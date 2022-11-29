ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

The 10 best credit cards of December 2022

If you're looking for a new credit card, our guide to the best credit cards takes you through the pros and cons of all the cards that earn cash back, travel points, or ones that can help you pay down your debt.
TheStreet

Costco's Credit Card Changes in a Way You Won't Like

Credit card companies might not be all the same, but they have to work hard to differentiate themselves to customers. Consumers might not understand the finer points of what separates Visa from American Express, but they do have an understanding of which card gives them more perks. Credit card companies...
CNET

8 Types of Credit Cards

There are countless credit cards to choose from, for all different types of spending and budgets. As such, it's important to know your spending habits and which aspects of your financial life you're looking to bolster by utilizing a credit card. Take a look at the typical features of each type of credit card.
BoardingArea

Credit Card Review: Chase Ink Cash

Transferrable points are always at the top of the list if I have to choose what type of points to earn for purchases. Chase Ultimate Rewards, a form of transferable point, is always an account I need to replenish. There’s one card that provides a steady stream of Ultimate Rewards points without putting in any effort. To make things even better, it has no annual fee.
The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Business Insider

What credit score do you need to buy a car?

What are the different credit score tiers you can fall into?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $1,050 coming your way courtesy of the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) Did you get your Inflation Relief check yet? Well, if you don't receive it very soon, you may have wait a little bit longer. An estimated 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. So far, the state has issued more than 6 million direct deposit payments and 1.6 million debit cards worth more than $4.1 billion. So clearly these payments are being sent out to a lot of people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free

Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You're not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 -- the largest 12-month percentage increase since the...
R.A. Heim

Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt

cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
