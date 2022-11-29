Read full article on original website
Owatonna Celebrates the Holiday with Their Annual Lighted Parade
Last night, Thursday, December 1st Owatonna MainStreet, along with the City of Owatonna hosted the Annual MainStreet Holiday Lighted Parade. What started at 6pm contained over 85 lighted units traveling south from Rose Street and ending on the west side of Central Park. Immediately following the parade, the trophy for...
Faribault Winterfest is This Weekend
The 5th Winterfest Celebration takes place this weekend in downtown Faribault beginning this evening with the Hometown Holidays event at Buckham Center. Santa arrives on a fire truck for the 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. free event which also includes cookies, popcorn, special holiday music, family activities. Friday the official...
KEYC
A small-town gem: Elysian welcomes Ahava Cottage
To chat more about the health risks and the dos and don’ts of shoveling snow, Dr. Seth Nelson with Rising Sun Chiropractic in St. Peter visited the studio. The nonprofit says it is at 15% of its $525,000 goal, which is also $55,000 behind fundraising totals at this time last year.
5 Twin Cities Holiday Activities
While the snow is here to stay there are still cool things to do in the winter, especially around the twin cities. If you are looking for a couple of holiday things to do, I got a list for you. Holiday Exhibition at American Swedish Institute. Now through January 8th,...
Why Did Popular Minnesota Chocolate Shop Shut Down Right Before the Holidays?
Reading bad things happen to good people infuriates me and when it's around the holidays it breaks my heart. This is one of those instances where my heart dropped a little after reading what happened to a popular chocolate shop in Minnesota about an hour from St. Cloud. Ever heard...
KEYC
Jonnie Beans: to breakfast and beyond!
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday has that cozy cabin feel, tucked inside a historic building in Waseca. Inside the lower level of the Miller Armstrong building, Kelsey and Lisa instantly felt at home at Jonnie Beans, a family-friendly café that serves breakfast all day.
Owatonna Holiday Lighted Parade Thursday Night
The Annual MainStreet Holiday Lighted Parade starts December 1st at 6:00 pm in downtown Owatonna, with over 85 lighted parade entries traveling south on Cedar Avenue, starting at Rose Street and ending on the west side of Central Park. As soon as the parade wraps up, the Lighting of the...
Minnesota Homeowner Risks Life, Saves Extra Big Dog from Roof
What Is This Great Dane Doing On Kasson Minnesota Family's Roof?. It was a bright day, perfect for putting up Christmas lights. In the process, the head of the Galloway clan's "Light Installation Team" (better known as Aaron) ended up confronting and having to control a GIANT Great Dane on their roof, in Kasson, Minnesota.
Kat Kountry 105
UPDATE: Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. But, the tips are rolling in and we've got a little bit of good news since we first published this story.
The Minnesota Ice Maze Is Now Part Of Winter SKOLstice In Eagan
The massive Minnesota Ice Maze has a new home this year in Eagan at the Minnesota Vikings Headquarters for the annual Winter SKOLstice event. The maze was in Stillwater for the last two years outside the Zephr Theater. Calyssa Hall and her dad Franz both work at the Zephyr Theatre in Stillwater. The theater had been shut down for most of 2020 due to COVID so they were looking for a way to keep the non-profit theater going.
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic Rochester to ease visitor restrictions beginning Dec. 6
Mayo says the changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Also, patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to be positive will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. Mayo will...
You’ll See A Lot Of Law Enforcement at Rochester’s Walmart on Saturday
The holiday shopping season is off to a hot start with consumers spending more than in previous years. Shoppers spent more than $5.3 billion online on Thanksgiving, more than $9 billion on Black Friday, a little over $4.5 billion on Small Business Saturday and an estimated $11.3-billion was spent on Cyber Monday.
A Mall In Minnesota is Hitting the Auction Block Next Year
Have you ever wanted to own a mall? It's a pretty niche desire in life, but if you are in the market for one the Maplewood Mall is hitting the auction block in 2023. The mall is just a few miles north of St. Paul, and currently has stores like Barnes & Nobles, JCPenney, Kohls, and Macy's. RI-Marketplace is hosting the auction and says a redevelopment plan that includes a 500-unit apartment complex, and 30 new mall tenants, could be a big boost to its sales appeal.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Ghost Kitchen That’s Served Over 1 Million Burgers is Now in Rochester
One of the most popular Ghost Kitchens in the United States, MrBeast Burger, is serving up their food in Rochester, Minnesota and you'll NEVER guess where the burgers are being made! That's not the only Ghost Kitchen making magic happen in a kitchen in the med city. There are 3 others that are pretty popular on the online ordering apps.
KAAL-TV
Snow Is Adding Up Quick
The official 2.6″ we picked up on Tuesday at the Rochester International Airport is now the most snow we’ve had so far this season in one day. It also puts us at nearly 6.5″ for the season so far, which is about 20% of what we saw for last season’s total snowfall. More snow is on the way for Friday night, a few flurries, and again early next week. Monday & Tuesday could be another larger-scale storm system, with the chance for accumulating snow & wind. There’s plenty of time for the track of this storm to change, but it is one we’ll be watching closely!
Popular Rochester Restaurant Planning To Reopen Soon at New Location
Remember that restaurant that used to be in the basement of Porch? A huge rush of people showed up to say goodbye when Porch announced it was closing in Rochester, Minnesota back in September 2021. When that restaurant closed, it also meant that the doors closed for Boxcar Hippie. Well,...
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Tuesday, November 29, 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 9 PM tonight across SE MN. Mixed precipitation is expected with snow and ice accumulation. Here are the school closings, delays, and other weather-related cancellations and announcements across the Rochester and Southern Minnesota area for Tuesday, November 29, 2022:. Schools:. Alden-Conger Public Schools: Closing...
Kat Kountry 105
