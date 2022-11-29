NCS4’s Ninth Annual National Marathon and Endurance Events Safety and Security Forum slated for next week on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

Read full article on original website
Related
usm.edu
USM Industrial Engineering Technology Student Finds Internship with SeaAhead – And Has a Front Row Seat to History-making Innovation
Patrice Washington, an Industrial Engineering Technology (Logistics) major at The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Leadership / Gulf Park campus, recently shared her experience as an intern with SeaAhead. SeaAhead was founded in 2018 to unite “blue technology” entrepreneurs with investors, industry leaders, technical experts and stakeholders to...
Comments / 0