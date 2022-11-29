Read full article on original website
With CT essential worker bonuses done, more post-COVID issues arise
The larger question — how to rescue families from the economic shocks of the pandemic and inflation — has begun to heat up at the Capitol.
DoingItLocal
SHORT-TERM CUSTOMER RELIEF PLAN TO REDUCE THE COST OF ENERGY SUPPLY PRICES
Public-Private Partnership Identifies Ways To Help Lower Winter Energy Prices, From Electricity to Gasoline. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that in response to calls from his administration and other Connecticut state officials – including the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Office of Consumer Counsel – to do more for customers in the state amid historically high electric prices, utility companies Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) have agreed to work with state leaders on a short-term/interim Customer Relief Plan to provide immediate relief to electric customers this winter.
US News and World Report
South Dakota Gov. Noem Appoints Incoming Secretary of State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday appointed Monae Johnson, who won election for secretary of state in November, to fill the position for the next month following the early resignation of the current secretary of state. Johnson was set to be sworn into...
This Is The Best Pie In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Stakeholders: Health Care Is Expensive And Outcomes Aren’t Better Than In Most Comparable Nations
Health care industry stakeholders began a Thursday morning hearing in Hartford with a sobering assessment of the state’s health metrics: Connecticut is among the most expensive states to receive health care in the United States, a country that pays more for worse health outcomes than most comparable nations. Those...
Eyewitness News
New controversial ‘Truck Tax’ begins in January
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Starting January 1, companies will have to start paying a mileage fee for their tractor trailers. The new tax is called a ‘Highway Use Fee’ and it’s only for heavy tractor trailers. There are now signs at rest areas all along state highways...
utilitydive.com
Eversource, Avangrid aim to ease soaring Connecticut electricity bills as lawmakers push for hearings
With Connecticut’s standard offer supply rates for residential customers poised to more than double, Eversource, Avangrid’s United Illuminating and state officials on Monday unveiled measures aimed at easing electricity bills this winter. The utilities intend to provide bill credits to its customers to fast-track the return of earnings...
Every vote counts: Connecticut race ends by a difference of 1 vote
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
connecticuthistory.org
The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest
Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
CT effort to help tenants avoid eviction is succeeding, but statewide rollout is uncertain
Connecticut's right to counsel program has already helped hundreds of people across parts of the state avoid eviction. For Alicia Arnold, it was a blessing that came when she needed it the most. For nine years, the New Haven tenant worked with her landlord to keep her unit in good...
yankeeinstitute.org
Omnibus Spending Bill Signed By Lamont
On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed an emergency certification (E-Cert) bill to “help make Connecticut more affordable” following a special session held by lawmakers the day prior. The new legislation provides more funding for pandemic hero pay, increases energy assistance, extends the gas tax holiday and the free bus service, while modifying the bottle bill to support small retailers.
CHART: Two CT-owned utilities among most expensive for residents
United Illuminating and Eversource are among the most expensive investor-owned utilities in the country. Here's the data.
ConnectiCare to pull out of CT’s fully insured small group market
ConnectiCare, which offers health plans on and off Connecticut’s health insurance exchange, has alerted brokers that it will soon stop selling small group policies to new customers. “ConnectiCare has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the fully insured small employer market in Connecticut,” spokeswoman Kimberly Kann said in...
Discipline in Connecticut public schools needs to change
Almost half of suspensions in Connecticut schools are for minor offenses. That's depriving kids of much-needed time in the classroom.
Connecticut Foodshare approves $500K for emergency food purchases
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Foodshare, an organization dedicated to feeding the hungry, announced that it has authorized emergency funds of $500,000 for food purchases through the end of 2022. “This not an action we take lightly,” said President and CEO, Jason Jakubowski. “We don’t dip into our reserves to purchase food unless we absolutely […]
Audit: State Police working massive overtime
State troopers are working exhausting hours and earning more in overtime than they earn in salary, according to an audit. The post Audit: State Police working massive overtime appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut’s ‘bottle bill’ to expand to new beverages Jan. 1
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Customers will begin paying a five-cent deposit on more beverages at the start of the new year. People have paid the deposit on soda and beer bottles and cans for four decades. That will expand to containers for hard cider, plant water or plant-infused drinks, juice drinks, teas, coffee, and kombucha, […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’
Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
Lamont Signs Special Session Bill
Gov. Ned Lamont signed the sweeping 28-page bill that extends a suspension of Connecticut’s gas tax, supplements funding for energy assistance and sets aside more money for an essential workers’ bonus pay program. Upon signing the bill Tuesday, Lamont said it will make Connecticut “a little bit more...
