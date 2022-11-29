City pumps brakes on parking garage renovation, explores alternative options

Read full article on original website
Haverhill Councilors Reject Plans for Housing Development Near Lake Street and Mohawk Trail
A developer hoping to build 14 single-family homes on 25.3 acres of land at Lake Street and Mohawk Trail in Haverhill, was unable to convince the City Council Tuesday night the project would be a good fit with the neighborhood. Aaron Orso, co-owner of Cedar Crest Development, attempted to use...
Residents blast planned 18-month closure of bridge connecting Thetford to New Hampshire
Listservs have been abuzz, an ad-hoc group has been formed, and a letter circulating between the two communities to call for halting the closure has garnered more than 500 signatures. But the state of New Hampshire already has the $11 million project under contract. Read the story on VTDigger here: Residents blast planned 18-month closure of bridge connecting Thetford to New Hampshire.
manchesterinklink.com
Dec. 7: Public meeting planned to discuss $25M major transportation infrastructure project
MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester and the project consultant team led by the engineering firm of Fuss & O’Neill invite city residents and business owners to a public meeting being held on Wednesday December 7, 2022, at the Manchester City Library at 405 Pine St. to discuss the $30 million transportation infrastructure improvement project called RAISE Manchester: Connecting Communities.
nhbr.com
Dover waterfront public park receives zero bids for construction
The city of Dover has run into a hurdle in its decades-long goal of redeveloping its 29-acre riverfront: It received no bids from four prequalified firms to develop a new 3.5-acre park. The riverfront park project has been hailed as a “jewel” for Dover, with plans for walking paths, steps...
iheart.com
All Aboard: Newburyport 'North Pole Express' Departs This Weekend
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 21-year-old holiday tradition kicks off to deliver those who believe to the North Pole, embarking from the North Shore's Newburyport this weekend. Event runners and students from the Immaculate Conception School were hard at work on Friday, transforming the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's...
Plaistow, New Hampshire, Condo Damaged by High Heat, Heavy Fire
Fire heavily damaged an unoccupied condominium unit in Plaistow Thursday afternoon. Crews were met with heavy fire and high heat when they first arrived at the 4-unit building on Newton Road around 2:40 p.m., according to the Plaistow Fire Department. They began what the department called an "aggressive interior fire attack" that successfully confined the fire to one unit.
whdh.com
Police presence increased at West Newbury school after of interest vehicle found in woods
Police presence has been increased at the Page School in West Newbury after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in the woods near the school on Tuesday. West Newbury Police and Fire responded to the school shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle parked in the woods near the school. Police noted immediately that the vehicle’s description matched the description of a vehicle wanted out of Newburyport that may have been involved in a car crash in that city.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Nashua, NH
Nashua radiates with a modern urban and innovative atmosphere. Its wide range of recreational spots is impressive and diverse in purpose, and some of the more majestic landmarks come without a charge, too!. Located in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire, its well-maintained parks are also some of its most desired assets.
nhbr.com
MBTA should extend T to Manchester, report says
A Boston-based advocacy group has issued a report that makes the case for transforming part of the Bay State’s commuter rail service into a regional network that would be electrified, have frequent all-day service and extend to Manchester, New Hampshire. “Modernizing the Lowell Line,” a new report from TransitMatters,...
manchesterinklink.com
Londonderry to Manchester Transformer Supermove on Sunday
CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) has approved the route for a heavy transformer to be transported from Eversource’s Scobie Pond Substation in Londonderry to Gay Street in Manchester on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Moving the transformer requires a 21-axle trailer and roads and...
manchesterinklink.com
Subdivisions & new apartment units top this week’s Planning Board agenda
City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning and Board Meetings. The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, December 1 and the following cases will be heard. The meeting will be available to watch on Manchester Public Television Channel 22. The full Agenda and Project Applications are available for each of the projects below. If you are not able to attend a public hearing and would like to comment on a project, you may send an email to planningboard@manchesternh.gov.
WMUR.com
1 in custody after standoff in Candia
CANDIA, N.H. — A Candia man was taken into custody Friday after a standoff on Lane Road. Officers said they were called to William Soucy's home around 3:15 a.m. after a neighbor reported shots being fired. Police said there was a brief struggle and Soucy ended up being hit...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
laconiadailysun.com
Despite decrease in Laconia tax rate, rising home values mean a bill jump for many
LACONIA — Tax bills hit mailboxes across the city this week and, though the city tax rate went down this year, many city residents will see their bill increase. The city tax rate, calculated by the state using the assessed value of property citywide and the amount of money the city must raise through taxes, was set at $14.85 this year — down more than $4, about 22%, from last year. This rate means that property owners pay $14.85 for every $1,000 of assessed value on their property.
WMTW
Drunken driver clocked at 116 mph on New Hampshire highway, police say
A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police say he was driving 116 mph on a New Hampshire highway while under the influence of alcohol. New Hampshire State Police troopers were monitoring traffic on Interstate 93 in Tilton when an officer observed a vehicle approaching at an extremely high rate of speed, police said.
Man in Concord, New Hampshire Has Car Stolen While Warming it Up
Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont announces Community Heritage Award winners
The Belmont Heritage Commission and the Belmont Board of Selectmen proudly announce its 2022 Community Heritage Award winners. This annual event recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses that have contributed to the town’s history and heritage. The Exceptional Commitment to Community Award was overwhelmingly chosen to be given to Jeanne...
WMUR.com
Harbor seal found along river in Exeter now being treated for injuries
EXETER, N.H. — A harbor seal spottedearlier this week in Exeter is now being treated for injuries. The Seacoast Science Center picked up the young pup Wednesday after growing concerns about a wound on her underside. She was found along the Squamscott River. She is now on the mend...
macaronikid.com
WHERE TO SEE HOLIDAY LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022
Bundle up, grab your coco to go and hop in the car! These local holiday light displays are worth the drive! Don't see your favorite display listed? Let us know! Email me at: karynm@macaronikid.com. WHERE TO SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022. Amherst. 10 Waterview Dr. 18 Captain Danforth...
manchesterinklink.com
Police warn of rise in gun thefts, many from vehicles
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are seeing an alarming number of firearm thefts in the city and many of them are from motor vehicles. Since the beginning of this year, 73 guns have been stolen in Manchester and 43 of them were from vehicles. These guns oftentimes end up in the hands of the wrong people and are used in the commission of a crime.
