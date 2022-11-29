Read full article on original website
wbap.com
US Marshals Arrest Boyfriend of Woman Killed in Arlington
ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested the boyfriend of a woman whose body was found in an Arlington parking lot in late October. Arlington Police said 44-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda was taken into custody on a probation violation warrant. He...
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with Employees
Dallas Police are investigating a homicide at a Family Dollar Store in the 3200 block of S. Lancaster Road. Photo by(Family Dollar Website) A Fight broke out between store employees and a man, who they claim was attempting to shoplift items.
39-year-old Celina man gets life in prison for 2021 murder of his wife, 2 teen children
CELINA, Texas — A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife and two teenage children, the Collin County District Attorney announced Thursday. Michael Patrick Paton, of Celina, was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive
Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
fox4news.com
Dallas police searching for man who fatally shot Family Dollar employee
DALLAS - Dallas police need your help finding a man wanted for murdering a dollar store employee Thursday night. Police released surveillance footage of the man they want to find. They say he confronted 46-year-old Tenery Walker at the store and shot and killed him. Police are still searching for...
newschannel6now.com
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting
WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Police in Waxahachie, a city 30 miles south of Dallas, have confirmed a shooting on Wednesday night is connected to the death of an MSU Texas student-athlete. News Channel 6 broke the story on Thursday afternoon when the MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was...
Body of missing 7-year-old Wise County girl found, suspect in custody: WFAA
The body of a missing 7-year-old Wise County girl has been found – and a contract FedEx truck driver is in custody, ABC affiliate WFAA in Dallas reported late Friday.
Dallas store employee killed after Thursday shooting; suspect remains at large
DALLAS — Police hope surveillance video can help them identify a man suspected of shooting and killing an employee at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker, 46, inside the store with a gunshot wound.
fox4news.com
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
fox4news.com
Dallas officer fired, another suspended for not helping crash victim
DALLAS - One Dallas police officer was fired and another was suspended months after the department said they failed to help a driver involved in a fiery crash. Cpl. Leonard Anderson has been terminated. The Dallas Police Department said Anderson and trainee, Darrien Robertson, briefly chased a car that sped...
One killed, one wounded in Fort Worth shooting; suspected gunman is jailed
One person is dead in Fort Worth and the accused killer is locked up – but only after a high speed chase Wednesday. Two shooting victims were found in a field on East Roberts near South Riverside in southeast Fort Worth.
Arlington cops searching for person of interest in Evila Yanes homicide
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help finding who killed mother of five, Evila Yanes the day before Halloween. The 44-year-old was found face down, bleeding profusely in a parking lot in the 400 block of N. Cooper Street. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office determined her cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head and ruled her death a homicide. In the weeks following Yanes' homicide, detectives identified Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda as a person of interest in the case. During a Nov. 30 press conference, Deputy Chief Kyle Dishko, said Castaneda was Yanes'...
WFAA
'The house was totally gone': Home explosion rocks Tarrant County neighborhood, critically injuring man
WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas — A home explosion rocked a Tarrant County neighborhood Thursday morning, sending one man to the hospital critical condition with burns, officials said. The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Watters Place in Westworth Village, west of Fort Worth, near Burton Hill...
Dallas police asking for help locating missing woman
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. The missing woman, 56-year-old Vanessa Hendrix Lewis, was last seen at about 9 a.m. Nov. 25 at her residence in the 7700 block of Chorus Way, police say. Police describe Lewis as...
WFAA
'It's all senseless' | Another deadly shooting reported at Dallas Family Dollar store location
Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth Amazon worker fixes Christmas display during delivery
FORT WORTH, Texas - The holiday season is a busy one for delivery drivers, but that didn't stop one Amazon employee from going out of his way to fix a Christmas display outside a Fort Worth home. Tara Massey caught the video on her doorbell camera on Tuesday night. The...
Warrant issued in East Texas for 18-year-old woman after failing to pay over $300 taxi
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An arrest warrant has been issued in East Texas for an 18-year-old woman after she allegedly failed to pay for a $344 taxi from Dallas. According to police, Lakyirah Bastian was picked up from a Dallas area hotel a few weeks ago and the driver agreed to take her to an […]
Arlington teen named 1 of 6 Teens Who Make The World A Better Place by Forbes
One Arlington teenager is being recognized on a national level for her creativity and community involvement.
WFAA
Victim in 2019 Deep Ellum attack caught on video takes stand in trial
Austin Shuffield's case has been on trial in Dallas County court this week. He's also expected to testify.
East Texas man among 2 killed in Rowlett head-on crash
ROWLETT, Texas (KETK) — Two men died in a head-on crash in Rowlett early Tuesday morning. According to Texas DPS, a 1993 Nissan pickup, driven by Troy Coates, 62, of Emory, was traveling the wrong way going northbound in the southbound lanes on President George Bush Turnpike near Lakeview Pkwy. The pickup then struck a […]
