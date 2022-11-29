The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been spotted yet again in the wild, this time wearing significantly less camouflage than it did when we last checked in a year ago. As an extra bonus, our spy managed to get a couple shots of the new E's interior, and while it's still mostly covered, we can get a pretty good sense of what to expect from the next (and likely final) internal-combustion E-Class.

