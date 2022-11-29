ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbap.com

US Marshals Arrest Boyfriend of Woman Killed in Arlington

ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested the boyfriend of a woman whose body was found in an Arlington parking lot in late October. Arlington Police said 44-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda was taken into custody on a probation violation warrant. He...
ARLINGTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police searching for man who fatally shot Family Dollar employee

DALLAS - Dallas police need your help finding a man wanted for murdering a dollar store employee Thursday night. Police released surveillance footage of the man they want to find. They say he confronted 46-year-old Tenery Walker at the store and shot and killed him. Police are still searching for...
DALLAS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Police in Waxahachie, a city 30 miles south of Dallas, have confirmed a shooting on Wednesday night is connected to the death of an MSU Texas student-athlete. News Channel 6 broke the story on Thursday afternoon when the MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
WFAA

Dallas store employee killed after Thursday shooting; suspect remains at large

DALLAS — Police hope surveillance video can help them identify a man suspected of shooting and killing an employee at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker, 46, inside the store with a gunshot wound.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas officer fired, another suspended for not helping crash victim

DALLAS - One Dallas police officer was fired and another was suspended months after the department said they failed to help a driver involved in a fiery crash. Cpl. Leonard Anderson has been terminated. The Dallas Police Department said Anderson and trainee, Darrien Robertson, briefly chased a car that sped...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington cops searching for person of interest in Evila Yanes homicide

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help finding who killed mother of five, Evila Yanes the day before Halloween. The 44-year-old was found face down, bleeding profusely in a parking lot in the 400 block of N. Cooper Street. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office determined her cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head and ruled her death a homicide. In the weeks following Yanes' homicide, detectives identified Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda as a person of interest in the case. During a Nov. 30 press conference, Deputy Chief Kyle Dishko, said Castaneda was Yanes'...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Dallas police asking for help locating missing woman

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. The missing woman, 56-year-old Vanessa Hendrix Lewis, was last seen at about 9 a.m. Nov. 25 at her residence in the 7700 block of Chorus Way, police say. Police describe Lewis as...
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man among 2 killed in Rowlett head-on crash

ROWLETT, Texas (KETK) — Two men died in a head-on crash in Rowlett early Tuesday morning. According to Texas DPS, a 1993 Nissan pickup, driven by Troy Coates, 62, of Emory, was traveling the wrong way going northbound in the southbound lanes on President George Bush Turnpike near Lakeview Pkwy. The pickup then struck a […]
ROWLETT, TX
