over '100% preventable' crash
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple, the shopping center developers, and the driver responsible for the destruction at the Apple Derby Street store in Hingham, Massachusetts, are all being sued by a coalition of victims, all saying that not enough was done to prevent the incident.
These Videos of People Dumpster Diving Outside of Apple Stores Are Insane
You've likely heard of people dumpster diving outside of restaurants, clothing stores, and even outside of designer stores (ahem, Coach!). Many find many unwanted items that are still in mint condition — but have you ever heard of people dumpster diving outside of the Apple store?. Thrifier folks have...
Holiday shoppers say Apple's latest iPhones missing from stores
Shoppers report that Apple's new iPhones are out of stock at U.S. stores ahead of the December holidays. Electronic retailer Best Buy had warned of shortages.
Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart
exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
I’m a bargain hunter – I found seven items for 90% off at Walmart including two for 20 cents
EARLY Black Friday deals are already underway at Walmart but you can find steep post-Halloween clearance sales, too. Couponwithkayla, a self-described "extreme couponer," found several items up to 90 percent off. Couponwithkayla typically shares the best savings at stores, including Walmart, Walgreens and Dollar General, to her 2.1million followers on...
Thieves steal checks from mail, use check washing tactics to alter them and steal thousands
Thieves are snagging checks from the mail and using check washing tactics to alter them and steal from you.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Cyber Monday for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing Cyber Monday kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and...
Is this the last Christmas for Sears?
Tracy Easterling spent about an hour Sunday shopping at Sears, which used to be one of her favorite stores. She ended up with nothing to show for it but memories.
Employee Cheated Apple Out of $17 Million
A former employee has confessed to stealing hardware and selling it back to Apple. He faces up to 25 years in prison. An Apple employee defrauded the company of over $17 million. The former employee pleaded guilty to carrying out related fraud between 2011 and 2018.
CNET
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon
As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
CBS News
Walmart just announced its next Black Friday PlayStation 5 restock, and it's happening tomorrow
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been trying to find a PS5 for the holidays, you're in luck: Walmart is going to restock the...
9to5Mac
How to recycle most any type of electronics at Apple, Best Buy, and Staples
Curious where you can recycle old devices and more for free? Read on for how to recycle electronics of any brand at Apple, Best Buy, Staples, and more. Electronic waste is a problem as it has become the fastest-growing type of waste worldwide. The bright side is there are some really easy ways to properly recycle your old devices and almost any electronic or appliance, no matter where you bought them or if they’re damaged.
CNBC
Walmart overtakes Amazon in shoppers' search for Black Friday bargains
The big box retailer is dominating online searches for Black Friday discounts as of Friday morning, according to advertising technology company Captify, which tracks more than 1 billion searches a day from websites globally. Searches for Black Friday discounts on Walmart surged 386% year over year, leapfrogging rival retailer. ,...
Report: Amazon Could Be Readying to Lay Off 10,000 Workers
Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times on Monday. According to the report, these cuts would be the largest in the company’s history, and would primarily impact Amazon’s devices organization, retail division and human resources. The reported layoffs would represent less than 1% of Amazon’s global workforce of over 1 million and 3% of its corporate employees.
Apple Insider
Apple Stores worldwide turn (RED) for World AIDS Day
Marking World AIDS Day on December 1, hundreds of Apple Stores are adding (PRODUCT)RED window and product displays, and Apple online is promoting its related books, apps, and videos. Apple has been working with (RED) to support the Global Fund's fight to end AIDS since 2006. A portion of the...
Apple Insider
Skiers triggering false Crash Detection alerts on iPhone 14, Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Emergency dispatchers near ski resorts are seeing an influx of Crash Detection alerts sent byiPhone and Apple Watches — and they want the skiers to leave them on. In October, we learned that...
Apple Insider
Apple won't shut down App Store Connect for the holidays
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple will keep app submissions in theApp Store open for developers during the holiday season. The company has traditionally closed the App Store to new app submissions and updates for some of the holiday...
Apple Insider
OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OtterBox has three new chargers to power aniPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount. The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power...
Apple Insider
Apple releases iOS 16.1.2 with crash detection improvements
Apple has released iOS 16.1.2 for iPhone only with important security fixes, improved compatibility with wireless carriers, and optimized Crash Detection for the iPhone 14 lineup. The iOS 16.1.2 update is available for the iPhone 8 and up, and it contains important security fixes that Apple will disclose on its...
Black Friday 2022: The Best Deals at Target, Costco, Walmart and More
Black Friday is nearly here! One of the biggest holiday shopping events of the year means sales on gifts for everyone on your list. Shoppers getting ready to head to the stores, or shop online, need...
Comments / 0