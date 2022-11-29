What can happen when we gather around a table to inspire each other, share our stories and our buried histories, and release the unspoken truth of our lives to the world?. It’s early morning at Write On, Door County’s Writing Center in Juddville. The coffee pot is brewing; the tea water is hot; some snacks are laid out; and the writers have begun to arrive. One by one, women from all over the peninsula fill the seats around the long tables, settling in for another monthly gathering of the Door County Women’s Writing Group and ready to discuss the latest words they’ve penned and to bring fresh ideas into form.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO