Barton County, KS

Hutch Post

McPherson woman sentenced for officer's murder

McPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson woman was sentenced on Dec. 2, to more than 36 years in prison for her conviction on charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

No one hurt in roof fire at South Hutch Tyson plant

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Windy conditions and potential crew fatigue caused multiple departments to come to assist South Hutchinson firefighters on a fire in the roof of Tyson Foods Friday night. Chief Shae Barajas-Brooks said they got the initial call a little before 7 p.m. "The fire was actually...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

District Attorney's office toy drive starts Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County District Attorney Tom Stanton said the annual toy drive for his office has been around for decades and it starts on Monday. "This will be our 22nd annual Toys for Tots drive for the District Attorney," Stanton said. "I came to Reno County early 2001 and my boss at the time, Keith Schroeder, invited me to an AMBUCS meeting where the presenter was someone from Toys for Tots. I grabbed a box and got permission from Keith to put it up in our office. We were on the first floor of the courthouse then. We filled a box that first year, and then got a box the next two or three years while we were downstairs. Then, when we moved upstairs, it became a little bit bigger, because we were then out of the way and people had to bring toys all the way to the fifth floor. It's become bigger and bigger every year."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Patterson to appear in court mid-December

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Andrew D. Patterson, 24, Hutchinson, is set to appear in court on Dec. 14. Patterson was charged with attempted terrorism in June, following threats he made against his workplace and a school. If convicted, he could get up to 50 years in prison without parole. A...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Pratt USD 382 to hold Active Shooter Drill Jan. 16

PRATT, Kan. — On Monday, January 16, Pratt USD 382 is partnering with the Pratt County Emergency Manager, Pratt County Sheriff's Office, and the Pratt Police Department to conduct an Active Shooter Drill with USD 382 staff. The purpose of the drill is to practice the school's response alongside...
Hutch Post

Hearing set in Reno County rape case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A defense hearing has been set in a rape case for Anthony O. Krause, 30, Hutchinson. Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11, and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with the same child on May 17. Krause...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RENO COUNTY—A Haven woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reno County along K-96. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 48-year-old Wendi D. Kellum of Prairie Home, Missouri, was eastbound on Kansas 96 two miles east of Haven when Kellum failed to yield at K96 and Rayl and struck a 2016 Kia Soul driven by 36-year-old Amber N. Redding of Haven.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Since water is main topic, joint meeting at RO facility

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The joint meeting of the Hutchinson City Council and the Board of Reno County Commissioners will be at noon Tuesday at the city's Reverse Osmosis Facility at 23rd and Severance. The agenda for the two bodies is water related, specifically talking about the best partnerships they...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Schmidt Foundation gives Reno Connections $50,000

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Nov. 30, the Robert E. and Patricia Schmidt Foundation donated $50,000 to the new Reno Connections program at the Hutchinson Public Library. The funds will be used to create an awareness campaign to make this community resource available to residents of Reno County. The check...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

City Manager contract to be finalized Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is having a special meeting Thursday to discuss details before making an offer to a new City Manager candidate. "We're already planning a joint meeting with the Hutchinson Recreation Commission," Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said last week. "I do hope to have an executive session immediately following that to hammer out any additional details of a contract, so that we can put that together and have that on the agenda for the following week."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Toy Depot brings out anyone's inner child

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Toy Depot in Hutchinson is a downtown gem for all ages. “We are a vintage toy store and there’s only fourteen of us in the world,” Toy Depot owner, Mark Buckley, said. “And we’re the only one that is south or west of Chicago in the Unites States. And what’s also unique, we’re the only (one) in a city under three million that has a vintage toy store.”
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Downtown Hutchinson doing holiday discounts

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Save money and shop local in Downtown Hutchinson! Look out for #DutchInDowntownhutch and save money daily at a local business between Dec. 2 and Dec. 24. Dec. 3rd- Board & Brush-from 1 to 4 p.m. Make & Take event 2 for $25 PLUS 35% off any December PYP registration using code DUTCH.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Santa's Bazaar in Bushton this Saturday

BUSHTON, Kan. — The Bushton Community Center will be hosting Santa’s Bazaar on Dec. 3. The Saturday’s activities will include a craft show with over 20 vendors. Craft vendors will include unique handmade items, such as homemade baked goods, jellies, freeze-dried foods and soap, handmade home décor and jewelry, and handcrafted wood products, as well as other new and exciting items.
BUSHTON, KS
Hutch Post

Nights Before Christmas throughout December

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Starting today, Dec. 2, join the Hutchinson Friends of the Zoo for the first three Fridays and Saturdays of December for the seventh annual Nights Before Christmas light show. “Nights Before Christmas is a fundraiser for Hutchinson Friends of the Zoo, it's one of our largest...
HUTCHINSON, KS
