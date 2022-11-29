Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Addison Independent
Schools seeking workers: paras, subs & janitors in short supply
ADDISON COUNTY — Years of college and graduate school plus decades in front of classes have prepared Principal Tracey Harrington for her job leading instruction for scores of students at Ripton Elementary School. On Monday, though, she found herself not in the classroom but in the lunchroom. She was...
Sale pending for Winooski’s St. Stephen Catholic Church, with housing planned at site
Joe Handy, of the Sisters and Brothers Investment Group, said he didn’t know if the church would be demolished. “We’re going through that right now,” he said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sale pending for Winooski’s St. Stephen Catholic Church, with housing planned at site.
mynbc5.com
Saranac Central School District participates in emergency drill
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Saranac Central School District conducted an emergency preparedness drill on Wednesday morning. Students and staff at Saranac Central participated in the drill, which ran through what the dismissal process would look like in the event of an emergency. Students were bused to the SUNY Plattsburgh...
footballscoop.com
Video: Bob Ritter bids farewell to Middlebury
We all bear witness to it every few years, sports icons in their final season take a special farewell tour, oftentimes with some type of fitting tribute or gift from the opposing organization. This time of year, there are a number of icons from small college football programs, located in...
colchestersun.com
Colchester teacher Ben Marlow commentates for ESPN, sees excitement for soccer in Vermont
On Saturday, Nov. 26, while many were eating Thanksgiving leftovers, Ben Marlow was preparing for an unforgettable evening. Marlow was asked to provide color commentary for the ESPN broadcast of the UVM vs. UCLA men's NCAA soccer tournament game in Burlington. Marlow, a math teacher at Colchester High School and...
mynbc5.com
Gifford Medical Center restarting their SANE Program
RANDOLPH, Vt. — Gifford Medical Center is restarting its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program, also known as SANE. It encompasses all types of violence. Now, anyone who’s experienced a violent crime, such as sexual assault, intimate partner violence, or strangulation can now come to the hospital and receive more comprehensive and compassionate care through the program.
wamc.org
Vermont governor promotes new economic recovery grants during St. Johnsbury visit
Vermont Governor Phil Scott focused on rural economic revitalization grants during his weekly briefing today. The Republican visited the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury where construction is underway on a 6,000-square foot, three story science annex. More than $400,000 in funding for the $4.7 million project came from the state’s Capital Investment Program, which has allocated over $10 million for projects using American Rescue Plan Act funds to support economic recovery.
South Burlington weighs new policy for homeless encampments
Jessie Baker, the South Burlington city manager, said the policy would help ensure that even if shelter through local and state programs isn’t available for people who are experiencing homelessness, the city won’t “push them off to another municipality.” Read the story on VTDigger here: South Burlington weighs new policy for homeless encampments.
‘The consummate networker’: Longtime Burlington economic leader Bruce Seifer dies
Seifer, who died on Tuesday, worked in the city’s Community and Economic Development Office from 1983 to 2011. Friends and colleagues said he built the foundation for sustainable community development. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘The consummate networker’: Longtime Burlington economic leader Bruce Seifer dies.
Claudio Fort resigns as president and CEO of RRMC
Rutland Regional Medical Center Board chair Mark Foley, Jr. announced Nov. 22 that president and CEO Claudio Fort has resigned his position and will leave the hospital at the end of December. Fort joined Rutland Regional in April 2018 and […] Read More The post Claudio Fort resigns as president and CEO of RRMC appeared first on The Mountain Times.
As demand for home-share program grows, more strangers move in together
By Juliet Schulman-Hall/VTDigger Hidden among the trees of Forest Road in St. George, two strangers, 40 years apart in age, began sharing a home. Carol Blakely, a retired teacher in her 70s and mother of four, once had a house […] Read More The post As demand for home-share program grows, more strangers move in together appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Vermonter bought gun found at fatal shootout: police
Cameron Yee, of South Burlington, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of making a false statement when buying a handgun.
Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington
Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
NECN
‘Really Surprised': Vt. Toy Drive Organizer, Known for Christmas Car, Receives Boost for Charity
A Vermont man, whose volunteer work is aimed at boosting the spirits of underprivileged children at the holidays, received a surprise at his workplace Wednesday in support of his charity toy drive. "I was really surprised," beamed Troy Austin, a security guard at Burlington High School, who was greeted with...
Rutland radio voices past and present unite to save a holiday tradition
A Who’s Who of local announcers are joining forces to raise money for the 50th annual WSYB Christmas Fund, which has reaped $2 million for families in need since its start in 1972. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland radio voices past and present unite to save a holiday tradition.
WCAX
Convicted murderer transferred from mental health facility to prison
A re-districting deadline is fast approaching that could remake Burlington’s electoral map, especially an area encompassing University Heights. Fletcher Free Library library kicks off 32nd Annual Books for Children Gift Campaign. Updated: 2 hours ago. Every year, the library partners with local booksellers to acquire donations or purchases of...
The Valley Reporter
Investigators examine items found in Messier disappearance case
Weeks after the pickup truck belonging to Donald Messier was pulled from the Winooski River in Duxbury, investigators continue to pore over newly-found objects in the river that may provide clues in the 2006 missing person case. Vermont State Police divers and several volunteers returned to the river recently to...
WCAX
Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
WCAX
BHS toy drive gets a surprise head start
New York is approving licenses allowing legal weed shops to open, but so far only one of those stores are in the North Country. Police offer tips to prevent car theft at BTV airport: Don’t leave your keys. Updated: 4 hours ago. Reports of car thefts are up across...
Randy Quaid Buys a Home on Randy Lane in Burlington
Actor Randy Quaid has purchased a home in Burlington — on Randy Lane, no less. Best known for playing Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Quaid and his wife, Evi, bought the single-family New North End home in late August. Vermont Federal Credit Union is financing a 30-year, $280,725 mortgage for the couple, property records show.
