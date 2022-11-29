ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

What to do this week in East Idaho

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgUN5_0jRcszDk00

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.

Wednesday

The Art of Hoppiness will host paint night from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. The cost is $30 and includes all the supplies. Register at theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses.

The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday

Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.

There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.

Thursday-Saturday

The classic movie “A Christmas Story” will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

Friday

The November First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in Historic Downtown Pocatello, featuring art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants.

Pocatello’s College Neighborhood Association invites its residents to gather for a special event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday to light Caldwell Park. There will be live music, fresh doughnuts, a hot cocoa bar, a horse-drawn wagon and an appearance by Father Christmas around 6 p.m.

Light Up Downey is set for Saturday in Downey. There will be a soup dinner at 6 p.m., and a light parade beginning at 7 p.m.

Friday & Saturday

The Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be hosting a Christmas Bou’Tea’Que Craft Show on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Ladies Tea will take place on Saturday at noon. Craft Show admission is free. Call 208-241-6501 for tickets to the Ladies Tea — $20 per person, including a luncheon.

The Blackfoot Community Players will present “A Christmas Carol” on Friday and Saturday at the Nuart Theater, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at blackfootcommunityplayers.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will usher in the holiday season with its presentation of the “Joy to the World” concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, a special holiday dinner is planned, with a no-host bar reception at 5 p.m. and dinner being held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the rotunda. The pre-concert chat with conductors Nell Flanders and Scott Anderson will follow from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Information about the dinner and ticket pricing may be found at www.thesymphony.us.

Almost Famous will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.

Saturday

There will be an alternative gift market fair trade craft and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 309 N. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.

The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 30 vendors each week. Santa will be there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free visits and photos.

The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Union Pacific Railroad brick building 59 south of the UPRR depot and just north of the Benton Overpass. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.

The Bannock County Historical Society is hosting a 100th anniversary celebration and holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the BCHS Museum Gallery, 3000 Ave. of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Light party fare provided throughout the day.

The 12th annual Santa’s Workshop Craft Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Shilo Inn, 780 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. Get into the Christmas spirit and shop from over 130 local vendors. Admission is free.

The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello, will host a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Brilliant Moments will host Santa’s Winter Wonderland from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center, Building B, in Pocatello. There will be free pictures with Santa, winter crafts, a winter market and a visit from Cocoa the miniature horse.

Come see Santa arrive at the Little Theatre, 233 Idaho St. in American Falls, at 3 p.m. Saturday. He will be entering town on the fire truck and will stay at the Theatre to talk to the kids of American Falls and take free pictures.

A Winter Ball will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center, Building B, Pocatello. Dress up in your fanciest attire and come down for some music, games, dancing and refreshments. All ages are welcome. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at www.PocatelloEvents.com.

“Who’s Holiday” plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello. The comedy is an unofficial sequel to the Dr. Seuss Christmas book that became a beloved animated television special. Don’t miss this adults-only comedy. Tickets can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.

Saturday & Sunday

The Lewis Clark Trader gun show will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello.

The 16th annual Aid For Friends Homeless Awareness Encampment is Saturday and Sunday in Pocatello’s Caldwell Park. The Encampment’s goal is to inform the public about homelessness in this area as Aid For Friends celebrates its 38th year of service to Southeastern Idaho. Volunteers will sleep in cardboard boxes in possible frigid temperatures at Caldwell Park, eat a “soup kitchen” dinner and keep warm around a burn barrel to remind us all of the plight of the homeless as well as raise funds for AFF services. For more information or to make a donation, call Aid For Friends at 208-232-0178.

Sunday

Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.

Monday & Tuesday

There will be an Indigenous Market from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall.

Tuesday

The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Zoo Idaho will host Science Night trivia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Test your science knowledge while also participating in an engineering challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the Trivia Winner, Challenge Winner and for the Best Team Name. Cost is $15 per team (up to 6 people).

ISU will host a tree lighting for the tree outside the Pond Student Union at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Festivities to follow include visits with Santa, holiday crafts and treats.

A.J. Croce performs Croce Plays Croce at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Jensen Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. This special night of music features classics by his late father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes and songs that influenced both him and his father. Tickets run from $30 to $40 and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets.

Tuesday & Dec. 7

Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, will host its annual Christmas Memorial Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Dec. 7. They will offer ornaments as a small comfort this Christmas season. Call 208-238-8000 or email help@wilks.care to receive your gift at the event.

