Ballerina: 5 Quick Things We Know About The John Wick Spinoff

In March 2023, John Wick: Chapter 4 , the next installment in the ongoing saga centering on Keanu Reeves’ legendary assassin, will open in theaters around the world and welcome audiences back into the deadly and complex world of the franchise’s ever-expanding universe. It’s almost certain we will get a fifth chapter in the main series, but we will also get the first movie spinoff the franchise has seen so far: Ballerina .

The upcoming action thriller starring Ana De Armas as a new assassin , along with some returning faces from the previous movies, will be here at some point in the near future. We don’t yet know the release date, specifics about its story, or how it fits into the franchise’s chronology, but there are some key details we know so far. Here’s everything we know about the John Wick spinoff at this point in time…

(Image credit: Warner Bros./Sony)

Ana De Armas Plays A Ballerina-Turned-Assassin Who Sets Out To Avenge Her Murdered Family

Over the course of the past couple of years, Ana De Armas has appeared in massive action movies like Daniel Craig’s 007 swan song , No Time Time to Die (teaming up with her Knives Out co-star), and the incredibly expensive Netflix thriller , The Gray Man . De Armas will continue that trajectory with Ballerina , a movie she has been attached to star in since October 2021, per Variety .

The John Wick spinoff, which has been in the works for some time, will follow a young ballerina-turned-assassin (De Armas) as she sets out to avenge her family’s murder by getting back at those who ended their lives and forever changed her own. Not a lot of details have been revealed in terms of plot specifics, but there will be some familiar faces sharing the screen with the Blonde actress when Ballerina finally debuts.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, And Anjelica Huston Are Reprising Their John Wick Roles

Although Ana De Armas will be playing a character new to the John Wick universe, three of her costars are more-than-familiar with the franchise. In November 2022, Deadline reported that Keanu Reeves will once again be playing John Wick, but the capacity in which he will appear has not yet been disclosed. Reeves isn’t the only iconic John Wick character returning, as Ian McShane has also been revealed to be playing Winston, manager of The Continental Hotel, a part he has played since 2014.

If that wasn’t enough, The Hollywood Reporter revealed later in November 2022 that Anjelica Huston would be playing The Director a second time after first playing the head of the Ruska Roman crime syndicate in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum . In a statement carried by THR, producer Erica Lee noted the Ballerina “was formed around the scenes” featuring Huston and Reeves in the third John Wick title.

(Image credit: Gaumont Film Company)

Ballerina Has Been Compared To La Femme Nikita

There have been a lot of badass female action characters over the years, with Ellen Ripley, Sarah Connor, and Furiosa quickly coming to mind. Another character that doesn’t get talked about as much, but is still just as important to action cinema, is Nikita, Anne Parillaud’s nihilistic assassin at the center of Luc Besson’s 1990 thriller, La Femme Nikita .

When Ballerina was first announced way back in July 2017, Variety described the project as being similar to La Femme Nikita , but the outlet did not provide much in terms of details about the comparison. However, it’s not difficult to find similarities between the two movies, as both center characters whose lives are forever changed by terrible tragedies, and both films have strong female characters as the main focus of their respective stories. And, if the action in Ballerina is anything like that seen in La Femme Nikita , audiences will be in for a treat when the John Wick spinoff is eventually released.

(Image credit: Screen Gems)

Underworld’s Len Wiseman Directs Ballerina, Which Was Written By Shay Hatten And Emerald Fennell

The four movies in the John Wick franchise have been helmed by stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski ( Bullet Train ’s David Leitch co-directed the first entry back in 2014), but the filmmaker, who is also adapting Ghost of Tsushima , won’t be the one running the show for Ballerina . Back in 2019, when Ballerina was still in the early stages of development, Deadline revealed that Len Wiseman had been tapped to direct the upcoming spinoff.

Wiseman, who worked on movies like Stargate and Independence Day early in his career, made his directorial debut in 2003 with the Kate Beckinsale-led action horror movie, Underworld . He would go on to direct the 2006 sequel, Underworld: Evolution , before branching out to helm projects like Live Free or Die Hard and Total Recall , though he did stay on as a producer for all subsequent Underworld movies .

Shay Hatten, who previously served as one of the screenwriters on John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4 , returned to the franchise once again to pen the Ballerina script. But the writer behind movies like Army of the Dead and the upcoming Rebel Moon wasn’t alone in the scripting department, as Academy Award-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell also worked on the screenplay, as reported by Variety . Fennell, you may recall, made a name for herself with the hilarious and shocking Promising Young Woman in 2020, a movie she both wrote and directed.

(Image credit: Lionsgate/T-Street)

Production On Ballerina Kicked Off In November 2022

It will probably be a while before we see any official “first look” images from Ballerina , as the movie didn’t officially enter production until November 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter . Although details about the shoot are being kept quiet at this time, there have been reports, like the one from Prague Reporter , that the shoot is taking place in the capital city of the Czech Republic. Expect to hear more about the shoot in the coming weeks and months.

It will probably be quite some time before we get to see Ballerina in action, but it isn’t the only John Wick spinoff in the works, as The Continental series is slated to debut on Peacock at some point during the 2023 TV schedule . And, speaking of upcoming projects, don’t forget to take a look at our list of 2023 movie releases , which includes John Wick: Chapter 4 and so much more.