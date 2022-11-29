Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Convert and Parse Different Data Types in C#
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When you declare a new variable in C#, you’ll usually initialize it with a particular data type. This might be an integer, decimal, boolean, string, or another data type.
makeuseof.com
How to Build an Interactive Carousel in React.js
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. React.js is a popular and powerful JavaScript library for creating user interfaces. You can use it to build dynamic, interactive, and responsive web applications. One of...
makeuseof.com
Maximize Image Quality With Next.js
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Images are an important part of any website or application. They help to make the content more engaging and visually appealing. However, if images are not...
makeuseof.com
Test Your Skills With the Advent of Code 2022
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As the end of the year draws nigh, programmers’ thoughts turn to the Advent of Code. Running since 2015, the site celebrates December holidays and coding, with a collection of daily challenges.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Linux Virtual Machine Inside a Windows Virtual Machine Using Hyper-V
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Virtual Machines enable you to experience multiple operating systems on a single system while keeping them isolated from the host OS. You must have tried creating virtual machines to try out a new OS you don’t want to install directly. But have you ever tried using Hyper-V inside a virtual machine?
makeuseof.com
How to Create a No-Code Webpage in Notion: A Step-by-Step Guide
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you need a simple, no-code webpage, Notion is the place to go. Not only is it one of the top note-taking and productivity software available, but you can also use those very same tools to create a landing page and let your customers or followers know where to find you.
makeuseof.com
How to Build Your Own Raspberry Pi KVM
A KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) switch allows users to remotely access their systems or computers, even if they can’t boot. While you can always grab a pre-built KVM, you can also build your own KVM using a Raspberry Pi that will save you hundreds of dollars. By putting together a few parts with Raspberry Pi, we can quickly build a Pi KVM unit and access it over the internet to control computers and servers remotely.
makeuseof.com
Is Your Activation Key Not Working in Windows 11? How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After weeks of Microsoft bugging you with messages to activate your Windows, you finally bought a genuine Windows license. But as you go through the activation process, the activation key doesn’t work. Now, there could be more reasons for this issue.
makeuseof.com
How to Use VeraCrypt’s Advanced Features to Secure Important Files
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Optional alternative title: How to Use VeraCrypt’s Advanced Features to Protect Sensitive Data. Many security experts recommend using VeraCrypt to secure sensitive files. It's not...
makeuseof.com
How to Find an Armstrong Number
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. An Armstrong number is a key concept in the field of encryption and decryption for data security. The general concept of processing the digits of a...
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Smartphone Apps for Children With Autism
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store is flooded with apps for children to enjoy, but many are designed for entertainment and early learning. There is an underserved population of children, though, that has another set of needs: children with autism.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix “The Application Was Unable to Start” 0xc000003e Error in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Error 0xc000003e is among the more widely reported startup issues for Windows software packages. That error displays this message when users select to run recently installed software, “The application was unable to start correctly (0xc000003e).” As a result, users can’t open and utilize programs for which that error message pops up.
makeuseof.com
How to Scan Documents Using Adobe Scan
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using a large scanner is no longer necessary if you have a smartphone with a decent camera. There’s a wide variety of scanning apps available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store that you can use for free.
makeuseof.com
How to Be A Good Technology Role Model For Your Kids
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Today, kids watch their parents absorbed by technology much of the time. Some screen habits are addictive and unhealthy, so it is important to set a good example by being a positive technology role model.
makeuseof.com
How to Convert ZIP Files to Alternative Archive Formats in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. ZIP is the archive format Windows natively supports. So, many users compress files with ZIP archives. Yet, there are numerous other archive formats, such as 7z, RAR, TAR, CAB, ARJ, and more besides. Formats like 7z (7-ZIP) and RAR have superior compression ratios to ZIP archives.
makeuseof.com
What Is Data Synchronization and Why Is It Important?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Having multiple data sets is essential, especially when you consider the possibility of data loss. But managing multiple data sets manually has its consequences. The inconsistency from changing individual data assets can create security loopholes and operational setbacks. Data synchronization helps secure and manage multiple data sets without hassle.
makeuseof.com
Audeze LCD-5 Headphones: The Best-Sounding Audiophile Cans on the Market?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're an audiophile or a music producer, and you've got a few dollars to throw at some serious headphones, then your studio or listening room should absolutely contain a pair of Audeze's fantastic LCD-5 planar magnetic headphones. This flagship set of cans from the US headphone brand will leave your jaw firmly on the floor and your ears wanting more.
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Fix the DISM Error 87 on Windows 10/11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows 11 and 10 computers come bundled with built-in repairs and troubleshooting tools to fix the most common system issues. The Deployment Imaging Servicing Management (DISM) tool is an advanced system repair tool that can find and fix critical Windows errors on your PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Find Someone's Username Across All Social Platforms
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Finding an individual online can be difficult, especially if you have only limited information. Maybe you're trying to get in touch with someone you met in a bar. Perhaps an old Facebook friend has stopped using the platform, and you want to know where they hang out online these days. Whatever the reason, if you need software to help you track someone down on the internet, Social Analyzer is the best option.
makeuseof.com
5 Bare Metal Emulators for the Raspberry Pi
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When you use a Raspberry Pi, you’re probably using Raspberry Pi OS or some other Linux-based operating system. Whether it is Kodi, or a retro gaming suite, there is an underlying Linux OS.
Comments / 0