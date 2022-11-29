Concord nursing home accused of 'grossly substandard' care to pay $2.3M in settlement

PIX Now 07:49

CONCORD – A nursing home in the East Bay recently agreed to pay $2.3 million to settle allegations that it had provided "substandard care" to its residents over a five-year period, attorneys announced Tuesday.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Northern California U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds said that San Miguel Villa and its operator Tranquility Incorporated have agreed to the settlement.

According to federal prosecutors, San Miguel Villa was accused of submitting false claims to Medicare and Medi-Cal for payment of services that were deemed "grossly substandard" between 2012 and 2017.

"Residents of nursing homes are among the most vulnerable in our community, and they rely on Medicare and Medi-Cal programs to provide the care and services they must have," Hinds said in a statement. "This case demonstrates that when federal funds are provided but substandard care is delivered, this office is committed to seeking accountability."

In 2017, state and federal officials launched an investigation into the nursing home over alleged overmedication of residents. According to Bonta's office, the investigation uncovered evidence of understaffing which led to increased falls, patient-on-patient violence, residents losing weight and overmedication.

"Every patient is entitled to humane care, and skilled nursing facilities should always have the appropriate level of staffing to ensure this standard of dignity is met," Bonta said.

California is receiving $1.2 million of the settlement amount, according to the attorney general.

Nursing home patients or their loved ones are urged to report abuse by contacting the California Long Term Care Ombudsman Crisis Line at 800-231-4024 or the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 833-372-8311.