Vermont Governor Phil Scott focused on rural economic revitalization grants during his weekly briefing today. The Republican visited the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury where construction is underway on a 6,000-square foot, three story science annex. More than $400,000 in funding for the $4.7 million project came from the state’s Capital Investment Program, which has allocated over $10 million for projects using American Rescue Plan Act funds to support economic recovery.

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO