Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers To Check Pricing Amid Staff Shortages
If you've ever shopped at a Dollar General, you know how tempting it can be to load up on those cheap products. But if you're concerned about inconsistent or inaccurate prices, you may want to read this—and make sure you keep your receipt with you just in case.
High gas prices prompt California lawmakers to consider penalties on oil profits
At Gov. Gavin Newsom's urging, California lawmakers are expected to begin a special session Monday to consider a penalty on oil profits in response to high gas prices.
KAKE TV
Flu cases hitting hospitals hard as pharmacies run low on treatments
It's that time of year again, with the colder weather of fall and winter comes another season, flu. This year it's as bad as ever according to Ascension Via Christi pediatrician Amy Seery. "For the first time ever, in three years, influenza cases at this moment are outpacing COVID cases. So flu is definitely back.”
KAKE TV
Air Force unveils newest stealth bomber aircraft
(CNN) -- The Air Force on Friday unveiled its newest stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider, in Palmdale, California. Built by Northrop Grumman, the bomber was named in honor of the "courageous spirit" of airmen who carried out the surprise World War II Doolittle Raid. The sixth-generation aircraft is expected...
