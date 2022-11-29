Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Barbara Helm
Barbara Helm, 87, of Sturgeon Bay, died at Cherry Cove Assisting Living in Sturgeon Bay. She was an animal lover, especially cats, and was an avid reader, often reading until the early morning hours. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Boleslaw and Maria (Wesolowska) Chelminiak; former husband and...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Margaret “Pudge” Rita Johnson
Margaret “Pudge” Rita Johnson of Allouez died at age 82. Pudge resided at New Perspective Senior Living for the past year and a half. The staff there provided a warm and caring environment with exceptional personal care. Her family will be eternally grateful for the kindness and warmth they provided in her final months at the facility.
Door County Pulse
YMCA Names Tonya Felhofer Next CEO
The Door County YMCA Board of Directors announced that Tonya Felhofer has been named as the next CEO of the Door County Y. Felhofer brings a wealth of Y experience in Financial Development, Marketing and Membership along with having developed strong relationships with our donors, members, staff, and the entire Door County community. For the last several years Felhofer has served as the Financial Development Director and for the last year as the Mission Advancement Executive.
Door County Pulse
Campfire at Crossroads
Nights are growing long, so brighten them up with a campfire at Crossroads at Big Creek. Follow the luminary-lit trail Dec. 2, 5-7 pm, and sit around the campfire for stories and community. The walk starts in the parking lot. The Discovery Outdoors Club – a free program for children...
Door County Pulse
Sister Bay Marina Committee May Turn Off Spigot
Should water access at the Sister Bay Marina be the exclusive domain of boat owners?. That’s the discussion the village’s Marina Committee had Nov. 16, when it went into closed session to review commercial-vendor contract proposals and emerged to announce that it is considering giving vendors the boot.
Door County Pulse
Rogue’s Christmas Show, Food Drive
Rogue Theater will celebrate its 10th Christmas with the humorous holiday production The Herald Angels Learn to Sing by Tracy Wells on Dec. 9, 7 pm, and Dec. 10, 2 pm, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. In the show, it’s Christmas in Herald, and there’s nothing that the residents...
Door County Pulse
Culture Club: Women of Words
What can happen when we gather around a table to inspire each other, share our stories and our buried histories, and release the unspoken truth of our lives to the world?. It’s early morning at Write On, Door County’s Writing Center in Juddville. The coffee pot is brewing; the tea water is hot; some snacks are laid out; and the writers have begun to arrive. One by one, women from all over the peninsula fill the seats around the long tables, settling in for another monthly gathering of the Door County Women’s Writing Group and ready to discuss the latest words they’ve penned and to bring fresh ideas into form.
Door County Pulse
Algoma Galleries Partner for Art Event
Ladybug Glass and Clay on Steele are celebrating the last First Friday of the year together by offering Christmas delights and holiday discounts. The two side-by-side galleries offer access to the other without going outside. Ladybug Glass is also celebrating its second anniversary (postponed from November), which includes new glass...
Door County Pulse
Winter Rules
Bill Budelman loves the variety that comes with bartending at a year-round tavern in a tourist town. He serves visitors and locals, couples and families, loner die-hards and lone singles out for a party. For the most part, he sees people at their best, the Bayside Tavern’s longtime daytime bartender told me in late July.
Door County Pulse
Holiday Open House at Sister Bay Moravian
Sister Bay Moravian Church will host a holiday open house Dec. 4, 2 pm, featuring a Christmas cookie sale, handcrafted rugs and greeting cards, holiday treasures and homemade soup to go. Advent lessons and carols will follow at 4 pm at the church, 10924 Old Stage Road in Sister Bay.
Door County Pulse
Lifting A Stein at the Haus on the Hill
“German beer is brewed according to Reinheitsgebot, a law adopted in Bavaria in 1516 which permits only water, hops and malt as ingredients. Yeast was later added to the list.”. Who says nothing good happens after midnight?. It was well after that hour in 2018 when Kevin Lawell and David...
Door County Pulse
Tree Lighting, Caroling in Fish Creek
The Gibraltar Historical Association will bring back the charm of yesteryear when it hosts the annual lighting of the village’s Christmas tree in Noble Square. Door County Carolers will also lead guests in a candlelight sing-along at the event Dec. 3, 5 pm. Following the celebration, enjoy hot cocoa...
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: David Bowie
David Bowie is a gorgeous, 6-year-old cat who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This handsome boy has the most striking eyes – one blue and one green!. Like all cats at WHS, David Bowie (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51154344) has been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated,...
Door County Pulse
Peninsula Players Theatre Announces 2023 Season
Peninsula Players Theatre has announced its 88th season, running June 13 – Oct. 15, 2023. It will open with a world premiere: A Rock Sails By by Sean Grennan, on stage June 13 – July 2. The play was part of the theater’s 2022 winter play-reading series and is being produced in conjunction with the statewide World Premiere Wisconsin festival. In it, an astrophysicist is grappling with personal questions, trying to reconnect with her daughter and dealing with the loss of her husband.
Door County Pulse
Choir Performs Holiday Favorites
Singing in concert for the first time since December 2019, the Peninsula Singers have prepared a musical evening of winter and holiday choral favorites called Behold That Star! It will be performed Dec. 3, 7 pm, when Janet Anderson and Mary Hall will co-direct a varied program of musical styles ranging from contemporary to gospel to medieval, plus fun seasonal classics and beloved carols.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: It Is Up to Us
After all that has happened during the past six months or so, and after listening to the talking heads on both sides, we have learned much from the recent election, and it was not what they were telling us. Yes, on any given day, we are pretty much divided 50-50,...
Door County Pulse
Eat, Pray, Sail
Born in Milwaukee to a working-class family that never sailed, Gwen Whitney was unlikely to become a sailor. Still, she put her sails to the wind, obtained her captain’s license, bought a fixer-upper in an auction and has spent the last three years refurbishing her vessel, Squall, with the help of sailors throughout Door County.
Door County Pulse
No Stranger to Adventure
Even at age 25, Makayla Swain is no stranger to adventure. The biologist and 2015 Gibraltar High School graduate has worked near and far in her quest to better understand the living species on our planet, conducting research projects in Panama, the Arctic, both coasts of Canada and here in Door County.
Door County Pulse
PODCAST: What Can Cape Cod Teach Door County?
If Door County is the Cape Cod of the Midwest, and the Cape is a far more thickly settled and visited place than Door County, what can Door County learn from the Cape about balancing environmental protections and economic progress? That’s the conversation the Door County Environmental Council wanted to start when it guest-hosted the Cape Cod Commission’s Erin Perry this fall. Andrew Kleidon talks with Deb Fitzgerald about that discussion and what Door County may be able to learn from the Cape’s example.
Door County Pulse
Peninsula Symphonic Band’s Holiday Concert
The Peninsula Symphonic Band will toast the season Dec. 8, 7 pm, when the 60-plus-member group will perform spirited holiday works, including an audience sing-along, under the direction of Jason Palmer. The performance will also include two selections by the Swingin’ Door Big Band. The symphonic band’s program will...
