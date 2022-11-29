Travis County to distribute Narcan to local bars, fund peer support programs for opioid overdose prevention

Pets picked up at places such as the Humane Society of the Greater New Braunfels Area, such as Jazz, can be sold by pet stores. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) After more than a year of public discussion surrounding the sale of animals in local pet stores, New Braunfels officials narrowly put in place regulations of those sales that mirror ordinances in surrounding areas.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO