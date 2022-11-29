Read full article on original website
Juvenile injured after another accident at Ellinwood Fire Department
For the second time in 26 months, the Ellinwood Fire Department was the site of an injury accident. At 3:22 a.m. Thursday morning, law enforcement officers from the Ellinwood Police Department and Barton County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident at Ellinwood Fire Department North, located at 209 W. 1st Street.
Kan. man accused of threat of mass violence due in court
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Andrew D. Patterson, 24, Hutchinson, is set to appear in court on Dec. 14. Patterson was charged with attempted terrorism in June, following threats he made against his workplace and a school. If convicted, he could get up to 50 years in prison without parole. A...
Hearing set in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A defense hearing has been set in a rape case for Anthony O. Krause, 30, Hutchinson. Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11, and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with the same child on May 17. Krause...
Great Bend zoo wants to build ‘flight cage’ for rehabilitation program
Along with a free zoo that features grizzly bears, lions, alligators, cougars and so many more animals, Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo also provides a raptor rehabilitation program for injured birds. The zoo staff nurses anywhere between 40-70 birds of prey each year. Before staff releases the birds back into...
Events with many dignitaries for Kan. Cosmosphere this weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Michelle McCartney with Cosmosphere notes that there will be a lot of witnesses to history at the First and Last Steps event Friday night on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. "We've got two moon walkers here tonight," McCartney said. "We've got Harrison Schmitt and we have Charlie...
2022-23 Preseason Profile: Ell-Saline girl's basketball
Following a terrific 14-6 campaign the Ell-Saline girl's basketball team will look to retool and take another step in 2022-23. The Lady Cardinals will be under the direction of first-year head coach Brandi Schneider, who will take the reins from Bill Gies this year. Ell-Saline graduated just three seniors over...
