Ishan Pandey: Hi Dirk Lueth, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about your journey and the story behind Upland?. Dirk Lueth: Once upon a time- I won't tell you when - I did a PhD in Economics about private and state-controlled currencies. When I heard about Bitcoin for the first time in 2010, I immediately dove deeper into it and its underlying technology- Blockchain. Fast forward to 2018, I had a game night with my two co-founders Mani Honigstein and Idan Zuckerman, who are from the gaming industry. We talked about our kids playing Monopoly and thought: Everyone has played this game! What if we take this board game as an inspiration while utilizing blockchain to create a new type of digital platform; a parallel world where people can play, make money and connect with others, all in the context of the real world. And voila, Upland was born ;-). Uplandme, Inc., the company behind Upland, is the fifth company I am building. I also helped over 30 startups as a mentor or advisor on strategy, execution and fundraising.

1 DAY AGO