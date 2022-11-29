ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Trussville boy makes care packages to help Birmingham community

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A local young man is continuing his mission to help the Birmingham community. Academy Sports + Outdoors is providing 12-year-old Ethan Hill with a $1,000 gift card to support his annual campaign to buy sleeping bags and care packages for the homeless this holiday season. Ethan’s...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Village Living

Mountain Brook Schools announces Teachers of the Year

Mountain Brook Schools announced its six Teachers of the Year on Nov. 10, representing each school in the MBS district. Brookwood Forest Elementary: Tanishia Sims (Second grade) Cherokee Bend Elementary: Lyndsi Kirk (Literacy coach) Crestline Elementary: Debbie Holder (First grade) Mountain Brook Elementary: Anna Carlisle (Counselor) Mountain Brook Junior High:...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wbrc.com

School busses catch fire at Englewood Elementary School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two busses were damaged by a fire at Englewood Elementary School in Tuscaloosa County. According to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, power lines had fallen and draped across the busses .They were both fully involved in the fire when Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and Englewood Hulls VFD responded to the scene at 6:30pm.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Urgent Need for Volunteers in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – The Red Cross has an urgent need for volunteers in Calhoun County. There are many different needs and roles to be filled such as Disaster Team Worker, Shelter Worker, Blood Donor Ambassador, and Transportation Specialist. Every day people are forced from their homes due to fires, storms, and other disasters. Single and multi-family fires account for 90% of disaster responses. You can turn your compassion into action with the gift of time serving in one of our critical volunteer roles. Go to www.redcross.org/volunteer or email volrecruitmentALMS@redcross.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to apply.
AL.com

This 12-year-old has spent half his life serving the homeless

When he was 6 years old, riding to school in his mother’s minivan, Ethan Hill would see a strange sight every morning under a freeway in downtown Birmingham. A man was living there, all of his belongings stuffed into a grocery cart. Ethan asked his mom questions about the man he would later know as Mr. Marcus. And the colder it got that year, the more Ethan worried about him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Unbelievable! The Ghastly Grinch strikes again this year in Irondale just in time for the holiday season. This time, the Dollar General fell victim to another senseless act of selfishness from the one who stole Christmas. Children of all ages are asked to report any sighting...
IRONDALE, AL
Bham Now

12 festive weekend events in The Magic City—Dec. 2-4

Birmingham, can you believe it’s the first day of December? ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate, sweaters and festive events. Read on to find out about the exciting happenings in The Magic City, December 2-4. Cheer on the Bulldogs. When: Saturday, December 3 | 2PM. Where: Seibert Stadium.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Five being inducted into Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame

The third class of the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame includes teachers, an administrator and a beloved custodian. Kelly Bagby: special education teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary Central, Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge and Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park from 2000 to 2022. Brian Cain: math and psychology...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Village Living

Childhood tales inspire Mountain Brook author

Mountain Brook resident Ashlee Fulmer says that spending time with her parents during the COVID-19 pandemic was the catalyst for her book journey. Fulmer remembers back to her younger years, when her dad would tell her stories about the biggest gorilla in the jungle. Although the animal may have seemed intimidating and scary, it was actually the sweetest animal of all.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham artist goes viral with 'Addams Family' inspired art

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham artist went viral after revealing his new digital art on social media. It's inspired by the new Netflix show "Wednesday" based on “The Addams Family.”. If you've scrolled through social media recently, you may have seen the pictures on your timeline. Tuscaloosa native...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Star Uptown developer seeks more demolition money from Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To bring the future Star Uptown to life, eleven of the former Carraway Hospital buildings must come down. Since this summer, seven of those are gone. Now the developer, Corporate Realty, is asking for more demolition cash from Birmingham to finish the job. If not, that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy