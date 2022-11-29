Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Pioneer Girls Win, Eagles Lose League Openers
Sevastopol’s girls basketball team opened Packerland Conference action Tuesday with a 55-34 home victory over Peshtigo. The Pioneers, who led 25-15 at halftime, had three players end up scoring in double figures. Bailey Rikkola led Sevastopol with 26 points, followed by Naomi Rikkola and Addison Schauske with 11 points...
Door County Pulse
Clipper, Pioneer Boys Hoopsters Seek to Improve
Sturgeon Bay’s varsity boys basketball team, which picked up its first win of the season Nov. 26 with a 55-47 victory over Coleman at the Packerland/M&O Conference Challenge Tournament, is looking to improve on its 8-18 record from last season with more wins than losses. Rodney Owens is in...
Door County Pulse
Peninsula Players Theatre Announces 2023 Season
Peninsula Players Theatre has announced its 88th season, running June 13 – Oct. 15, 2023. It will open with a world premiere: A Rock Sails By by Sean Grennan, on stage June 13 – July 2. The play was part of the theater’s 2022 winter play-reading series and is being produced in conjunction with the statewide World Premiere Wisconsin festival. In it, an astrophysicist is grappling with personal questions, trying to reconnect with her daughter and dealing with the loss of her husband.
Door County Pulse
Algoma Galleries Partner for Art Event
Ladybug Glass and Clay on Steele are celebrating the last First Friday of the year together by offering Christmas delights and holiday discounts. The two side-by-side galleries offer access to the other without going outside. Ladybug Glass is also celebrating its second anniversary (postponed from November), which includes new glass...
Door County Pulse
Choir Performs Holiday Favorites
Singing in concert for the first time since December 2019, the Peninsula Singers have prepared a musical evening of winter and holiday choral favorites called Behold That Star! It will be performed Dec. 3, 7 pm, when Janet Anderson and Mary Hall will co-direct a varied program of musical styles ranging from contemporary to gospel to medieval, plus fun seasonal classics and beloved carols.
Door County Pulse
Winter Rules
Bill Budelman loves the variety that comes with bartending at a year-round tavern in a tourist town. He serves visitors and locals, couples and families, loner die-hards and lone singles out for a party. For the most part, he sees people at their best, the Bayside Tavern’s longtime daytime bartender told me in late July.
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: David Bowie
David Bowie is a gorgeous, 6-year-old cat who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This handsome boy has the most striking eyes – one blue and one green!. Like all cats at WHS, David Bowie (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51154344) has been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated,...
Door County Pulse
Jon Mueller Puts Percussion in the Spotlight
Percussion instruments are often relegated to the background, where they provide support for other instruments in a band or orchestra, but according to Sturgeon Bay musician Jon Mueller, they shouldn’t be. “It’s a much larger instrument than that,” he said. “The aim, for me, is to try to work...
Door County Pulse
Campfire at Crossroads
Nights are growing long, so brighten them up with a campfire at Crossroads at Big Creek. Follow the luminary-lit trail Dec. 2, 5-7 pm, and sit around the campfire for stories and community. The walk starts in the parking lot. The Discovery Outdoors Club – a free program for children...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Barbara Helm
Barbara Helm, 87, of Sturgeon Bay, died at Cherry Cove Assisting Living in Sturgeon Bay. She was an animal lover, especially cats, and was an avid reader, often reading until the early morning hours. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Boleslaw and Maria (Wesolowska) Chelminiak; former husband and...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Deer Harvest Both Up and Down This Season
Numbers will only rise with muzzleloader up and antlerless-only season on deck. Door and Kewaunee County deer hunters combined to register 4,179 whitetails during the nine-day gun season that ended Nov. 27 – up slightly from last year, but about 450 fewer than the five-year average. Combined with the early bow, crossbow and youth gun season totals, hunters have registered about 6,000 deer so far on the Kewaunee/Door peninsula.
Door County Pulse
No Stranger to Adventure
Even at age 25, Makayla Swain is no stranger to adventure. The biologist and 2015 Gibraltar High School graduate has worked near and far in her quest to better understand the living species on our planet, conducting research projects in Panama, the Arctic, both coasts of Canada and here in Door County.
Door County Pulse
Harbor Holiday in Baileys This Weekend
A young boy shares his wish list with Santa at last year’s Harbor Holiday. In addition to visiting Santa, Harbor Holiday attendees can say hello to his elves and reindeer. They can also enjoy seasonal crafts, family activities, snacks and a tree lighting at 7:30. Harbor Holiday takes place at the Baileys Harbor Town Hall on Dec. 3, from 6 to 8 pm. Photo by Rachel Lukas.
Door County Pulse
YMCA Names Tonya Felhofer Next CEO
The Door County YMCA Board of Directors announced that Tonya Felhofer has been named as the next CEO of the Door County Y. Felhofer brings a wealth of Y experience in Financial Development, Marketing and Membership along with having developed strong relationships with our donors, members, staff, and the entire Door County community. For the last several years Felhofer has served as the Financial Development Director and for the last year as the Mission Advancement Executive.
Door County Pulse
Tree Lighting, Caroling in Fish Creek
The Gibraltar Historical Association will bring back the charm of yesteryear when it hosts the annual lighting of the village’s Christmas tree in Noble Square. Door County Carolers will also lead guests in a candlelight sing-along at the event Dec. 3, 5 pm. Following the celebration, enjoy hot cocoa...
Door County Pulse
Fish Creek Vacation Home Lost to Fire
An unoccupied Fish Creek home burnt nearly to the ground on Sunday evening, but the nearby garage was spared any damage. The house is located on Sugar Bush Court, a private road at the dead end of Sugar Bush Road. A sign out front says, “Dragonfly Lodge, est. 2018.” It was a vacation home that the Illinois owners had left earlier that day, said Andy Bertges, fire chief of the Gibraltar Fire Department.
Door County Pulse
What Can Cape Cod Teach Door County?
Door County is often referred to as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest” due to shared characteristics. Both the Cape in Barnstable County and Door County are the eastern-most land masses in their respective states. Each is about 20 miles across at the widest point and extends into large bodies of water, the Cape hooking about 65 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, the Door peninsula about 70 miles into Lake Michigan.
Door County Pulse
Spatchcocking Chicken
Autumn is a wonderful time to keep your grill in rotation in Door County because grilled chicken – paired with all the fall bounty that you can find at the farmers markets – equals happy bellies and satisfied guests. I was raised in a home with a mom...
Door County Pulse
Heller Receives MS Society Recognition
Pat Heller, the leader of the MS Walk in Door County, received an Inspiration Award during the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Leadership Conference in Dallas. These awards recognize the effort and leadership of individuals in the MS movement. Heller’s MS Walk Door County team, Multiple Screwballs, has raised more than...
Door County Pulse
A Life Doula’s Perspective on Death
Most people prefer not to think about death, but Algoma-based life doula Marggie Moertl wants to change that. Rather than fearing death or finding it sad, she looks upon it as a joyous process that brings loved ones together and prompts self-reflection. “I’m so comfortable with death,” she said. “I...
