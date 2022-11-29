House Approves, Imposing Deal on Unions , to Avoid Rail Strike. On November 30, the United States House voted to head off a nationwide rail strike, approving legislation that forces unions to accept a disputed deal reached in September. Associated Press reports that the bill will now head to the Senate for approval before President Biden can sign off on it. Associated Press reports that the bill will now head to the Senate for approval before President Biden can sign off on it. Without the certainty of a final vote to avoid a shutdown this week, railroads will begin to halt the movement of critical materials like chemicals to clean our drinking water as soon as this weekend, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via Associated Press. Let me say that again: without action this week, disruptions to our auto supply chains, our ability to move food to tables, and our ability to remove hazardous waste from gasoline refineries will begin, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via Associated Press. According to business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, every day that rail service was halted would deliver a $2 billion blow to the economy. . The legislation imposes a deal that was voted down by four of the 12 rail unions. . Politically powerful labor unions have criticized Biden and Democratic leaders' support for intervening in a contract dispute and blocking a strike. . Politically powerful labor unions have criticized Biden and Democratic leaders' support for intervening in a contract dispute and blocking a strike. . In response to the concerns of the rail unions, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi added a second vote to offer seven days of paid sick leave per year for union rail workers. In response to the concerns of the rail unions, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi added a second vote to offer seven days of paid sick leave per year for union rail workers. Quite frankly, the fact that paid leave is not part of the final agreement between railroads and labor is, in my opinion, obscene, Jim McGovern, Democratic House Representative for Massachusetts, via Associated Press. Quite frankly, the fact that paid leave is not part of the final agreement between railroads and labor is, in my opinion, obscene, Jim McGovern, Democratic House Representative for Massachusetts, via Associated Press. It should be there and I hope it will be there at the end of this process, Jim McGovern, Democratic House Representative for Massachusetts, via Associated Press.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO