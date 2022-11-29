NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders

Penn State standout cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said Wednesday that he will skip the team's bowl game and is declaring for the NFL draft. Porter is viewed as one of top cornerback prospects and figures to be selected among the first 20 picks. "To my coaches and teammates, I will cherish the memories we have made and the lessons we have learned together," Porter said on his Twitter account. "I...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO