Addison Independent

Schools seeking workers: paras, subs & janitors in short supply

ADDISON COUNTY — Years of college and graduate school plus decades in front of classes have prepared Principal Tracey Harrington for her job leading instruction for scores of students at Ripton Elementary School. On Monday, though, she found herself not in the classroom but in the lunchroom. She was...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Saranac Central School District participates in emergency drill

CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Saranac Central School District conducted an emergency preparedness drill on Wednesday morning. Students and staff at Saranac Central participated in the drill, which ran through what the dismissal process would look like in the event of an emergency. Students were bused to the SUNY Plattsburgh...
SARANAC, NY
footballscoop.com

Video: Bob Ritter bids farewell to Middlebury

We all bear witness to it every few years, sports icons in their final season take a special farewell tour, oftentimes with some type of fitting tribute or gift from the opposing organization. This time of year, there are a number of icons from small college football programs, located in...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Gifford Medical Center restarting their SANE Program

RANDOLPH, Vt. — Gifford Medical Center is restarting its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program, also known as SANE. It encompasses all types of violence. Now, anyone who’s experienced a violent crime, such as sexual assault, intimate partner violence, or strangulation can now come to the hospital and receive more comprehensive and compassionate care through the program.
RANDOLPH, VT
wamc.org

Vermont governor promotes new economic recovery grants during St. Johnsbury visit

Vermont Governor Phil Scott focused on rural economic revitalization grants during his weekly briefing today. The Republican visited the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury where construction is underway on a 6,000-square foot, three story science annex. More than $400,000 in funding for the $4.7 million project came from the state’s Capital Investment Program, which has allocated over $10 million for projects using American Rescue Plan Act funds to support economic recovery.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

South Burlington weighs new policy for homeless encampments

Jessie Baker, the South Burlington city manager, said the policy would help ensure that even if shelter through local and state programs isn’t available for people who are experiencing homelessness, the city won’t “push them off to another municipality.” Read the story on VTDigger here: South Burlington weighs new policy for homeless encampments.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Claudio Fort resigns as president and CEO of RRMC

Rutland Regional Medical Center Board chair Mark Foley, Jr. announced Nov. 22 that president and CEO Claudio Fort has resigned his position and will leave the hospital at the end of December. Fort joined Rutland Regional in April 2018 and […] Read More The post Claudio Fort resigns as president and CEO of RRMC appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
sevendaysvt

Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington

Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Convicted murderer transferred from mental health facility to prison

A re-districting deadline is fast approaching that could remake Burlington’s electoral map, especially an area encompassing University Heights. Fletcher Free Library library kicks off 32nd Annual Books for Children Gift Campaign. Updated: 2 hours ago. Every year, the library partners with local booksellers to acquire donations or purchases of...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Investigators examine items found in Messier disappearance case

Weeks after the pickup truck belonging to Donald Messier was pulled from the Winooski River in Duxbury, investigators continue to pore over newly-found objects in the river that may provide clues in the 2006 missing person case. Vermont State Police divers and several volunteers returned to the river recently to...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

BHS toy drive gets a surprise head start

New York is approving licenses allowing legal weed shops to open, but so far only one of those stores are in the North Country. Police offer tips to prevent car theft at BTV airport: Don’t leave your keys. Updated: 4 hours ago. Reports of car thefts are up across...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Randy Quaid Buys a Home on Randy Lane in Burlington

Actor Randy Quaid has purchased a home in Burlington — on Randy Lane, no less. Best known for playing Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Quaid and his wife, Evi, bought the single-family New North End home in late August. Vermont Federal Credit Union is financing a 30-year, $280,725 mortgage for the couple, property records show.
BURLINGTON, VT

