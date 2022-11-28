Read full article on original website
CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 7-10 cents, wheat up 5-10 cents, corn mixed
CHICAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 10 cents. * Wheat firming on bargain buying and short covering...
Ukraine sees fall in 2023/24 grain exports on smaller sowing area
KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine will likely reduce its winter grain exports in the 2023/24 season due to a smaller-than-expected sowing area caused by the Russian invasion, a senior agriculture official said on Tuesday. Ukraine is among leading global grain growers and exporters but its output and exports have...
Wheat up 20¢ at midday | Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Corn is currently up 2¢ while soybeans are up 9¢. CBOT wheat is up 20¢. KC wheat is up 13¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 5¢. Live cattle are down 40¢. Lean hogs are up 38¢. Feeder cattle are down 30¢. Crude oil...
Australia forecasts record wheat crop despite floods
SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia is expected to produce a bumper year of crops including record wheat production in the current financial year, the government said on Tuesday, despite the impact of widespread flooding in the the country's eastern region. Total winter crop production across the country is forecast...
South Dakota wheat farmer's Christmas wish... moisture
CHAD HENDERSON – MADISON, ALABAMA. Chad Henderson is part of a fifth-generation farming operation in Madison, Alabama. Henderson Farms operates over 8,000 acres of dryland and irrigated corn, dryland soybeans, wheat, and dryland and irrigated double-crop soybeans. When not farming, Chad can be found carrying on another proud family tradition as a drag racer for Henderson Racing.
3 Big Things Today, December 6, 2022
Soybeans and corn were higher in overnight trading amid continued dry weather in much of Argentina. Dry weather prevailed over the weekend, as expected, Don Keeney, an agricultural meteorologist with Maxar, said in a note to clients. The dryness will persist at least through Thursday before giving way to some...
GRAINS-Wheat slides to 13-month low; soybeans slip despite demand hopes
CHICAGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat dropped on Monday, pressured by higher global supplies despite stronger-than-expected weekly U.S. exports, analysts said. Corn eased, pressured by lower wheat, though dry conditions in South America added support. Soybeans ended lower, underpinned by export demand and strong meal trade, though wheat weighed on the oilseed as well, traders said.
GRAINS-Soybeans rise on strong Chinese demand, Argentine drought
Easing China COVID-19 restrictions seen buoying soybean demand. Concerns over dry weather in Argentina curbing soybean output. China Nov. soybean imports drop 14% on year to 7.35 mln tonnes. (Adds quote in paragraph 3, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground...
TABLE-Strategie Grains estimates for EU-27 cereal crops
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are consultancy Strategie Grains' latest monthly estimates for oilseed crops in the European Union's 27 member countries from 2020 to 2022. Production estimates are in millions of tonnes, area in millions of hectares and yields in tonnes. Production 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 16.63 17.01 19.51 19.47 +14.5% Sunseed 8.80 10.29 9.18 8.99 -12.6% Soybean 2.64 2.68 2.41 2.39 -11.0% Area 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 5.22 5.27 5.81 5.81 +10.1% Sunseed 4.37 4.43 5.10 5.10 +15.1% Soybean 0.95 0.95 1.08 1.08 +13.6% Yield 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 3.19 3.23 3.35 3.35 +3.9% Sunseed 2.01 2.32 1.80 1.76 -24.1% Soybean 2.79 2.81 2.22 2.20 -21.7% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by John Stonestreet)
China Nov soybean imports drop 14% on year to 7.35 mln tonnes - customs
BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China imported 7.35 million tonnes of soybeans in November, down 14% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as low river levels in key supplier the United States slowed the flow of beans to export terminals. Imports in the first 11 months of...
A future in ancient grains
Stretched along the rolling hills in southern Michigan, Maple Drive Farms is a quintessential picture of agriculture. Sheep graze in white-fenced pastures, Hereford cattle peek between outbuildings for treats, and wild turkeys hasten along the gravel roads. The more than 2,000 acres consist of roughly three-quarters tillable land in mostly fields of corn, soybean, and wheat crops.
4 Resources for your carbon and soil health journey
While the carbon market space has been dubbed the Wild West, it’s getting more and more settled every day. Numerous programs have already distributed payments to farmers, technologies to measure soil organic carbon are in testing, and the demand from corporations to offset their carbon emissions via agriculture has only increased.
China's November soybean imports drop on logistics hurdles
BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's November imports of soybeans fell 14% on the year to 7.35 million tonnes, customs data showed on Wednesday, as logistics woes in top supplier the United States helped confound expectations for a significant rise. After slower loading of shipments and longer customs clearance time,...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle fall on wholesale beef weakness
CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange slid on Tuesday, pressured by falling wholesale beef prices. "We had a really disappointing box beef value fall off to start the week yesterday, and a little follow through today," said Matthew Wiegand, risk management consultant at FuturesOne.
‘Enhance the farm safety net,’ says top Republican on House Ag
Congress should strengthen the crop insurance and farm subsidy programs so producers don’t have to rely on stop-gap federal aid to survive trade wars, natural disasters, and the pandemic, the Republican leader on the House Agriculture Committee said on Tuesday. Other speakers during a webcast discussion said global warming requires the 2023 farm bill to be the most climate-friendly bill ever.
Egypt's wheat strategic reserves sufficient for 5 months - supply minister
CAIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's wheat strategic reserves are sufficient for five months, Supply Minister said on Monday. The country's sugar, vegoils, rice strategic reserves were sufficient for 3.8 months, 5.7, 6.6 months respectively. The local season for sugar cultivation starts on Jan. 15. (Reporting By Momen Saeed Atallah,...
UPDATE 1-Bunge expects U.S. renewable diesel capacity of about 5 bln gallons by 2024
CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. renewable diesel production capacity will more than double to about 5 billion gallons by 2024 from about 2 billion gallons, Bunge Ltd Chief Executive Greg Heckman said on Tuesday. The agricultural commodities trader has not altered its own capacity plans due to a U.S....
UPDATE 1-Mosaic temporarily curtails potash production at Canadian mine
(Adds context, CEO comment) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co said on Tuesday that it has temporarily curtailed potash production at its Colonsay, Saskatchewan, mine in Canada, citing slower-than-expected demand. Mosaic said in a statement that its inventories are adequate to meet demand in the short...
Agriculture Online
The Michigan century farm that specializes in ancient grains
Maple Drive Farms in southern Michigan have introduced ancient, specialty grains into the crop rotation. They’ve also built a gluten-free, 2,400-square-foot processing facility on site that churns out high-quality teff, millet, and buckwheat. This business unit of the farm, Tenera Grains, sells the processed ingredients to the Smiths’ daughter, Claire, who uses them to produce and sell granola and other packaged goods through her company, Teffola.
