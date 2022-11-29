ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Lance Gross Enjoys A Family Fun Day At Disneyland With Wife Rebecca And Kiddos

By Janeé Bolden
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pG5uW_0jRd1sOa00

Give Lance Gross kudos for doing Dad duty at Disneyland this weekend!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTDWZ_0jRd1sOa00

Source: Courtesy / Disneyland Resort


On Sunday, November 27, Lance Gross, his wife Rebecca, and his children Berkeley and Lennon visited Disneyland Resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W1RMW_0jRd1sOa00

Source: Courtesy / Disneyland Resort


The Gross family was photographed during a delightful moment at Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. We love how Bec and Berkeley wore matching ears and Lance and Lennon went with red caps. Does your family do Disney trips? Do you guys like to match or prefer to do your own thing in terms of style? What are your favorite rides and parts of the park to explore? We hope the Gross family got a chance to check out the new Wakanda features at the Avengers Campus.

There are currently special offerings at Disney California Adventure Park as well as an art installation in Downtown Disney District that pay homage to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which will be available from the film’s release date (Nov. 11, 2022) through Jan. 8, 2023.

Downtown Disney District will display a special mural created by artist Nikkolas Smith, who previously created the art installation “King Chad.”

At Avengers Campus, guests may encounter the next warrior taking on the legendary mantle of the Black Panther. Plus, M’Baku will invite recruits at Avengers Campus to join in the all-new “The Way of the Jabari” experience.

Near the site of the Collector’s Fortress, The Black Panther Celebration Garden will honor the legacy of the Black Panther in Wakandan lore.

The Flavors of Wakanda marketplace in the Hollywood Backlot will serve traditional African dishes, while Shawarma Palace and Shawarma Palace Too will feature the Wakandan roasted pork wrap. Guests can also find Shuri’s gauntlet at select locations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
ANAHEIM, CA
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Orange County 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Orange county this year? This post covers Christmas Orange County 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Orange County, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Owner of Pride Barbershop featured in Ford World Cup commercial

DOWNEY - A Ford feature airing during the World Cup has brought one of Downtown Downey’s most community-minded small business owners into the global spotlight. The story of Lloyd Vernis, owner of The Pride Barbershop, is not one that is unfamiliar within Downey. Having grown up in the rough...
DOWNEY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening New Location Soon

Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per the company’s post on Instagram. The post says, “GET READY LOS ANGELES. Your favorite Tuscan Kitchen is coming soon to Brentwood! For 30+ years, Rosti Tuscan Kitchen has been a Los Angeles favorite, serving Tuscan countryside recipes and being a place for family and friends to gather and celebrate good times. We’re excited to be bringing our passions of family, food, and love to Brentwood soon!” The post goes on to say that this new location will be opening in the fall, but since we are already transitioning to the winter months, we’re not sure when that might happen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

It Appears Laguna Hills’ Greek Bistro May Soon Have a Glendale Sister Store

Greek Bistro — a Laguna Hills-based airy, upscale eatery — will soon open a second location in Glendale along North Artsakh Street, according to Founder Karlo Toorosian. Though the liquor license filed with The State of California lists the business address as 135 N Artsakh St, Glendale, CA 91206, Toorosian told WNLA he’s still in lease negotiations and should have something signed — perhaps elsewhere — by December 15. This article will be updated as specifics become available.
GLENDALE, CA
iheart.com

There's A Tamale Festival Happening THIS Weekend In Long Beach!

Do you love tamales? There is an international tamale festival coming to Long Beach this weekend!. Bucket Listers teamed up with LB Living to bring the Long Beach International Tamale Festival back for their second year at Long Beach City College. The festival will have tamales from all different regions of Latin America along with Latin-inspired dishes, drinks, tequila tastings, live music, art workshops for kids, performances, shopping, best homemade tamales contest and more! The festival takes place on Sunday, December 4th with general admission tickets being $15 and the VIP tickets being $45.50. The VIP tickets include a VIP designated area, VIP bar, 1 tamale, 1 beer, tequila tasting and a collectable enamel pin. For more information or to buy your tickets, click here.
LONG BEACH, CA
onekindesign.com

Step into this Newport Beach house with a stunning East coast vibe

This gorgeous East coast style house was designed by Brandon Architects in collaboration with Patterson Custom Homes, located in the prominent and tranquil Bayshores community of Newport Beach, California. Breathtaking views of the lush gardens can be witnessed from almost every corner of this dwelling. The property features a unique...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
thelog.com

Dock, Dine, and Drink at the Dana Point Harbor

DANA POINT— The Dana Point Harbor offers a variety of recreational amenities, boater facilities, dockside dining, and shopping experiences that cater to visitors, locals, and boating enthusiasts. In addition, Dana Point Harbor offers guest slips and anchorages for yachts, boats, and sailboats in the East and West basins of the harbor. If you’re traveling to Dana Point, enjoy the full-service marinas at Dana Point Harbor that offer dry storage, restrooms, showers, and various other accommodations. Here is a breakdown of all your dining and drinking opportunities while you’re docked in the harbor.
DANA POINT, CA
CarBuzz.com

Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)

If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA

What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
beachcomber.news

Belmont Shore Announces Return of Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 3

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Long Beach, as Belmont Shore makes way for the return of its annual Christmas Parade. Proudly presented by Long Beach City Councilwoman Suzie Price, The Port of Long Beach and the Belmont Shore Business Association, the parade will be celebrating its 38th annual run, under the theme: “Christmas at the Movies.”
LONG BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

Free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park set for Dec. 10

Come Celebrate the Magic of Christmas on Saturday, December 10, for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances by the All-American Boys Chorus and Bolsa Grande High School Choir as well as free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
711K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy