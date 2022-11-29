Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast
Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
bslshoofly.com
Amtrak to Resume Coast Service Soon
Long-awaited passenger rail service will soon return between New Orleans and Mobile – in part, thanks to Bay St. Louis’s enthusiastic support. This 2016 file photo from the Shoofly Magazine archives shows how the community came out in force to support the return of passenger rail service to the Gulf Coast.
NOLA.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Relationship between Mayor Cantrell and City Council reaches new low
This week’s drama that pitted Mayor LaToya Cantrell against City Council President Helena Moreno and the majority of council members is just another example of the deep rift between the two branches of city government. Don’t expect it to heal anytime soon. The council was quick to call...
WDSU
Mississippi man accused of biting someone's nose off
NEW ORLEANS — A Mississippi man is out on bond after being accused of biting a person’s nose off. The incident occurred Monday night in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault and arrived to...
Golden Retriever Hailed a Hero, Protector After Leading First Responders to Missing Louisiana Girls
The dog that went missing with two Louisiana girls is now being recognized as a hero for protecting his family and aiding first responders.
NOLA.com
Pastor of Marrero Catholic church killed in freak woodworking accident
The Rev. Jimmy Jeanfreau Jr., a carpenter, missionary to Latin America and pastor of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Marrero, was killed in a freak woodworking accident at a shop on the church campus, Jefferson Parish authorities said Tuesday. Jeanfreau, 60, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe,...
Two arrested in Mississippi after teen found dead outside St. Bernard Parish home
A man and a juvenile are behind bars after St. Bernard Parish deputies say they are responsible for the shooting death of an 18-year-old outside of a Violet home last week.
an17.com
Arrests made in Slidell-area murder
Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
MHSAA 5A Football Championship - West Point vs. Picayune at a glance
It’s championship week in Mississippi, and all six games are set for Friday and Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Here’s a look at the MHSAA Class 5A State Championship game, set for 11 a.m. Saturday. More: Check out the full 2022 MHSAA 5A Football Playoff Bracket here Picayune ...
Sea Coast Echo
Waveland P.D. probing armed robbery at gas station
Waveland police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday at a local service station. Officers were dispatched to the Mobil Food Mart at 612 Hwy. 90 — also known as the “Wave Stop and Shop” — at about 7:32 p.m. on Thursday, “regarding an armed robbery that had occurred,” Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release.
Man pleads guilty to ramming car into Washington Parish deputy
Zarius J. Brown, age 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a peace officer with a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated criminal damage to property.
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa mayor elect calling for police chief to resign after filing of a lawsuit
Bogalusa’s mayor elect is calling for the police chief to resign after the filing of a federal lawsuit alleging police violated the civil rights of a man who died while in custody. In a statement posted to Mayor Elect Tryin Troung’s Facebook page on Nov. 25, Troung cites video...
Police searching for man who reportedly bit off victim’s nose during argument in Mississippi casino parking lot.
A Mississippi man is wanted for reportedly biting someone’s nose off during an assault at a casino parking lot on Monday. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that police in Bay St. Louis are searching for Mark Curtis Wells after the victim in the assault that reportedly occurred in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino.
wxxv25.com
Suspect who allegedly bit victim’s nose off turns himself in to Bay St. Louis police
Bay St. Louis Police have arrested a man who allegedly bit the nose off another man he was fighting with. Police Chief Toby Schwartz said the suspect is 51-year-old Mark Curtis Wells of Biloxi. Wells turned himself in was booked into the Hancock County jail at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. He paid the 10 percent down and was released shortly after.
clarionherald.org
Father Otis Young's cause of death announced
St. Tammany Coroner Charles A. Preston has identified Father Otis Young as one of the two bodies found burned Nov. 28 in the 500 block of Gibson Street in Covington. His cause of death was by sharp and blunt force trauma, and his manner of death by homicide. Dr. Preston...
The SPCA said he couldn’t take his dog home over a records issue; when he came back his dog was dead
NEW ORLEANS — The mission of the Louisiana SPCA is to “promote, protect and advance the well-being of Louisiana’s companion animals.”. But two Saturdays ago, workers at the New Orleans animal shelter, run by the SPCA, mistakenly put down a beloved pet belonging to the Spencer family in New Orleans East.
This Louisiana City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
