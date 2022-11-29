ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help finding who killed mother of five, Evila Yanes the day before Halloween. The 44-year-old was found face down, bleeding profusely in a parking lot in the 400 block of N. Cooper Street. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office determined her cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head and ruled her death a homicide. In the weeks following Yanes' homicide, detectives identified Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda as a person of interest in the case. During a Nov. 30 press conference, Deputy Chief Kyle Dishko, said Castaneda was Yanes'...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO