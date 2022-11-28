Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Parolee Headed Back To Prison Following Drug Raid
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A parolee arrested following a summertime drug raid in Jamestown is headed back to prison, after police allegedly busted him with drugs and guns. 44-year-old Anthony Cunningham was arrested by Jamestown Police in June following a search of two address, 47 Charles Street...
erienewsnow.com
Second Suspect Charged In Shooting Of Two Children In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting of two children in northern Chautauqua County. City of Dunkirk Police announced the arrest of 40-year-old 2022 Juan Cruz-Corraliza on Thursday. The man, along with Javier Cruz-Corraliza, allegedly shot two children,...
erienewsnow.com
Massachusetts Man Charged for Unlawful Killing of Big Game in McKean County
An out-of-state man is behind bars for the unlawful killing of big game in McKean County, according to the county's district attorney. The Pennsylvania Game Commission filed the charges against Joseph Spader III, of Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. He faces several count for the unlawful killing or taking of big...
erienewsnow.com
Erie's Driving Trail of Lights 2022
Many families love to drive around and look at all the Christmas lights and decorations around town. Now, there's a map to guide you every step of the way. According to Josh Sitter-Row, the creator of the Driving Trail of Lights Map, the goal is to provide locations with spectacular holiday lights for you and your family to enjoy.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Humane Society Rescues 5 Pit Bulls Tied up Outside in the Winter Weather
Winter weather is setting in, and it can pose potential risks to animal companions, according to the Erie Humane Society. Pennsylvania animal cruelty laws state that dogs cannot be tethered outdoors longer than 30 minutes in temperatures below 32 degrees. On Thursday, the Erie Humane Society Animal Cruelty Officers, with...
erienewsnow.com
Augie's Pizza in Corry to Close Doors this Saturday
Augie’s Pizza in Corry is closing its doors on Saturday. The well-known restaurant in Corry has been in business for 45 years. Pam Mennen, who is the co-owner of Augie’s along with her husband Steven, said: “the Corry community has been a part of us, they're the ones that took us in because we're originally from Ohio, we started the business 45 years ago and they've been very good to us through everything.”
erienewsnow.com
What To Know About Saturday’s Christmas Parade In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Jamestown’s Christmas Parade takes place on Saturday night. Here’s what you need-to-know before you head downtown to take part, or, if you plan to on watch TV. Where and when is the parade?. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. at...
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Community Supports Christmas Care Packing Drive
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County community turned out to support military mother’s during their Christmas care packing drive on Saturday. This annual tradition is hosted by the Lake Erie NY Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America, where hundreds of boxes were packed during a morning assembly line at Fluvanna Community Church near Jamestown.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Road Crews Ready For Storm
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – With a lake effect snowstorm on the horizon, those with the Jamestown Department of Public Works are getting ready to tackle whatever comes their way. Senior Civil Engineer Mark Schlemmer tells us that no matter what hits our area, he and his team...
erienewsnow.com
Light Up Meadville 2022 Showcases Local Businesses
The annual Light Up Meadville event brought together local businesses and over 700 attendees to the yearly event. The celebration kicks off the holiday season in Meadville, and encourages people both near and far to buy local this holiday season. "We get to showcase all of the collaboration and all...
erienewsnow.com
Surge of Respiratory Illnesses Packs Local Hospitals
If you visit local emergency rooms, pack your patience. Hospitals are filling up, as respiratory viruses infect thousands of people in our area, with some catching multiple viruses at the same time. Cold weather always brings about a busy season at local hospitals, and this year's surge is especially significant.
erienewsnow.com
Erie County to Re-certify Election Results after Error Discovered
The Erie County board of elections will meet Tuesday to re-certify the 2022 general election results due to an error, according to county clerk Julie Slomski. The elections office discovered a human clerical error in the calculation of votes in the Summit 2 precinct. There were 485 additional votes, which...
erienewsnow.com
Edinboro Hotel Bar Featured in Episode of The Neighborhood on CBS
The exterior of a bar in Edinboro was featured in a recent episode of The Neighborhood on CBS. The show used photoshop to remove the signs from the building, and added a sign that said "Mr. Friendly's Bargain Mart." However, owner of The Hotel said there's no doubt that The...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Humane Society Offers Free Adoptions for Adult Cats & Dogs
Erie Humane Society is launching a Home for the Holidays campaign in an effort to find shelter pets a forever home. During the month of December the Humane Society will be offering free adoptions for all of the shelter's adult dogs and cats. Kittens and puppies will remain with their...
erienewsnow.com
Community Blood Bank to Hold Blood Drives with Holiday Incentives
Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is holding blood drives with a chance to win the season's hottest gifts. The blood bank is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and 7 MedEvac bases throughout the region. Community Blood Bank said every two seconds, someone needs blood. From November...
erienewsnow.com
Gordon's Butcher & Market Offers Erie Boxes for the Holidays
A local company is selling a taste of Erie for the holidays, and business is booming. Gordon's Butcher and Market sells Erie boxes year-round, offering local staples like Smith's Ox Roast and hot dogs, Staganelli's pepperoni balls and Stefanelli's sponge candy. But sales surge during the holiday season. So far,...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Artist Creates Special Guitar for Luke Bryan
A man from Summit Township is living his dream. He was laid off as a welder at Erie's General Electric plant a few years ago. Now, he's in business for himself, creating amazing artwork with some of the skills he learned at GE. One of his latest projects has impressed a big-time celebrity.
erienewsnow.com
Union Jobs up at Erie Wabtec Plant
It's a good finish to the year at Wabtec's Erie plant for union manufacturing jobs. Because of orders and new work, more than 300 laid off union workers have been call back, according to union officials. On top of that, Wabtec has hired new welders, machinists and assemblers as the...
erienewsnow.com
Holiday Themed Events Happening this Weekend in Erie
According to VisitErie, there are a lot of holiday events kicking off this weekend. The following holiday events are taking place this weekend:. Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland: December 1st - 31st, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Presque Isle Lights: December 1st - January 3rd, 6 -9 p.m. Downtown d'Lights: December 2nd,...
Comments / 0