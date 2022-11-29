ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, WI

Darrell Brooks files notice, appeal process begins

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, sentenced to life in prison in connection the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, has filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief, court records show. In the handwritten notice, he wrote "there are clear issues of the law and legal facts" in his case....
WAUKESHA, WI

