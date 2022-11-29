Read full article on original website
Related
Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field
The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports
Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted by Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the...
2023 Car Models To Buy for Under $50,000
This summer, the average price of a new car reached a record-high $48,043, with the mean MSRP breaching $48,000 for the first time in history. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings...
These Cars Have the Longest Lifespans
There’s a ton of value in getting the most from your household vehicle. Cars, trucks, and SUVs that can provide 200,000 miles or more translate into more cash in the bank (with no auto payments). Cars with long lifespans can also provide vehicle owners with peace of mind, knowing they don’t have to deal with the soaring cost of new and used cars and the rising interest rates that come with them.
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?
Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
Tom's Guide
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
You've heard it's cheaper than gasoline, but how much does it actually cost to charge an electric car?
Most targeted cars for catalytic converter thefts in Midwest
Recent years have seen an increase of more than 1,000% in catalytic converter theft, and if you own a certain type of vehicle in the Midwest, you may be more at risk than other drivers.
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
msn.com
Toyota Grand Highlander teased as 'ultimate road-trip vehicle'
Toyota has teased a mysterious image of something called a Grand Highlander. It won't be revealed in full for another few months, but there's plenty of hints to make educated guesses about. The name, for one, implies that it'll be a longer version of the Highlander, so split the difference between that and the Sequoia.
msn.com
The First Smart Electric Tractor Makes More Sense Than Cars With the Same Tech
While car makers struggle to create a world of electric, autonomous connected cars, a startup tractor company thinks such a revolution makes a lot more sense on the farm. Monarch Electric Tractor's vehicle applies those technologies to work that's more valuable and more frequent than that done by our cars, gathering data along the way that they believe will improve food.
msn.com
2024 Mercedes E-Class shows more skin, interior in new spy shots
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been spotted yet again in the wild, this time wearing significantly less camouflage than it did when we last checked in a year ago. As an extra bonus, our spy managed to get a couple shots of the new E's interior, and while it's still mostly covered, we can get a pretty good sense of what to expect from the next (and likely final) internal-combustion E-Class.
Comments / 0