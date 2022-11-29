Authorities say that a Maryland man and a family member have been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 29-year-old teacher in Virginia. Leonardtown resident Demitri Raymond Gardiner, 28, and Michael John Gardiner, 35, of Montross, Virginia, are both facing a host of charges in Westmoreland County for their alleged roles in the brutal murder of Taylor Wood, 29, also of Montrose, and several of her pets, the sheriff’s office announced.

LEONARDTOWN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO