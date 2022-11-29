Highest Graded Oklahoma Sooners in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus
The 2022 season came to a screeching halt for the Oklahoma Sooners. After jumping out to a 17-0 lead and leading by 18 in the second quarter, the Sooners were unable to hold off the Red Raiders before halftime as Texas Tech brought the score to 24-23.
The 51-48 loss to Texas Tech was characteristic of much of the 2022 season. Oklahoma was good enough to win but was unable to make the plays necessary to win the game. Like the Baylor, West Virginia, and Kansas State games before them, when the Sooners needed a play, they weren’t able to make it.
With the regular season over, let’s take a look at how the Oklahoma Sooners graded out across 11 categories with Pro Football Focus. Then take a look at how the Sooners graded out in their loss to the Red Raiders from contributor Bryant Crews.
Offense (min 100 snaps)
Eric Gray, RB – 90.2
- Dillon Gabriel, QB – 86.4
- Wanya Morris, T – 76.2
- Marvin Mims, WR – 74.7
- Brayden Willis, TE – 71.6
- Tyler Guyton, T – 71.5
- Anton Harrison, T – 71.3
- Jovantae Barnes, RB – 69.6
- Andrew Raym, C and Marcus Major, RB – 69.2
Pass Blocking (min 100 pass block snaps)
- Anton Harrison, T – 82.1
- Tyler Guyton, T – 79.2
- Chris Murray, G – 78.2
- Robert Congel, G/C – 76.8
- Wanya Morris, T – 73.9
Run Blocking (min 100 run block snaps)
Brayden Willis, TE – 85.3
- Daniel Parker, Jr., TE – 83.8
- Wanya Morris, T – 76.9
- Jalil Farooq, WR – 72.5
- Andrew Raym, C – 71
Receiving (min 100 receiving snaps)
- Eric Gray, RB – 82.6
- Marvin Mims, WR – 75.2
- Theo Wease, WR – 65.3
- Drake Stoops, WR – 64.4
- Brayden Willis, TE – 61.3
Rushing
- Eric Gray, RB – 91.7
- Jalil Farooq, WR – 88.3
- Gavin Freeman, WR – 78.8
- Dillon Gabriel, QB – 75.5
- Tawee Walker, RB – 73.3
- Jovantae Barnes, RB – 72.7
- Marcus Major, RB – 68.9
Defensive Grades (min 100 snaps)
- Ethan Downs, DE – 78.2
- Jordan Kelley, DT – 77.7
- DaShaun White, LB – 74.1
- Woodi Washington, CB – 73.6
- Jeffery Johnson, DT – 72.7
- Jonah Lau’lu, DE – 71.4
- Billy Bowman, S – 70.1
- Jalen Redmond, DT – 69.2
- Jaren Kanak, LB – 68
- C.J. Coldon, CB – 66.5
Run Defense (min 100 run defense snaps)
- Jordan Kelley, DT – 79.1
- Jeffery Johnson, DT – 79
- Jalen Redmond, DT – 76.2
- Ethan Downs, DE – 75.8
- DaShaun White, LB – 75.1
Pass Rush (min 100 pass rush snaps)
- DaShaun White, LB – 78.9
- Jordan Kelley, DT – 71.5
- Ethan Downs, DE – 68.6
- R Mason Thomas, DE – 66.6
- Jonah Lau’lu, DE – 64.3
Coverage (min 100 coverage snaps)
- Billy Bowman, S – 77.9
- Woodi Washington, CB – 74.8
- Key Lawerence, S – 69.5
- DaShaun White, LB – 68.8
- C.J. Coldon, CB – 65.3
Tackling (min 25 tackles)
- Jaden Davis, CB – 83.8
- DaShaun White, LB – 78.4
- Justin Broiles, DB – 69.7
- David Ugwoegbu, LB – 68.5
- Key Lawrence, LB – 68.1
Special Teams
- Jason Llewellyn, TE – 87.2
- Woodi Washington, CB – 83
- Michael Turk, P – 81.6
- Drake Stoops, WR – 77.5
- Zach Schmit, K and Jake McCoy, LB – 77.4
- Tawee Walker, RB – 75.6
