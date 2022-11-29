Following a terrific 14-6 campaign the Ell-Saline girl's basketball team will look to retool and take another step in 2022-23. The Lady Cardinals will be under the direction of first-year head coach Brandi Schneider, who will take the reins from Bill Gies this year. Ell-Saline graduated just three seniors over...

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO