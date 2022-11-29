What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.

Wednesday

The Art of Hoppiness will host paint night from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. The cost is $30 and includes all the supplies. Register at theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses.

The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday

Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.

There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.

Thursday-Saturday

The classic movie “A Christmas Story” will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

Friday

The November First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in Historic Downtown Pocatello, featuring art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants.

Pocatello’s College Neighborhood Association invites its residents to gather for a special event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday to light Caldwell Park. There will be live music, fresh doughnuts, a hot cocoa bar, a horse-drawn wagon and an appearance by Father Christmas around 6 p.m.

Light Up Downey is set for Saturday in Downey. There will be a soup dinner at 6 p.m., and a light parade beginning at 7 p.m.

Friday & Saturday

The Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be hosting a Christmas Bou’Tea’Que Craft Show on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Ladies Tea will take place on Saturday at noon. Craft Show admission is free. Call 208-241-6501 for tickets to the Ladies Tea — $20 per person, including a luncheon.

The Blackfoot Community Players will present “A Christmas Carol” on Friday and Saturday at the Nuart Theater, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at blackfootcommunityplayers.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will usher in the holiday season with its presentation of the “Joy to the World” concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, a special holiday dinner is planned, with a no-host bar reception at 5 p.m. and dinner being held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the rotunda. The pre-concert chat with conductors Nell Flanders and Scott Anderson will follow from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Information about the dinner and ticket pricing may be found at www.thesymphony.us.

Almost Famous will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.

Saturday

There will be an alternative gift market fair trade craft and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 309 N. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.

The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 30 vendors each week. Santa will be there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free visits and photos.

The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Union Pacific Railroad brick building 59 south of the UPRR depot and just north of the Benton Overpass. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.

The Bannock County Historical Society is hosting a 100th anniversary celebration and holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the BCHS Museum Gallery, 3000 Ave. of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Light party fare provided throughout the day.

The 12th annual Santa’s Workshop Craft Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Shilo Inn, 780 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. Get into the Christmas spirit and shop from over 130 local vendors. Admission is free.

The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello, will host a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Brilliant Moments will host Santa’s Winter Wonderland from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center, Building B, in Pocatello. There will be free pictures with Santa, winter crafts, a winter market and a visit from Cocoa the miniature horse.

Come see Santa arrive at the Little Theatre, 233 Idaho St. in American Falls, at 3 p.m. Saturday. He will be entering town on the fire truck and will stay at the Theatre to talk to the kids of American Falls and take free pictures.

A Winter Ball will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center, Building B, Pocatello. Dress up in your fanciest attire and come down for some music, games, dancing and refreshments. All ages are welcome. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at www.PocatelloEvents.com.

“Who’s Holiday” plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello. The comedy is an unofficial sequel to the Dr. Seuss Christmas book that became a beloved animated television special. Don’t miss this adults-only comedy. Tickets can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.

Saturday & Sunday

The Lewis Clark Trader gun show will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello.

The 16th annual Aid For Friends Homeless Awareness Encampment is Saturday and Sunday in Pocatello’s Caldwell Park. The Encampment’s goal is to inform the public about homelessness in this area as Aid For Friends celebrates its 38th year of service to Southeastern Idaho. Volunteers will sleep in cardboard boxes in possible frigid temperatures at Caldwell Park, eat a “soup kitchen” dinner and keep warm around a burn barrel to remind us all of the plight of the homeless as well as raise funds for AFF services. For more information or to make a donation, call Aid For Friends at 208-232-0178.

Sunday

Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.

Monday & Tuesday

There will be an Indigenous Market from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall.

Tuesday

The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Zoo Idaho will host Science Night trivia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Test your science knowledge while also participating in an engineering challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the Trivia Winner, Challenge Winner and for the Best Team Name. Cost is $15 per team (up to 6 people).

ISU will host a tree lighting for the tree outside the Pond Student Union at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Festivities to follow include visits with Santa, holiday crafts and treats.

A.J. Croce performs Croce Plays Croce at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Jensen Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. This special night of music features classics by his late father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes and songs that influenced both him and his father. Tickets run from $30 to $40 and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets.

Tuesday & Dec. 7

Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, will host its annual Christmas Memorial Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Dec. 7. They will offer ornaments as a small comfort this Christmas season. Call 208-238-8000 or email help@wilks.care to receive your gift at the event.

To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.