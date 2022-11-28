Lynn University was selected as one of the most environmentally conscious colleges in the nation, according to the Princeton Review®. The education services company recently featured Lynn in its online resource, The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition—designed for college applicants seeking schools with strong commitments to the environment in their campus policies, programs and practices. The university has consistently earned the honor since 2015.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO