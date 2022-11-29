ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Terry Rozier (illness) not listed for Hornets on Friday

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is set to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Rozier missed Monday's game due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Friday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which would likely send Theo Maledon back to a bench role.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) ruled out on Friday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young will sit out at home after experiencing right shoulder soreness. Expect Dejounte Murray to play an increased offensive role on Friday night. Murray's projection includes 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Clint Capela (foot) available for Hawks on Friday

Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela will play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Capela was listed questionable to play due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus Nikola Jokic and Co. Our models project Capela for...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Najee Harris (oblique) expects to play for Steelers on Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) said he will play Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Harris missed multiple practices this week and will probably be listed as questionable on the final injury report, but his optimism is encouraging. Jaylen Warren, who missed Monday's game with a hamstring injury, will likely lead the Steelers' backfield versus the Falcons if Harris winds up being unavailable. Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland Jr. would also be in line for more work.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers' Friday matchup

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will play in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis is available on Friday night after playing through recent back soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to score 49.9 FanDuel points. Davis' Friday projection includes 24.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Bucks' Khris Middleton (wrist) available on a minutes limit on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Middleton has been upgraded to available and will make his season debut on Friday. He will be on an undisclosed minutes limit in his first game back. Our models expect him to play 25.6 minutes against the Lakers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jarrett Culver starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Trae Young has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend due to right shoulder soreness. In his absence, Culver will draw a start in the backcourt. Our models project Culver for...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Jamal Murray (quad) available on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (quad) is available for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hawks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Atlanta. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active for Friday's game versus Boston

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Herro will suit up on the road despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Herro to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Herro's projection includes 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) out on Friday

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hunter was forced to exit Wednesday's game with a hip injury and will not recover in time to face Denver on Friday. John Collins (ankle) has also been ruled out. AJ Griffin could see more minutes with Collins and Hunter sidelined.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Frank Kaminsky (foot) cleared Friday for Hawks

Atlanta Hawks forward/center Frank Kaminsky will suit up Friday in the team's game agianst the Denver Nuggets. Kaminsky was listed questionable due to a right foot sprain. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. In 10 games this season, Kaminsky is averaging 2.1 points,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jaden McDaniels (illness) not listed on Timberwolves' Saturday injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing three games with an illness, McDaniels is on track to return. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDaniels to score 25.6 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com

Magic starting Moe Wagner for Gary Harris (hamstring) on Friday

Orlando Magic center Mortiz Wagner is starting in Friday's lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wagner will make his first start this season after Gary Harris was held out with a hamstring injury. In 18.6 expected minutes, our models project Wagner to score 17.8 FanDuel points. Wagner's projection includes 8.8 points,...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Denver's Jeff Green (knee) remains out on Friday

Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (knee) will not play in Friday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Green will not be active for his sixth straight game with a right knee contusion. Expect Vlatko Cancar to play more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Cancar's projection includes 6.2 points, 2.4...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Bulls' Goran Dragic (neck) available on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dragic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.7 minutes against Phoenix. Dragic's Wednesday projection includes 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.8...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) probable on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is probable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. James continues to deal with an adductor injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Bucks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Milwaukee. James' Friday...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy