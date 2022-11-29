Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness in February, but the debt relief will remain blocked for now.
NPR
The Supreme Court will hear challenges to the student debt relief program
The Supreme Court will hear challenges to President Biden's student debt relief program. President Biden's student loan relief program is headed to the Supreme Court. The court will hear arguments during its February session. And until then, the court ordered that the administration cannot begin cancelling debts. It's just the latest legal setback to the plan to forgive up to $20,000 per person in student loans.
NPR
News brief: Trump Organization trial, student loan relief, South Africa scandal
Prosecutors to make closing arguments in Trump Organization trial. Supreme Court to hear Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Cash-stuffed sofa leads to calls for South Africa's president to resign. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. A federal appeals court has ruled that former President Trump is not entitled to a special master independent...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner
Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Impeach Aileen Cannon Calls Grow as Trump Judge 'Eviscerated' by Court
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed Cannon's decision to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes.
A Positive HIV Test Shattered His Dreams of Serving in the U.S. Army. Now He's Suing
Isaiah Wilkins, a former U.S. Army cadet, is suing the Army and Department of Justice over a policy that bans people with HIV from enlisting.
NPR
The felony tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization is winding down
Closing arguments are underway in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial in New York. Defense attorneys claim a former senior executive committed crimes to benefit himself. A federal appeals court has ruled that former President Trump is not entitled to a special master independent review of documents that the Justice Department seized from his Mar-a-Lago resort. That ruling removes the hurdle that Justice said was delaying its criminal investigation into the handling of top-secret government information it says that it recovered from Trump's residence.
Elizabeth Holmes, Donald Trump, and childcare are all contributing to a loss of trust in women leaders
Trust in women leaders is depleting worldwide a survey found. High-profile sexism and a lack of childcare options are among the culprits.
Tish James' top New York aide resigns following harassment probe
James’ office confirmed her chief of staff Ibrahim Khan resigned after an outside probe into accusations against him.
NPR
Closing arguments begin in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial
Closing arguments began in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial in New York Thursday. The company's lawyers say it can't be held accountable for crimes executives committed to benefit themselves. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Closing arguments began today in the tax fraud trial against Donald Trump's company. In a Manhattan...
NPR
The pageantry of Biden's first state dinner with French President Macron
A recap of the glamor, entertainment, toasts and celebrity sightings — and a bit of the diplomacy, too — of President Biden's first state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. When the White House hosts a state visit, there's obviously politics, like President Biden saying...
NPR
Labor historians urge Biden against intervening rail labor deal
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Joseph McCartin, executive director of the Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor, about Biden's track record on labor. The Senate today passed legislation to avert a holiday season rail strike, ending an impasse between rail workers and their companies. It was already passed by the House, and it now heads to President Biden's desk. Just days ago, Biden made a personal appeal, calling on Congress to impose this agreement, a deal that was reached in September but had been rejected by some of the 12 unions involved. Biden's decision to intervene risks a backlash from some labor allies. In an open letter, over 100 labor historians called on the president not to undermine collective bargaining. One of the professors who signed that letter is Joseph McCartin of Georgetown University. When I spoke to him earlier today, he told me that the president should have more carefully considered the implications of this type of intervention.
NPR
A Biden-backed shakeup of Democrats' presidential calendar is OK'd by a party panel
A Democratic committee on Friday approved a proposal, pushed by President Biden, that would upend the party's presidential primary calendar, elevating South Carolina to the first spot, moving the swing states of Georgia and Michigan up to the early slate, and putting Iowa back in the pack. The president is...
NPR
The stalemate between railroads and their unions could be coming to an end
President Biden is expected to sign a bill forcing the railroad unions to accept an agreement negotiated months ago — putting an end to a years-long bargaining process. The stalemate between railroads and their unions could be coming to an end. President Biden this morning is signing legislation that would force rail unions to accept an agreement negotiated in September. The House and Senate both passed the bill that leaves out the sick leave that was a major sticking point for workers. NPR politics reporter Ximena Bustillo has been following these negotiations. So earlier this week, President Biden asked Congress to pass the bill, and it seems like the president got what he wanted.
NPR
What kinds of jobs will be created by offshore wind farms?
When President Biden talks about America's clean energy transition, he often mentions good paying union jobs. We examine what jobs the offshore wind industry could offer. When President Biden talks about America's climate goals, he often frames it around new economic opportunities. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: When...
NPR
New York moderate Republicans could struggle if the GOP takes up the far-right agenda
Republicans will have a razor-thin majority in the House next month, and that is thanks in part to voters in New York. One of the bluest states in the country has a big incoming class of Republicans. NPR's Brian Mann explains how that could change the GOP's agenda. BRIAN MANN,...
NPR
Georgia's U.S. Senate general runoff election begins its final weekend of voting
It's the last day of early voting in Georgia for the runoff between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. All eyes will be on the results come next week, but the story already unfolding is about turnout. More than a million and a half voters have already cast their ballots before the election concludes on Tuesday. Joining us from Atlanta is WABE's Sam Gringlas. Hey there, Sam.
Comments / 0