England defender John Stones says Harry Kane is every bit as important a player as Manchester City star Erling Haaland.Stones has the pleasure of playing with both on a regular basis for both his club and national team.Ahead of England's World Cup 2022 knockout fixture against Senegal, the defender praised his captain."Players like those two, their quality always shines through," Stones said."They're both incredible players and incredible within their own rights. Harry has always been incredible to play with and I'm sure he'll get on the scoresheet soon."

22 MINUTES AGO