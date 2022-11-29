England made inroads into the Pakistan batting line-up as the hosts reached 298 for three at lunch on day three of the first Test in Rawalpindi.The going was tough for the England bowlers throughout the morning session on a pitch that continued to offer very little, but they were rewarded for an unconventional decision to offer Jack Leach the new ball.It was challenging for the tourists for the first hour or so, but they did claim three wickets, all to spin.It was Leach’s wicket just before lunch which started to slightly shift the momentum when he trapped Azhar Ali lbw...

27 MINUTES AGO