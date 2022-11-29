Travis County to distribute Narcan to local bars, fund peer support programs for opioid overdose prevention

Read full article on original website
kut.org
Some of Austin's homeless die from treatable conditions. One group works to heal the disparity.
It pours down rain as a medical team pulls into the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in East Austin to meet 58-year-old Denzil Wooten for a regular checkup. The team, known as M3 for Mobile, Medical and Mental Health Care Team, has been tracking down Wooten about two times a week for the past three years.
fox7austin.com
Williamson County now including Narcan with AEDs in county buildings
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - In an effort to save lives, Williamson County will now include Narcan with its automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in county buildings. Narcan is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. It's not harmful if it turns out the person wasn't taking opioids. The...
Travis County celebrates opening of $333M civil court complex
The Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility includes 25 court rooms. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) On Dec. 2, Travis County held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for its new Civil and Family Courts Facility. "The last time that we held [a civil court] opening like this was back in...
Commercial pet sales regulation added to New Braunfels animal ordinance
Pets picked up at places such as the Humane Society of the Greater New Braunfels Area, such as Jazz, can be sold by pet stores. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) After more than a year of public discussion surrounding the sale of animals in local pet stores, New Braunfels officials narrowly put in place regulations of those sales that mirror ordinances in surrounding areas.
Renovation to turn former Austin hotel into housing for homeless could begin this month
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Renovation of a former Candlewood Suites hotel into a facility for people experiencing homelessness in Austin could begin this month. The City of Austin Homeless Strategy Division said the project is pending approval from the Department of Housing and Urban Development but is expected to begin in Q4 of 2022.
universitystar.com
Understanding your rights: How Prop A affects TXST students
The ordinance titled Proposition A or Prop Awill end arrests and citations for up to four ounces of marijuana in San Marcos by San Marcos Police Officers. The passed in a landslide victory with an 81.84% vote 'for' the proposition. However, state troopers and Hays County sheriffs operate outside of...
Gonzales Inquirer
County contracts with Brazos, Bell for juvenile detention
Gonzales County on Nov. 14 agreed to additional contracts for secure, short-term detention services for juvenile offenders with both Brazos and Bell County during their regular meeting. The reason for contracting with those counties and six others — San Patricio, Fort Bend, Hays, Guadalupe, Victoria and Grayson — is a...
Work progresses on Hero Way medical office in Leander
The 20,000-square-foot medical building will house Austin Gastroenterology’s endoscopy center and clinic, featuring other amenities. (Rendering courtesy The Brian Novy Co.) Final interior finishings are being done on the first building in the Hero Way medical office development located at the southwest corner of Hero Way and Mel Mathis Boulevard in Leander, ahead of that building’s opening.
Lawsuit calls work at Texas DPS a ‘Racially Hostile Environment’
Three DPS officers — two African American officers assigned to different units, and a Hispanic officer — all continue to work for the same agency they are suing.
Cedar Park Regional Medical Center celebrates 15-year anniversary Dec. 7
Cedar Park Regional Medical Center will reach 15 years in December. (Courtesy Cedar Park Regional Medical Center) Cedar Park Regional Medical Center will celebrate its 15-year anniversary Dec. 7. Established in 2007, CPRMC was founded to address the need for a hospital in the area that provided inpatient and outpatient...
Travis County will conduct autopsy on man found dead Nov. 30 on Highway 59
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are waiting on autopsy results to determine what happened to a Mexican National who was found Wednesday, Nov. 30 on Highway 59 near SH 530. A driver spotted the man’s body around 3 a.m. The initial reports of this being a pedestrian accident were not accurate. Investigators now say...
fox7austin.com
Body found in WilCo is missing Austin man Justin Haden: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) confirmed the identity of the body found in Williamson County on Dec. 1 as missing Austin man Justin Haden. APD confirmed the identity from fingerprints obtained from the autopsy. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
kut.org
Austin's legal costs to oust the South Terminal's operator double to $3 million
Legal bills are piling up in the city's fight to oust the company running the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Austin's City Council voted Thursday to double ABIA's legal services agreement with corporate law firm Winstead PC to more than $3 million. The move comes after the company with...
universitystar.com
Fight for justice continues for Salyer family
After over a year of waiting for justice to be served, Bonnie and Rodney Salyer, parents of deceased Texas State student Austin Salyer, finally await a final court hearing on Jan. 6. On Sept. 16, 2021, Austin was killed by negligent gunfire while sleeping in his apartment at The Lyndon...
Which Central Texas hospitals are being penalized for readmission rates?
Hospitals can lose up to 3% of each Medicare payment per year. None of the Central Texas hospitals' penalties were that high.
fox44news.com
Thorndale search warrant brings drug arrest
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Milam County deputies arrest one man after crystal meth was seized in a home near Thorndale. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, a joint operation involving the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department, Belton Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of County Road 457, south of the City of Thorndale.
fox7austin.com
Portion of Bastrop County under boil water notice
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for a portion of Bastrop County, east of downtown Elgin. The affected area includes Blisard Rd. in Zone 7. The Aqua Water Supply system experienced low pressure as a result of a water main break, which may have allowed harmful microbes to get into the water system.
Austin State Hospital is almost finished. Will it be effective?
The new Austin State Hospital, which promises to be more effective in treating people with severe mental health issues, should be finished next year.
Four sworn in to Austin ISD board of trustees
Andrew Gonzales was inaugurated Dec. 1 to the Austin ISD board of trustees to represent District 6. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Austin ISD inaugurated four new trustees to the board Dec. 1. At the board's information meeting, Candace Hunter, Kathryn Whitley Chu, Andrew Gonzales and David Kauffman were sworn in. Incumbent...
fox7austin.com
Austin attorney found dead days after allegedly trying to kill his ex-girlfriend
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin attorney who was caught on camera allegedly pulling out a gun and trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend while she was at work has been found dead, officials say. The Austin Police Department said just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, it received a check...
