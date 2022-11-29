NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to ESPN host and analyst Luis Miguel Echegaray about the latest round of matches in the World Cup and what to expect from the U.S. team Saturday. The World Cup has just wrapped up its first phase of play, the group stage, which means the stakes are getting higher. After the initial round robin, 16 teams are now moving on to the single-elimination knockout round, including the U.S. - yea. Here to talk about what is to come is Luis Miguel Echegaray of ESPN. Hi there. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

