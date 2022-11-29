ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnival Cruise Line Shares Bold Holiday Plans

By Michael Tedder
Some people absolutely love the holidays.

For them, it’s a time to see family members and friends they rarely get to visit, a chance to catch-up and show gratitude for what they have, to sing and feast and exchange gifts, and perhaps a chance to begin to turn over a new leaf.

Of course, there’s a segment of the population that, for whatever reason, hates the holidays. Maybe they think the good cheer is fake or maybe the commercialization turns them off. Or perhaps the holidays just make them feel alone.

If you love the holidays, then the good news is that pretty much everywhere you go, you’ll encounter a reminder of the season, as every store, restaurant or public space will have a sale, special or some kind of decoration.

And if you hate the holidays, the toughest part is that they feel inescapable. Everywhere you go, there’s a reminder of the season.

So for the bah humbug types of the world, the bad news is that it’s harder than ever to escape the season, because now the holidays have taken to the sea, courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report.

Carnival Is Feeling Festive

Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald is in a festive mood, it would seem, as he’s announced that the company will be going all in on the holidays, as noted by Cruise Hive.

“See just why this a brilliant time to sail with us,” Heald said in a statement. “A truly wondrous time to cruise.”

All 24 of the ships inn Carnival's fleet will have holiday offerings, including the brand new flagship, Carnival Celebration.

The exact specifics will vary by ship, but there are a number of delights that Carnival has in store for cruisers, and every ship will have a large, fully-decorated, star-topped Christmas tree in an easily accessible public area. There will be a special tree lighting ceremony before each embarkment, which will, obviously, be soundtracked by classic holiday music. (There’s no details on what the songs are, or whether George Michael’s “Last Christmas” will be included.)

Speaking of music, holiday tunes will be playing throughout many ships different areas, and ships will feature caroling events, in case you’re in the mood to bust out some “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Image source: Carnival
Image source: Carnival

Dress To Impress, Sort Of

Over the past ten years or so, ugly holiday sweater parties have become all the rage, morphing from a kitschy, ironic idea to a gleeful celebration of all that is charmingly tacky about the holidays.

Not ones to skimp on the fun, Carnival will also be holding ugly sweater contest, with the winner receiving an undisclosed prize.

Though the details will vary, each ship will also have a holiday show in the main lounge, featuring a visit from a certain someone from the North Pole. Also, each cruise will feature classic holiday films at either the Carnival Seaside Theater, for ships that have that big poolside screen, or in the main show lounge on ships without the theater or if bad weather precludes outdoor showings.

There will also be trivia contents, ranging from general holiday trivia to seasonal movies, music, television shows, to holiday-themed bingo games, with an extra free card for every guest who wears a holiday sweater when they purchase their bingo cards. Special holiday theme treats will appear on many menus, and exclusive holiday merchandise will be available in the gift shops.

Finally, bah humbug types often complain that the commercialization of the holidays overwhelms the real meaning of the season. Of course, the “real meaning” is something everyone gets to decide for themselves, as some people view it as an opportunity to spend time with their loved ones. For people of faith, Carnival will be offering Christmas and Hanukah services on board.

The Christmas services will be non-denominational celebrations with prayer, hymns, and fellowship on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hanukah services will begin on December 18 and continue through every night of Hanukah, and will include traditional food, songs, and prayer to commemorate the occasion.

