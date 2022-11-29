To encounter photographic evidence of Mecca Flats is to be transported to another world. In 2014, when the Chicago Cultural Center exhibited haunting images of the sunlit, empty building—set in the heart of Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, long the center of the city’s Black Belt—the large scale of the photos allowed viewers to imagine breaking the two-dimensional plane, slipping decades back in time into the ghostly space. Recorded only through black-and-white photography, the building—first constructed as a hotel for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exhibition, then serving as apartments for generations of Black residents before being demolished in 1952—feels inevitably lost to history, a distant relic erased by the short-sightedness of an earlier era of urban redevelopment.

