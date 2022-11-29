Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watch for possible Saturday afternoon showers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - FIRST ALERT SUMMARY. Good evening my friends! As we head into the overnight period, clouds will increase with overnight lows only falling as low as the mid-40s. A cold front is moving in and bringing these clouds to the region. Ahead of this cold front we...
WIS-TV
Football Friday: Get the latest high school football scores
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Football Friday games are wrapping up across the Midlands and we have all the scores for you. See the live updating scoreboard by clicking here!. Don't forget to tune in at 11 p.m. to catch all the action.
WIS-TV
Harvest issues leading to Midlands Christmas tree shortage
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Inflation and harvest issues are leading to a smaller crop of Christmas trees for Midlands families to choose from this holiday season. According to Bryan Price, owner of Price’s Tree Farm in Lexington, certain types of trees, including Fraser Firs, are not grown in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Pedestrian killed in Lexington County collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a Lexington County fatal collision. Trooper Gary Miller reports the collision happened around 6:17 p.m. at Platt Springs Road near Highland Drive, 3 miles south of Springdale. According to officials, a vehicle was traveling east...
WIS-TV
The 69th Carolina Carillon returns Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade is returning this Saturday. For the 69th time, the annual holiday tradition will march through the downtown area of Columbia. The festivities begin at 9:45 a.m. as entries from across the state gather at the intersection of Sumter St. and Laurel...
WIS-TV
Family loses pet in Columbia house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire Thursday afternoon had first responders at the scene on Conveyor St. Investigators said around 2 p.m. crews arrived in the 5900 block of Conveyor St. A heavy fire was visible that quickly spread to the attic and went through the roof. Two people managed...
WIS-TV
Lexington One releases statement on heightened security ‘Hold’ at Carolina Springs Middle School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Administrators in Lexington School District One released a statement Friday after a school was placed into heightened security. The Carolina Springs Middle School was placed on ‘Hold’ as a safety response. Administrators said a student reported a safety tip. Students remained in classes while it was investigated and lunch was delayed for several grades.
WIS-TV
Animal services hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ in Lexington County
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Animal Services said it is hosting its ‘Home for the Holidays’ event. Starting Dec. 5 the event will run until Thursday, Dec. 22. During the adoption event dogs in the shelter at 321 Ball Park Rd for longer than 30 days will be free to adopt and all other dogs will have a $20 adoption fee.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Trustus Theatre presents ‘Hurricane Diane’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s hurricane season and “Hurricane Diane” is headed to Trustus Theatre. “Hurricane Diane” is an adult comedy that follows the greek god reincarnate of Dionysus “Diane” as she works to restore the world to its natural state. Diane finds herself...
WIS-TV
Good Night Lights at the Children’s Hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas season is upon us. You have a chance to help spread some holiday cheer this weekend at the Prisma children’s hospital for the Good Night Lights event. People across the community can decorate their cars.....
WIS-TV
Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision. Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same...
WIS-TV
Lexington-Richland Five to hold teacher recruitment drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington-Richland School District Five is looking to recruit in the new year. On Jan. 7, 2023 the district’s recruitment event will run from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. It will be both online and in-person. Organizers are encouraging candidates to upload a resume prior to the event start.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Jake Staley Live at the Comedy House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local comedian, Jake Staley will be headed home to the Comedy House to perform his next stand up. Opening acts include Andromeda, Julio Hennessey and Nelson Curry. Staley toured the past two years with comedian George Willborn. He’ll be performing at the comedy house Friday, December...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Gala for a Greener Midlands returns
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keep the Midlands Beautiful is gearing up for the return of its largest “green” fundraiser that supports the non-profit’s litter prevention and beautification initiatives. It’s the first in-person event they have hosted since 2019. The gala is an opportunity to recognize volunteers...
WIS-TV
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Office reports deputies have found a missing 13-year-old Kylee Chandler. Kylee is back home and safe according to officials.
WIS-TV
Holiday Greetings 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is teaming up with our sponsors this holiday season to make the end of the year a little brighter for the families of service members deployed overseas. The holiday greetings embedded below will air through the month of Dec. on air and on our digital...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man found in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the man found on Estate Court. Officials said Ricke Irick, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, December 1.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday with Boss Tribe Fitness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s another Be Well Wednesday and we learned some core strengthening exercises and medicine ball exercises with Boss Tribe Fitness owner, Carolyn Williams. Boss Tribe Fitness is offering opportunities to work out with your tribe with their current promotion that runs through Saturday, Dec. 2.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies woman found in Eutawville
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the individual who was found on a roadway in Eutawville. Coroner Samuetta V. Marshall has identified 39-year-old Crystal Nicole Tuner, who was found on Saturday, November 12, on Cement Bridge Road at County Line Road. Turner was from Church Hill,...