To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO PIONEERS: MLB-partnered league could return to Gate City as Bannock County mulls investing $8M into new stadium

Enjoying some crackerjacks, stretching during the seventh inning and throwing back a home run ball from the rival Idaho Falls Chukars baseball team could soon become a reality for Pocatello area baseball fans. During a public hearing Tuesday, the Bannock County Commission discussed using federal stimulus money and partnering with Jeff L. Eiseman of the Georgia-based Azalea Sports Ventures and Agon Sports & Entertainment to construct a $20 million multi-use sports facility that could serve as the new home for an MLB-partnered, minor-league baseball team. ...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
104.3 WOW Country

10 Totally Legal Things Idaho Residents Want To Outlaw

If there is one thing that comes to mind when it comes to what I’ve learned from the people of Idaho, it’s “the fewer rules, the better.” I have to honestly say, I dig it. I love the idea of being independent and leaving decisions solely for us to make. Not getting political here either, I simply like the idea of not having to conform to new rules. I’ve always been that way.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Bannock County mulls spending $8M in COVID stimulus funds for new stadium that could attract MLB-partnered baseball team

Enjoying some crackerjacks, stretching during the seventh inning and throwing back a home run ball from the rival Idaho Falls Chukars baseball team could soon become a reality for Pocatello area baseball fans. During a public hearing Tuesday, the Bannock County Commission discussed using federal stimulus money and partnering with Jeff L. Eiseman of the Georgia-based Azalea Sports Ventures and Agon Sports & Entertainment to construct a $20 million multi-use sports facility that could serve as the new home for an MLB-partnered minor league baseball...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Retirement reception for Pastor Roger Bray set for Dec. 18

POCATELLO — Please join us for a retirement reception in honor of Pastor Roger J. Bray. It will be held noon Dec. 18 at the Central Christian Church, 918 E. Center St. in Pocatello. The reception will be held after the worship service. RSVP by Dec. 12 to Kimberly...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

School closures for Friday, Dec. 2

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes today due to weather conditions. Fremont School District 215 Teton School District 401 Ririe School District 252 The post School closures for Friday, Dec. 2 appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

ITD Again Urging Snowplow Safety Following Third Plow Strike of the Season

BOISE - The Idaho Transportation Department is once again reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to maneuver following the third snowplow strike of the 2022 winter season. The latest plow strike occurred east of Soda Springs, ID. According to the ITD, fortunately nobody was injured, however the snowplow...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Anonymous donor gives $10 million for Idaho State University student scholarships

POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Physician Assistant Studies (PA) program recently received an anonymous $10 million donation supporting scholarships for its students. This scholarship is one of the largest scholarship gifts ever received by Idaho State. The scholarship was created in memory of Ginny Thomas, the former administrator of the Rural American Scholarship Foundation that supported higher education opportunities for the less fortunate in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. This...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing

Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep them in check.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Big winter storm forecast to arrive in East Idaho tonight

A major winter storm is forecast to dump several inches of snow on East Idaho starting Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the dangerous road conditions that will be caused by the storm. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Our city officials are deaf

This morning I was reading an on-line article about a house hunt in NYC. What really grabbed me eye was the real estate taxes paid. There were three houses valued at 2.3 million, 1.59 million and 1.65 million. The yearly real estate taxes paid respectively were $4500, $2800 and $2700. It was totally ironic that I received my real estate tax bill in the email this afternoon. My bill is more than double on two of the houses on less than half of the assessed value. Many people have observed that we have a real estate problem in Pocatello. Nothing gets done about it. Our city officials are deaf to our entreaties. For example, last summer I called the tax assessment office about my lot value. Do you know that Bannock country appraises by site? What that means is that every lot on the same street is appraised at the same value. Lots on our street range from .41 of an acre to 1.25 acres. How is that fair is it they assessed at the same value? True the homeowner can't develop the land but there should be some premium paid for having a privacy buffer and bigger lot. The office person I talked to seemed to think that was just fine we all pay the same tax. and went to great lengths to try to convince me so. Also, businesses are given a break in taxes that homeowners must make up. Why can some cities in Idaho manage their taxes more efficiently than Pocatello? Why do we pay so much more?
POCATELLO, ID
koze.com

Director of Idaho Fish and Game Plans to Retire

Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever has announced plans to retire early next year. Over his nearly 40 years with the agency, Schriever has worked as a fisheries biologist and then regional fisheries manager based out of the Clearwater Office in Lewiston, before moving into upper management positions. Prior...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

Winter Storm Warnings and snow today

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Are Idaho Shoppers Stealing And Not Realizing It?

Look, I get it - Idaho doesn't need more "rules". I'm the last person who wants extra things to remember and to be the one who breaks the "tradition" of the way things have been done for so long. However, I was recently made aware of a disagreement between a couple and it begs a serious question...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories declared for East Idaho

A major winter storm is forecast to dump several inches of snow on East Idaho starting Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the dangerous road conditions that will be caused by the storm. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy