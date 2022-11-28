ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Flu cases hitting hospitals hard as pharmacies run low on treatments

It's that time of year again, with the colder weather of fall and winter comes another season, flu. This year it's as bad as ever according to Ascension Via Christi pediatrician Amy Seery. "For the first time ever, in three years, influenza cases at this moment are outpacing COVID cases. So flu is definitely back.”
KAKE TV

Air Force unveils newest stealth bomber aircraft

(CNN) -- The Air Force on Friday unveiled its newest stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider, in Palmdale, California. Built by Northrop Grumman, the bomber was named in honor of the "courageous spirit" of airmen who carried out the surprise World War II Doolittle Raid. The sixth-generation aircraft is expected...
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy