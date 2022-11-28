Augie’s Pizza in Corry is closing its doors on Saturday. The well-known restaurant in Corry has been in business for 45 years. Pam Mennen, who is the co-owner of Augie’s along with her husband Steven, said: “the Corry community has been a part of us, they're the ones that took us in because we're originally from Ohio, we started the business 45 years ago and they've been very good to us through everything.”

CORRY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO