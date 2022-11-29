HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County District Attorney Tom Stanton said the annual toy drive for his office has been around for decades and it starts on Monday. "This will be our 22nd annual Toys for Tots drive for the District Attorney," Stanton said. "I came to Reno County early 2001 and my boss at the time, Keith Schroeder, invited me to an AMBUCS meeting where the presenter was someone from Toys for Tots. I grabbed a box and got permission from Keith to put it up in our office. We were on the first floor of the courthouse then. We filled a box that first year, and then got a box the next two or three years while we were downstairs. Then, when we moved upstairs, it became a little bit bigger, because we were then out of the way and people had to bring toys all the way to the fifth floor. It's become bigger and bigger every year."

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO