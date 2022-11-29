Read full article on original website
Missouri S&T kicks off community outreach events in Salem
Representatives from Missouri S&T kicked off a new community outreach program Monday, Nov. 28, at the Dent County Extension Council meeting at the Salem Community Center in Salem, Missouri. Representatives of the Extension Council and other community leaders attended the event. The Missouri S&T program is designed to raise awareness...
myozarksonline.com
Christmas on the Waynesville Square Thursday
A big crowd of individuals and families is expected to show up for the traditional Christmas on the Square event tomorrow evening in Downtown Waynesville. Spokesperson Joanne Goethe says it will be a magical evening of holiday fun and events. My Ozarks Online · Joann1. Tomorrow night’s hours are...
Missouri S&T News and Research
S&T undergrads encouraged to get master’s degree through $1.5 million grant
Sophomore students in electrical engineering or computer engineering at Missouri S&T can receive scholarships, undergraduate research opportunities and mentoring to encourage them to earn master’s degrees. “The most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers show that employment in computer and information research is projected to grow 22% this decade,”...
Video Reveals Sinister Presence in Missouri’s Most Haunted House
There's a reason why this is considered the most haunted house in Missouri if not the entire United States. Multiple security camera videos seem to prove that there really is a sinister presence that calls this dreadful house its home. As we have previously shared, the Haunted Castle House in...
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire creates smokey conditions at the Lake of the Ozarks
A natural cover fire at the Lake of the Ozarks creates smokey conditions. The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District reported the fire occurred Wednesday in the area of Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Highland Shores, just east of the Village of Four Season. The fire department warns that smoldering debris may...
myozarksonline.com
Build a Better Burger Winner Announced
The winner of the Shop with a Cop Build a Better Burger Contest has been announced, with the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office taking home the trophy, for the sales of the Dirty Harry Make My Day Burger. Honorable mention, as the Employee’s Choice Burger went to Mercy Emergency Services, Have Mercy Burger.
Laclede Record
Three named to Laclede County Route 66 Wall Of Fame
A three-generation family that operated a gas station for seven decades, a husband and wife who welcomed guests into their tourist home for 40 years, and the community leaders who in 1922 successfully campaigned for the future Route 66 to be routed through Lebanon are the newest members of the Laclede County Route 66 Wall of Fame, the Lebanon-Laclede County Route 66 Society announced recently. They will be inducted at the Route 66 Society’s annual membership meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Cowan Civic Center. The meeting will be held on a Saturday rather than a Monday evening as in recent years. The Wall of Fame honors “those who made exceptional contributions to the development or promotion of Route 66 or who operated legendary businesses on Route 66 in Laclede County, Missouri.” The Wall of Fame plaques are displayed at the entrance to the Route 66 Museum at the Lebanon-Laclede County Library. A plaque also will be presented to each inductee or a family member. For more on this story see the LCR.
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new store in Missouri this week
Getting a new grocery store in town is always a positive event for any community. It gives local shoppers another option for buying food that may be closer to home. It also helps to keep prices competitive. That's why we're excited to let you know that a popular discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store in Missouri this week.
Washington Missourian
Deer season ends with Franklin County on top once again
This year’s rifle deer season came to a close last week on Tuesday and Franklin County hunters led Missouri in deer harvested. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,731 deer were harvested statewide during the November portion of firearms deer season. Of the deer killed during that time, 4,182 were killed in Franklin County — 48 more than last year.
kjluradio.com
Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing eastern Missouri man
Authorities and divers in mid-Missouri are hoping to bring closure to the family of a missing eastern Missouri man. Kenny Loudermilk, 35, of Washington, was last seen on October 26, paragliding over the Missouri River in his hometown. Witnesses saw him enter the water with his gear, but he did not resurface.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Elevated fire risk today in five mid-Missouri counties
UPDATE: The NWS has issued an elevated fire weather risk for today and tomorrow for the following mid-Missouri counties: Benton, Camden, Crawford, Dallas, Dent, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Pulaski, and Texas. The National Weather Service issues a warning of elevated fire weather conditions today for portions of mid-Missouri. The...
The Missouri Swinging Bridge Deemed Too Dangerous to Cross
When it was first built, the only vehicles were wagons and early cars. Now, this Missouri swinging bridge has been deemed too dangerous to cross, but there are efforts to save it. This historic bridge near Brumley, Missouri was constructed in 1931 and was considered an engineering marvel at the...
KYTV
Flu cases increasing across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Counties in the Ozarks are feeling this flu season. The Texas County Health Department has seen over a 150% increase in flu cases over the last two weeks; nearly a quarter of those cases are kids. “My staff has said we have seen higher numbers of...
KYTV
Fire destroys home near Camdenton, Mo.
NEAR CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A fire destroyed an unoccupied home near Camdenton, Mo., on Thursday. Firefighters with the Tri-County Fire Protection District responded to the fire in the 18000 block of State Highway A in Camden County. A passer-by reported the flames coming from the roof. Firefighters arrived at...
KRMS Radio
Respiratory Sickness Spreading Around The Area
It’s that time of the year again here in the lake area that a variety of illnesses are spreading and at a good pace. Jessica Whitworth, a Nurse Practitioner from the Lake Regional Express Care in Camdenton, says a great majority of the illnesses currently being reported are respiratory-related…“We’re seeing Influenza, COVID, RSV…those kinda things.”
Search continues for missing paraglider in Washington
EDITOR'S NOTE: The story was updated to reflect the correct location. WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMIZ) A group of Mid-Missouri rescue divers are looking for a missing paraglider. On Oct. 26, Kenny Loudermilk went paragliding with a friend near Highway 47 and the Missouri River in Washington. It would be the last time he was seen. "It was a shock The post Search continues for missing paraglider in Washington appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Inmate at Licking prison dies: 12th of the year
LICKING, Mo. — This morning, an inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died, making him the 12th prisoner to die in the center this year. At 6:14 a.m. on Dec. 2, Waymond Williams was pronounced dead. Williams was a 60-year-old from Jackson County who was serving a seven-year sentence for second-degree domestic assault. He […]
houstonherald.com
Man wanted in four locales arrested in Texas County, patrol says
A man wanted in four jurisdictions was arrested Monday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John J. Long, 49, of West Plains, was wanted on misdemeanor Howell County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; misdemeanor Wright County warrant, two counts, failure to appear; misdemeanor Newton County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; and misdemeanor Willow Springs Police Department – failure to appear, DWI.
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man accused of rape three years ago heads to trial in February
A trial date is set for a Camden County man for raping an acquaintance three years ago. On Wednesday, a Camden County judge scheduled Mansour Beyah of Camdenton for a five-day jury trial to begin February 27, 2023. He’s charged with one count of first-degree rape. The rape allegedly...
kjluradio.com
Man shot in Hartsburg was delivering truck, suspect still on the run
Boone County deputies continue their search for a Fulton man, accused of shooting a man over the weekend just west of Ashland. According to court documents, the victim called deputies early Saturday morning, reporting he’d just been shot in the stomach outside a home on James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
