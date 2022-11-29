ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Bham Now

12 festive weekend events in The Magic City—Dec. 2-4

Birmingham, can you believe it’s the first day of December? ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate, sweaters and festive events. Read on to find out about the exciting happenings in The Magic City, December 2-4. Cheer on the Bulldogs. When: Saturday, December 3 | 2PM. Where: Seibert Stadium.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman has a calendar packed full of holly and jolly Christmas events throughout the county this weekend and into next week.  Thursday, Dec. 1  Senior Night at Sportsman Lake  5:30-8:30 p.m.  Seniors 60 and older get in free at the 20th Annual Sportsman Lake Park Winter Wonderland Christmas Light Display.  Friday, Dec. 2  Christmas in Cullman Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting  6-10 p.m.  The parade will begin at the Busy Bee Café at 6 p.m. and travel along First Avenue to Depot Park, led by the inaugural Grand Marshal Perry Warren. Following, pictures with Santa Claus will be available along with children’s activities and the...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

Two local families are getting a new Home for the Holidays

A new home can change a family’s lives in so many ways, especially around this time of year. Habitat for Humanity—with the help of volunteers from Regions and many other organizations—builds homes every year for deserving families to purchase and make their own. We made a trip out to this year’s worksite to meet the families and learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Unbelievable! The Ghastly Grinch strikes again this year in Irondale just in time for the holiday season. This time, the Dollar General fell victim to another senseless act of selfishness from the one who stole Christmas. Children of all ages are asked to report any sighting...
IRONDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County Cemetery Board crew begins cleanup

MCCALLA, Ala. — A contractor hired by the Jefferson County Cemetery Board has begun cleaning up neglected graveyards in the area. This week, Vega Landscaping and Tree Service removed high weeds and small trees concealing tombstones at McCalla's Pine Hill Cemetery. Local legislation created the board five years ago,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till mid-December

A Hallmark Channel movie titled Naima in Nashville is filming in the Birmingham area this month according to Film Birmingham, an initiative of Create Birmingham. The production was seen on November 30th at Renaissance Records in the 5 Points South neighborhood. Bham Now caught up with Jessica Moody, director of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Miles College to host ‘Community Give Back Day’ Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, Miles College will host the annual “Community Give Back Day,” where 150 families in the area will have the chance to receive different presents for the holidays. The goal of this event is make the holiday season a little brighter for families by giving them an opportunity to select […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham artist goes viral with 'Addams Family' inspired art

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham artist went viral after revealing his new digital art on social media. It's inspired by the new Netflix show "Wednesday" based on “The Addams Family.”. If you've scrolled through social media recently, you may have seen the pictures on your timeline. Tuscaloosa native...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Multiple people shot at Birmingham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation after they say multiple people have been shot at the Chevron at 1525 Finley Boulevard. There is currently no word on how many people have been injured. This is a developing story. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
otmj.com

Whirlwind: Advent’s New Dean and Rector Caught Up in Celebrating the Church’s 150th Anniversary

The Rev. Craig Smalley has been caught up in a whirlwind for the past six months, but he hasn’t been blown away. Since being tabbed in May as the dean and rector at the Cathedral Church of the Advent, Smalley has been engaged in a whirlwind of activity, including getting ready to commemorate the church’s 150th anniversary with a special service Dec. 4.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

These soon-to-be newlyweds found their dream home in Irondale—here’s how

Young couples starting their lives together are often faced with a choice: do they continue renting an apartment or commit to buying a home? However, there is a third option. Just ask soon-to-be-wed couple Amy Jameson and Blake Raziano, who are leasing a standalone home at The Heights—a new nontraditional rental community in Irondale.
IRONDALE, AL
thisisalabama.org

This 12-year-old has spent half his life serving the homeless

When he was 6 years old, riding to school in his mother’s minivan, Ethan Hill would see a strange sight every morning under a freeway in downtown Birmingham. A man was living there, all of his belongings stuffed into a grocery cart. Ethan asked his mom questions about the man he would later know as Mr. Marcus. And the colder it got that year, the more Ethan worried about him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

