Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Tory MP who declared ‘God save the King of Bahrain’ in speech received £10k hospitality from regime
A Conservative MP who declared "God save the King of Bahrain" during a speech received at least £10,000 worth of hospitality and travel from the country's rulers, The Independent has learned.Bob Stewart, who has also spoken in defence of the regime in parliament, has been paid to travel to the country on multiple occasions, with thousands of pounds spent on him each time.In a speech in Bahrain this month he told his audience that the country's government had "done a very good job of changing the way it looks after its citizens". Praising the autocratic government, he said: "I can...
Qatari TV pundits mock Germany's 'OneLove' armband protest after World Cup exit
Football pundits on Qatar's Alkass Sports channel mocked the German football team following its World Cup exit -- by mimicking the players' protest over human rights.
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Syrian rebels say anti-ISIS operations with the U.S. have stopped and ISIS fighters may escape from prisons and a refugee camp
The main rebel group in Syria says its joint military operations with the U.S. against the Islamic State terrorist group have stopped because of the threat of a Turkish ground offensive and airstrikes, and it is concerned ISIS prisoners may escape from the detention facilities where thousands are held. On...
England make inroads as Pakistan reach 298 for three at lunch
England made inroads into the Pakistan batting line-up as the hosts reached 298 for three at lunch on day three of the first Test in Rawalpindi.The going was tough for the England bowlers throughout the morning session on a pitch that continued to offer very little, but they were rewarded for an unconventional decision to offer Jack Leach the new ball.It was challenging for the tourists for the first hour or so, but they did claim three wickets, all to spin.It was Leach’s wicket just before lunch which started to slightly shift the momentum when he trapped Azhar Ali lbw...
Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate...
Prince and Princess of Wales begin Boston visit as royal scandal erupts
As Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visit Boston to show their support for the Earthshot Prize, the royal family is also dealing with a palace scandal. The pair issued a statement saying the apparently racist remarks from a former lady-in-waiting are "unacceptable."
