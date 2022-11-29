ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Hearing set in Reno County rape case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A defense hearing has been set in a rape case for Anthony O. Krause, 30, Hutchinson. Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11, and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with the same child on May 17. Krause...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

2022-23 Preseason Profile: Ell-Saline girl's basketball

Following a terrific 14-6 campaign the Ell-Saline girl's basketball team will look to retool and take another step in 2022-23. The Lady Cardinals will be under the direction of first-year head coach Brandi Schneider, who will take the reins from Bill Gies this year. Ell-Saline graduated just three seniors over...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy