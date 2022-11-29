Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter weather will be back
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our shower chances will increase as we head into the weekend and beyond. The chill remains in place for folks across Kentucky. Temperatures will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s in our area. We should have highs reach the 50-degree mark but that isn’t the case with this deep shot of chilly air. It doesn’t last forever as we will be tracking a brief spike for Friday.
2 dead after storms sweep South
At least two people were killed as severe storms swept the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday night, leading to tornadoes and intense rain that placed millions under weather advisories. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued tornado warnings for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as severe thunderstorms rolled through into the overnight hours,...
smokeybarn.com
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall. Severe storms are expected to strengthen through the evening into the overnight hours, mainly west of I-65 and south of I-40, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “Some uncertainties exist around how much energy we’ll...
Tornadoes Wreak Havoc Across Southeast, Destroying Homes and Causing Major Damage
On Tuesday, tornadoes ripped across the southeast, bringing destruction as severe winds, hail, and rainfall battered the area. According to reports, 11 million people suffered the effects of the weather system popped up across nine states. Per reports from the Storm Prediction Center, at least 29 tornado reports have been...
New York Bracing For Another Foot Of Lake Effect Snow
The latest update from the National Weather Service is calling for another round of Lake Effect snow across the state's snow belts. There are a couple of advisories in place for New York State including a Lake Effect Snow warning for Upstate New York. The National Weather Service is calling...
Watch: Live tracker and look at dangerous severe weather outbreak across the South
A dangerous severe weather outbreak is forecast in parts of the South Tuesday night, with the potential for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.
Southeast Tornado Damage Stretches Into Ohio, Leaving Thousands Without Power
More than 1,400 AES Ohio customers reported power outages following the southeast tornado outbreak as Wednesday’s damage assessments continue. Those outages are in Ohio’s Montgomery County alone. As local WHIO reports, power crews remain at locations of power outages, and will be working long hours until customers have service restored.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
2 dead after tornadoes, storms rip across South, leave thousands without power
At least two people died after a tornado touched down in Alabama overnight, as swaths of the South hunkered down under twister warnings. Tornado warnings in Alabama and Mississippi continued into the early hours of Wednesday morning amid reports of twisters in the region overnight that appeared to leave a trail of destruction.
wbrc.com
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
School closures and cancellations due to severe weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is monitoring event cancellations, school closures and early dismissals as severe weather moves into the area. Strong storms including heavy rain, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes are expected to hit the Mid-South Tuesday afternoon into evening. Stay with FOX13 for the latest closures and storm...
WKYT 27
WATCH || Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Wild Wind Blows in Changes for Midweek. A strong cold front, pushing across Central and Eastern Kentucky, will spark strong storms. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind.
Winter storm in Oregon could cause hazardous road conditions
“The next system off the coast is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest,” KOIN 6 Meteorologist Steve Pierce said.
WBKO
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
Watch: Drone footage captures devastation from tornadoes in the South
Tornadoes ripped through Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday. This bird’s-eye view shows the extent of the destruction.
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
Deadly tornado strikes Alabama, at least two dead, more injured as first damage reports surface
Emergency officials were assessing storm damage early Wednesday after severe storms tore across the state overnight and killed at least two people and injured many more. In Montgomery County, emergency officials told WSFA-TV that two people had been killed other peopel injured in the Flatwood Community. A suspected tornado apparently...
wnky.com
KSP reminds of traffic safety checkpoints in local areas
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 is reminding the public of increased traffic monitoring. KSP says they use traffic safety checkpoints and patrol known problematic areas to make public roads safer. The checkpoints also act as a deterrent to violate Kentucky laws. The intent of...
