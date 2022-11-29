ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
DoingItLocal

SHORT-TERM CUSTOMER RELIEF PLAN TO REDUCE THE COST OF ENERGY SUPPLY PRICES

Public-Private Partnership Identifies Ways To Help Lower Winter Energy Prices, From Electricity to Gasoline. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that in response to calls from his administration and other Connecticut state officials – including the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Office of Consumer Counsel – to do more for customers in the state amid historically high electric prices, utility companies Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) have agreed to work with state leaders on a short-term/interim Customer Relief Plan to provide immediate relief to electric customers this winter.
CONNECTICUT STATE
US News and World Report

South Dakota Gov. Noem Appoints Incoming Secretary of State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday appointed Monae Johnson, who won election for secretary of state in November, to fill the position for the next month following the early resignation of the current secretary of state. Johnson was set to be sworn into...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Eyewitness News

New controversial ‘Truck Tax’ begins in January

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Starting January 1, companies will have to start paying a mileage fee for their tractor trailers. The new tax is called a ‘Highway Use Fee’ and it’s only for heavy tractor trailers. There are now signs at rest areas all along state highways...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Every vote counts: Connecticut race ends by a difference of 1 vote

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest

Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
VOLUNTOWN, CT
yankeeinstitute.org

Omnibus Spending Bill Signed By Lamont

On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed an emergency certification (E-Cert) bill to “help make Connecticut more affordable” following a special session held by lawmakers the day prior. The new legislation provides more funding for pandemic hero pay, increases energy assistance, extends the gas tax holiday and the free bus service, while modifying the bottle bill to support small retailers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Foodshare approves $500K for emergency food purchases

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Foodshare, an organization dedicated to feeding the hungry, announced that it has authorized emergency funds of $500,000 for food purchases through the end of 2022. “This not an action we take lightly,” said President and CEO, Jason Jakubowski. “We don’t dip into our reserves to purchase food unless we absolutely […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut’s ‘bottle bill’ to expand to new beverages Jan. 1

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Customers will begin paying a five-cent deposit on more beverages at the start of the new year. People have paid the deposit on soda and beer bottles and cans for four decades. That will expand to containers for hard cider, plant water or plant-infused drinks, juice drinks, teas, coffee, and kombucha, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’

Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!

(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont Signs Special Session Bill

Gov. Ned Lamont signed the sweeping 28-page bill that extends a suspension of Connecticut’s gas tax, supplements funding for energy assistance and sets aside more money for an essential workers’ bonus pay program. Upon signing the bill Tuesday, Lamont said it will make Connecticut “a little bit more...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy