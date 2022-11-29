Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
Democrats can win back rural areas by bringing back jobs, Rep. Ro Khanna says
U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna spoke with Iowa journalist Douglas Burns, left, about the political impacts of globalization at Drake University's Harkin Institute Thursday, Dec. 1. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Following the election, U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna devised a plan for Democrats to win back rural states like Iowa:...
Steven Roberts: Maybe a lame duck can quack
For the next few weeks, Washington faces a brief, and important, window of opportunity. Suspended in time between an election that’s just over and another that’s already starting, the lame duck session of Congress has a critical question to answer. Are the legislators capable of performing the job they were actually elected to do? Can they put politics aside and take action that’s vital to the national interest? Can a lame duck quack? ...
Corydon Times-Republican
Kroger and Albertsons merger hearing
WASHINGTON — Members of a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee panel raised concerns during a Tuesday hearing that a proposed merger between two of the largest U.S. supermarket chains could mean a monopoly on groceries and lead to higher food prices for Americans. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat who chairs the Subcommittee on Competition […]
Corydon Times-Republican
House Approves Imposing Deal on Unions to Avoid Rail Strike
House Approves, Imposing Deal on Unions , to Avoid Rail Strike. On November 30, the United States House voted to head off a nationwide rail strike, approving legislation that forces unions to accept a disputed deal reached in September. Associated Press reports that the bill will now head to the Senate for approval before President Biden can sign off on it. Associated Press reports that the bill will now head to the Senate for approval before President Biden can sign off on it. Without the certainty of a final vote to avoid a shutdown this week, railroads will begin to halt the movement of critical materials like chemicals to clean our drinking water as soon as this weekend, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via Associated Press. Let me say that again: without action this week, disruptions to our auto supply chains, our ability to move food to tables, and our ability to remove hazardous waste from gasoline refineries will begin, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via Associated Press. According to business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, every day that rail service was halted would deliver a $2 billion blow to the economy. . The legislation imposes a deal that was voted down by four of the 12 rail unions. . Politically powerful labor unions have criticized Biden and Democratic leaders' support for intervening in a contract dispute and blocking a strike. . Politically powerful labor unions have criticized Biden and Democratic leaders' support for intervening in a contract dispute and blocking a strike. . In response to the concerns of the rail unions, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi added a second vote to offer seven days of paid sick leave per year for union rail workers. In response to the concerns of the rail unions, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi added a second vote to offer seven days of paid sick leave per year for union rail workers. Quite frankly, the fact that paid leave is not part of the final agreement between railroads and labor is, in my opinion, obscene, Jim McGovern, Democratic House Representative for Massachusetts, via Associated Press. Quite frankly, the fact that paid leave is not part of the final agreement between railroads and labor is, in my opinion, obscene, Jim McGovern, Democratic House Representative for Massachusetts, via Associated Press. It should be there and I hope it will be there at the end of this process, Jim McGovern, Democratic House Representative for Massachusetts, via Associated Press.
Corydon Times-Republican
New E15 bill has backing of petroleum group
Fuel pumps at a gas station. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A newly introduced bill in the U.S. Senate that would permanently expand the summertime availability of blended gasoline with 15% ethanol appears to have the support of the country’s largest trade association for the oil and natural gas industries.
