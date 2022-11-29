ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Highest Graded Oklahoma Sooners in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus

By John Williams
 3 days ago
The 2022 season came to a screeching halt for the Oklahoma Sooners. After jumping out to a 17-0 lead and leading by 18 in the second quarter, the Sooners were unable to hold off the Red Raiders before halftime as Texas Tech brought the score to 24-23.

The 51-48 loss to Texas Tech was characteristic of much of the 2022 season. Oklahoma was good enough to win but was unable to make the plays necessary to win the game. Like the Baylor, West Virginia, and Kansas State games before them, when the Sooners needed a play, they weren’t able to make it.

With the regular season over, let’s take a look at how the Oklahoma Sooners graded out across 11 categories with Pro Football Focus. Then take a look at how the Sooners graded out in their loss to the Red Raiders from contributor Bryant Crews.

Offense (min 100 snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ni7QQ_0jRbyWbW00
Nov 26, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Gray, RB – 90.2

  1. Dillon Gabriel, QB – 86.4
  2. Wanya Morris, T – 76.2
  3. Marvin Mims, WR – 74.7
  4. Brayden Willis, TE – 71.6
  5. Tyler Guyton, T – 71.5
  6. Anton Harrison, T – 71.3
  7. Jovantae Barnes, RB – 69.6
  8. Andrew Raym, C and Marcus Major, RB – 69.2

Pass Blocking (min 100 pass block snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1579O2_0jRbyWbW00
Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) blocks Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive end Garrett Nelson (44) during the game at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Anton Harrison, T – 82.1
  2. Tyler Guyton, T – 79.2
  3. Chris Murray, G – 78.2
  4. Robert Congel, G/C – 76.8
  5. Wanya Morris, T – 73.9

Run Blocking (min 100 run block snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qSfEq_0jRbyWbW00
Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) runs with the ball as Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Rich Miller (30) chases during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brayden Willis, TE – 85.3

  1. Daniel Parker, Jr., TE – 83.8
  2. Wanya Morris, T – 76.9
  3. Jalil Farooq, WR – 72.5
  4. Andrew Raym, C – 71

Receiving (min 100 receiving snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WW4hW_0jRbyWbW00
Oklahoma’s Eric Gray (0) runs after catching the ball during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman
  1. Eric Gray, RB – 82.6
  2. Marvin Mims, WR – 75.2
  3. Theo Wease, WR – 65.3
  4. Drake Stoops, WR – 64.4
  5. Brayden Willis, TE – 61.3

Rushing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSwc9_0jRbyWbW00
Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs the ball during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Eric Gray, RB – 91.7
  2. Jalil Farooq, WR – 88.3
  3. Gavin Freeman, WR – 78.8
  4. Dillon Gabriel, QB – 75.5
  5. Tawee Walker, RB – 73.3
  6. Jovantae Barnes, RB – 72.7
  7. Marcus Major, RB – 68.9

Defensive Grades (min 100 snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSBPV_0jRbyWbW00
Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) brings down Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) during a game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Ethan Downs, DE – 78.2
  2. Jordan Kelley, DT – 77.7
  3. DaShaun White, LB – 74.1
  4. Woodi Washington, CB – 73.6
  5. Jeffery Johnson, DT – 72.7
  6. Jonah Lau’lu, DE – 71.4
  7. Billy Bowman, S – 70.1
  8. Jalen Redmond, DT – 69.2
  9. Jaren Kanak, LB – 68
  10. C.J. Coldon, CB – 66.5

Run Defense (min 100 run defense snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F62HP_0jRbyWbW00
Sept. 10, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) and Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jordan Kelley (88) tackle Kent State Golden Flashes running back Bryan Bradford (31) during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Jordan Kelley, DT – 79.1
  2. Jeffery Johnson, DT – 79
  3. Jalen Redmond, DT – 76.2
  4. Ethan Downs, DE – 75.8
  5. DaShaun White, LB – 75.1

Pass Rush (min 100 pass rush snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XB43B_0jRbyWbW00
  1. DaShaun White, LB – 78.9
  2. Jordan Kelley, DT – 71.5
  3. Ethan Downs, DE – 68.6
  4. R Mason Thomas, DE – 66.6
  5. Jonah Lau’lu, DE – 64.3

Coverage (min 100 coverage snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vr9WD_0jRbyWbW00
Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman (5) in action during the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Billy Bowman, S – 77.9
  2. Woodi Washington, CB – 74.8
  3. Key Lawerence, S – 69.5
  4. DaShaun White, LB – 68.8
  5. C.J. Coldon, CB – 65.3

Tackling (min 25 tackles)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ih7Rr_0jRbyWbW00
Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jaden Davis (4) in action during the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Jaden Davis, CB – 83.8
  2. DaShaun White, LB – 78.4
  3. Justin Broiles, DB – 69.7
  4. David Ugwoegbu, LB – 68.5
  5. Key Lawrence, LB – 68.1

Special Teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQlFH_0jRbyWbW00
OU’s Woodi Washington celebrates during a 53-45 win against Texas last season in Dallas. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman
  1. Jason Llewellyn, TE – 87.2
  2. Woodi Washington, CB – 83
  3. Michael Turk, P – 81.6
  4. Drake Stoops, WR – 77.5
  5. Zach Schmit, K and Jake McCoy, LB – 77.4
  6. Tawee Walker, RB – 75.6

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

