Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
Best Google Slides Add-Ons for presentations
This article lists some of the best Google Slides Add-Ons for presentations. Google Slides is giving tough competition to PowerPoint, which has been the winner of presentation software for years. The cloud-based software offers a bunch of exciting features that make creating, presenting, and sharing presentations easier. It allows multiple users to collaborate on the same presentation in real-time, and use its online editing capabilities to work on a presentation when you don’t have a computer. Google Slides also offers plenty of add-ons that help you add more to your presentations.
The Windows Club
How to sync Apple Reminders with Microsoft To Do
There are some proprietary apps in the Apple ecosystem that are not available on the Windows or Android platform; the Reminders app is a case in point here. Without a Windows version of the Reminders app, there is no native way to access your tasks on Windows. In this post, we will show you how to sync Apple Reminders with Microsoft To Do.
The Windows Club
Fix Error 0x80043103, No error description available
Some users have reported that they are unable to delete some files from their computers. Whenever they tried doing the same, Error 0x80043103, No error description available appears. Following is the exact error message users see. An unexpected error is keeping you from deleting the file. If you continue to...
The Windows Club
Split a large PST file using free software on Windows 11/10
Do you have a large PST file that you want to split into multiple smaller files? PST email files are usually large in size and are prone to get corrupted and damaged. Hence, it is better to split a huge PST file into smaller parts so that your data won’t get corrupted or lost. In this post, we will be sharing methods using which you can automatically split a large PST file on Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
How to remove Recommended section from Start menu in Windows 11
Section (just below the Pinned apps) where it shows new apps, recently added files, most used items, etc. If you find it useful, you can keep it that way. Those who don’t find it that much helpful can completely remove or hide the Recommended section from Windows 11 Start menu using Group Policy, Registry or ExplorerPatcher.
The Windows Club
How to enable Dark Mode for VLC Media Player on PC
The VLC Media Player app is one of the most powerful video and music players freely available today, and after a long time of waiting, it is now finally possible to enable dark mode in this application. This is not something that comes preinstalled in VLC Media Player, but that doesn’t make it difficult to accomplish.
The Windows Club
How to force remove Profile Picture in Microsoft Teams?
There are times when you want to force remove profile photos from Microsoft Teams. Maybe you want all your employees to have the same profile picture. Or you don’t like someone’s profile picture at all. The reasons can be many, but removing a profile photo forcefully isn’t as hard as it might seem as long as you are using Office 365. This post will share methods to force remove profile photos from Teams.
The Windows Club
What is AliExpress? Is it legit or safe?
AliExpress is China’s biggest marketplace. It is also considered the Amazon of China. You can buy almost anything on AliExpress like Amazon. The only difference between Amazon and AliExpress is the cheap pricing. Founded in 2010, it is owned by Alibaba Group, a Chinese multinational company that has grown with the internet. In this guide, we explain to you what is AliExpress and whether is it legit.
The Windows Club
Search engine keeps changing to Yahoo or Bing
Some users noticed a weird issue in their web browsers. Their default search engine changes automatically to Yahoo or Bing. This issue was mostly reported on Google Chrome. However, if you use another web browser, you may also experience this problem. According to them, when they search in Google Chrome, they are redirected to Yahoo or Bing search automatically. In this article, we will see what you can do if your default search engine keeps changing to Yahoo or Bing.
The Windows Club
Fix Error Code 300016 in Diablo 3
Some Diablo 3 players have complained about getting error 300016 they try to sign in to the game. If you are facing this issue, then this post will help you fix the error – There was a problem logging in to Diablo III. (Code 300016). You might also get...
The Windows Club
Minecraft Error 0x80070057, Deep Ocean, Something went wrong in the login process
Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world. However, as per the reports from a lot of users, there are a lot of error codes and messages that Minecraft gamers encounter. As of late, there is a new error haunting Minecraft users. According to gamers, Error Code: 0x80070057 code: Deep Ocean, Something went wrong in the login process does not them to log in to the launcher. In this post, we are going to talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
5GHz Hotspot is not available in Windows 11
If your Windows 11 computer fails to broadcast a 5Ghz hotspot, follow these tips to get rid of this problem. There could be various reasons why your PC might not broadcast 5GHz hotspots like 2.4Ghz. This article explains some of the most common reasons and solutions to troubleshoot this issue within moments.
The Windows Club
Fix 80159018, 0x87DF2EE7, or 876C0100 error codes on Xbox console
On your Xbox, the error code(s) 80159018 occurs when you try to download your profile or connect to Xbox Live, 0x87DF2EE7 occurs when you try to access content from Xbox Live, and 876C0100 occurs when you try to watch video content on your console. This post provides the solutions affected console gamers can apply to fix these error codes.
Comments / 0