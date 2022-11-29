Read full article on original website
McPherson woman sentenced for officer's murder
McPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson woman was sentenced on Dec. 2, to more than 36 years in prison for her conviction on charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.
No one hurt in roof fire at South Hutch Tyson plant
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Windy conditions and potential crew fatigue caused multiple departments to come to assist South Hutchinson firefighters on a fire in the roof of Tyson Foods Friday night. Chief Shae Barajas-Brooks said they got the initial call a little before 7 p.m. "The fire was actually...
Radke graduates from Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Topeka Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Friday was the graduation for the Class of 2022 Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Topeka. The Academy is a grueling year long course with Law Enforcement leaders from across Kansas attending to develop new skills through excellent instruction and to learn from each other. Patrol Sergeant...
District Attorney's office toy drive starts Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County District Attorney Tom Stanton said the annual toy drive for his office has been around for decades and it starts on Monday. "This will be our 22nd annual Toys for Tots drive for the District Attorney," Stanton said. "I came to Reno County early 2001 and my boss at the time, Keith Schroeder, invited me to an AMBUCS meeting where the presenter was someone from Toys for Tots. I grabbed a box and got permission from Keith to put it up in our office. We were on the first floor of the courthouse then. We filled a box that first year, and then got a box the next two or three years while we were downstairs. Then, when we moved upstairs, it became a little bit bigger, because we were then out of the way and people had to bring toys all the way to the fifth floor. It's become bigger and bigger every year."
Patterson to appear in court mid-December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Andrew D. Patterson, 24, Hutchinson, is set to appear in court on Dec. 14. Patterson was charged with attempted terrorism in June, following threats he made against his workplace and a school. If convicted, he could get up to 50 years in prison without parole. A...
Pratt USD 382 to hold Active Shooter Drill Jan. 16
PRATT, Kan. — On Monday, January 16, Pratt USD 382 is partnering with the Pratt County Emergency Manager, Pratt County Sheriff's Office, and the Pratt Police Department to conduct an Active Shooter Drill with USD 382 staff. The purpose of the drill is to practice the school's response alongside...
Hearing set in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A defense hearing has been set in a rape case for Anthony O. Krause, 30, Hutchinson. Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11, and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with the same child on May 17. Krause...
$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
Reno County woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
RENO COUNTY—A Haven woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reno County along K-96. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 48-year-old Wendi D. Kellum of Prairie Home, Missouri, was eastbound on Kansas 96 two miles east of Haven when Kellum failed to yield at K96 and Rayl and struck a 2016 Kia Soul driven by 36-year-old Amber N. Redding of Haven.
Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
Since water is main topic, joint meeting at RO facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The joint meeting of the Hutchinson City Council and the Board of Reno County Commissioners will be at noon Tuesday at the city's Reverse Osmosis Facility at 23rd and Severance. The agenda for the two bodies is water related, specifically talking about the best partnerships they...
Four local projects part of KDOT bid letting earlier this month
TOPEKA — Two Harvey County projects and two Reno County projects were approved at the KDOT bid letting on Nov. 16, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. Harvey ‑ 40 C‑5136‑01 ‑ 28...
Schmidt Foundation gives Reno Connections $50,000
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Nov. 30, the Robert E. and Patricia Schmidt Foundation donated $50,000 to the new Reno Connections program at the Hutchinson Public Library. The funds will be used to create an awareness campaign to make this community resource available to residents of Reno County. The check...
City Manager contract to be finalized Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is having a special meeting Thursday to discuss details before making an offer to a new City Manager candidate. "We're already planning a joint meeting with the Hutchinson Recreation Commission," Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said last week. "I do hope to have an executive session immediately following that to hammer out any additional details of a contract, so that we can put that together and have that on the agenda for the following week."
Toy Depot brings out anyone's inner child
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Toy Depot in Hutchinson is a downtown gem for all ages. “We are a vintage toy store and there’s only fourteen of us in the world,” Toy Depot owner, Mark Buckley, said. “And we’re the only one that is south or west of Chicago in the Unites States. And what’s also unique, we’re the only (one) in a city under three million that has a vintage toy store.”
Great Bend zoo wants to build ‘flight cage’ for rehabilitation program
Along with a free zoo that features grizzly bears, lions, alligators, cougars and so many more animals, Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo also provides a raptor rehabilitation program for injured birds. The zoo staff nurses anywhere between 40-70 birds of prey each year. Before staff releases the birds back into...
Downtown Hutchinson doing holiday discounts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Save money and shop local in Downtown Hutchinson! Look out for #DutchInDowntownhutch and save money daily at a local business between Dec. 2 and Dec. 24. Dec. 3rd- Board & Brush-from 1 to 4 p.m. Make & Take event 2 for $25 PLUS 35% off any December PYP registration using code DUTCH.
South Hutchinson man recognized as distinguished graduate
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Glenn Koster, Sr., a resident of South Hutchinson who holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Western Governors University (WGU), has been named to the fully online, nonprofit university’s 2022 class of Distinguished Graduates. The award is given to WGU alumni who have...
Santa's Bazaar in Bushton this Saturday
BUSHTON, Kan. — The Bushton Community Center will be hosting Santa’s Bazaar on Dec. 3. The Saturday’s activities will include a craft show with over 20 vendors. Craft vendors will include unique handmade items, such as homemade baked goods, jellies, freeze-dried foods and soap, handmade home décor and jewelry, and handcrafted wood products, as well as other new and exciting items.
Nights Before Christmas throughout December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Starting today, Dec. 2, join the Hutchinson Friends of the Zoo for the first three Fridays and Saturdays of December for the seventh annual Nights Before Christmas light show. “Nights Before Christmas is a fundraiser for Hutchinson Friends of the Zoo, it's one of our largest...
