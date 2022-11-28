ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Princeton Review recognizes Lynn for environmentally friendly initiatives

Lynn University was selected as one of the most environmentally conscious colleges in the nation, according to the Princeton Review®. The education services company recently featured Lynn in its online resource, The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition—designed for college applicants seeking schools with strong commitments to the environment in their campus policies, programs and practices. The university has consistently earned the honor since 2015.
Lynn's Celebration of Nations saves the best for last

This week, Lynn University's Celebration of Nations promoted a gathering of cultures with diverse activities and rich artistic demonstrations to bring cultural awareness to students, faculty and staff. The final day of festivities ended with a Global Village Holiday Market, followed by Lynn's signature parade of flags and a reflective conversation with social entrepreneur Alia Mahmoud at the Amarnick–Goldstein Concert Hall.
