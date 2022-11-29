Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Digital storytelling can be a powerful tool for water researchers
Storytelling and science may, at first glance, seem like strange bedfellows. Scientists usually share their research through academic journals and books or at academic conferences. But storytelling is a powerful way to share scientific research with non-expert audiences. Today, stories can be built digitally: photos, videos and audio clips create...
Trade X Opens Kenyan Trading Corridor for Used Cars
B2B cross-border automotive trading platform Trade X has opened a Kenyan trading corridor. This addition, which includes a shared bonded warehouse in Mombasa and an office in Nairobi, enables the company to serve automotive dealers in key East African countries, Trade X said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release.
crowdfundinsider.com
Thailand: SCB 10X Introduces SCB 10X DISTRICTX, a Web3 Hub for International Community-building
SCB 10X, the venture investment arm of SCBX group, building and incubating startups in the Web3 and blockchain industry, announced the launch of SCB 10X DISTRICTX, a physical space in the middle of Bangkok CBD “to build & foster world-class communities in Blockchain and Web3.”. Located in the heart...
TechCrunch
Singapore-based e-commerce platform Carousell lays off 10% of staff
The announcement came from the company’s blog on Thursday, posted by co-founder and CEO of Carousell Siu Rui Quek, saying, “I take responsibility for the decisions that have led us here. Parting with teammates, whom we are grateful to for joining us on this mission, is a very difficult decision.”
The Metaverse is The Future of Human Interaction
Ishan Pandey: Hi Dirk Lueth, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about your journey and the story behind Upland?. Dirk Lueth: Once upon a time- I won't tell you when - I did a PhD in Economics about private and state-controlled currencies. When I heard about Bitcoin for the first time in 2010, I immediately dove deeper into it and its underlying technology- Blockchain. Fast forward to 2018, I had a game night with my two co-founders Mani Honigstein and Idan Zuckerman, who are from the gaming industry. We talked about our kids playing Monopoly and thought: Everyone has played this game! What if we take this board game as an inspiration while utilizing blockchain to create a new type of digital platform; a parallel world where people can play, make money and connect with others, all in the context of the real world. And voila, Upland was born ;-). Uplandme, Inc., the company behind Upland, is the fifth company I am building. I also helped over 30 startups as a mentor or advisor on strategy, execution and fundraising.
What launching a startup taught me about foreign policy
There are few ecosystems as far apart as the world of diplomacy, one of the oldest professions in the world, and the fast-paced and risk-taking world of startups. However, while going through the Y Combinator program (YC) as cofounder of Overwatch Data, I found myself reflecting on what the foreign policy establishment, my former home, could learn from the start-up world.
food-safety.com
FAO Launches Project to Strengthen Food Safety in African Countries
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) recently launched a project to strengthen food safety in 12 countries across Eastern and Southern Africa, beginning with a workshop in Comoros. Titled “Strengthening of Capacities and Governance in Food and Phytosanitary Control,” the two-year project is funded by the...
