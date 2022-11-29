ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Tory MP who declared ‘God save the King of Bahrain’ in speech received £10k hospitality from regime

A Conservative MP who declared "God save the King of Bahrain" during a speech received at least £10,000 worth of hospitality and travel from the country's rulers, The Independent has learned.Bob Stewart, who has also spoken in defence of the regime in parliament, has been paid to travel to the country on multiple occasions, with thousands of pounds spent on him each time.In a speech in Bahrain this month he told his audience that the country's government had "done a very good job of changing the way it looks after its citizens". Praising the autocratic government, he said: "I can...
The Independent

England make inroads as Pakistan reach 298 for three at lunch

England made inroads into the Pakistan batting line-up as the hosts reached 298 for three at lunch on day three of the first Test in Rawalpindi.The going was tough for the England bowlers throughout the morning session on a pitch that continued to offer very little, but they were rewarded for an unconventional decision to offer Jack Leach the new ball.It was challenging for the tourists for the first hour or so, but they did claim three wickets, all to spin.It was Leach’s wicket just before lunch which started to slightly shift the momentum when he trapped Azhar Ali lbw...
WSOC Charlotte

Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate...

