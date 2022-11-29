The Door County YMCA Board of Directors announced that Tonya Felhofer has been named as the next CEO of the Door County Y. Felhofer brings a wealth of Y experience in Financial Development, Marketing and Membership along with having developed strong relationships with our donors, members, staff, and the entire Door County community. For the last several years Felhofer has served as the Financial Development Director and for the last year as the Mission Advancement Executive.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO